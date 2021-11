larrysphatpage // Flickr

Highest-rated football recruits from Michigan over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Michigan since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

You may also like: Recipes from Michigan

Tony Faiola // Flickr

#50: Robert Strickland (2001)

- College: Michigan State

- High school: Denby (Detroit, MI)

- National ranking: #115 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9651 rating)

- Position ranking: #20 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#49: James Ross (2012)

- College: Michigan

- High school: St. Mary's (West Bloomfield, MI)

- National ranking: #113 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9499 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#48: Donnie Corley (2016)

- College: Michigan State

- High school: Martin Luther King (Wyandotte, MI)

- National ranking: #108 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9504 rating)

- Position ranking: #15 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

larrysphatpage // Flickr

#47: Mazi Smith (2019)

- College: Michigan

- High school: East Kentwood (Grand Rapids, MI)

- National ranking: #105 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9536 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#46: William Campbell (2009)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Cass Technical (Detroit, MI)

- National ranking: #104 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9525 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Michigan

247Sports

#45: David Dawson (2013)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Cass Technical (Detroit, MI)

- National ranking: #96 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9552 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Tony Faiola // Flickr

#44: Edwin Baker (2009)

- College: Michigan State

- High school: Oak Park (Oak Park, MI)

- National ranking: #95 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9554 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#43: Jonas Gray (2008)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Detroit Country Day (Franklin, MI)

- National ranking: #92 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9565 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#42: Terrance Taylor (2005)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Muskegon (Muskegon, MI)

- National ranking: #92 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9618 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

reivax // Flickr

#41: Rob Bolden (2010)

- College: Penn State

- High school: St. Mary's (West Bloomfield, MI)

- National ranking: #91 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9568 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (DUAL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Do you know Michigan's official state symbols?

247Sports

#40: Ambry Thomas (2017)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Martin Luther King (Detroit, MI)

- National ranking: #90 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9583 rating)

- Position ranking: #12 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#39: Garrett Dellinger (2021)

- College: LSU

- High school: Clarkston (Clarkston, MI)

- National ranking: #90 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9596 rating)

- Position ranking: #12 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

larrysphatpage // Flickr

#38: William Cooper (2002)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Northern Commencement Academy (Flint, MI)

- National ranking: #89 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9637 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#37: Aaron Burbridge (2012)

- College: Michigan State

- High school: Harrison (Farmington, MI)

- National ranking: #88 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.959 rating)

- Position ranking: #12 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#36: Michael Onwenu (2016)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Cass Technical (Detroit, MI)

- National ranking: #87 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9571 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Michigan

larrysphatpage // Flickr

#35: Giovanni El-Hadi (2021)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Adlai Stevenson (Sterling Heights, MI)

- National ranking: #87 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9614 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#34: Alex Mitchell (2004)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Bay City Central (Bay City, MI)

- National ranking: #84 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9683 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#33: Mike Weber (2015)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Cass Technical (Detroit, MI)

- National ranking: #75 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9627 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#32: Brian Cole (2015)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Heritage (Saginaw, MI)

- National ranking: #72 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9638 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (ATH)

- Read more details on 247Sports

larrysphatpage // Flickr

#31: Dann O'Neill (2008)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Grand Haven (Grand Haven, MI)

- National ranking: #72 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9664 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: States sending the most people to Michigan

247Sports

#30: Shane Morris (2013)

- College: Michigan

- High school: De La Salle Collegiate (Warren, MI)

- National ranking: #71 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9695 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (PRO)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#29: Drake Harris (2014)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Grand Rapids Christian (Grand Rapids, MI)

- National ranking: #68 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9677 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Tony Faiola // Flickr

#28: Kyle Brown (2002)

- College: Michigan State

- High school: West Bloomfield (West Bloomfield, MI)

- National ranking: #68 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9705 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#27: Devin Gardner (2010)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Inkster (Inkster, MI)

- National ranking: #67 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9677 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (DUAL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

larrysphatpage // Flickr

#26: Jim Presley (2003)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Milford (Highland, MI)

- National ranking: #62 in 2003 (4 stars, 0.9697 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OLB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Michigan, according to Tripadvisor

Getawaypaul27 // Wikimedia Commons

#25: Joseph Barksdale (2007)

- College: LSU

- High school: Cass Technical (Detroit, MI)

- National ranking: #61 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9721 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Bobak Ha’Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#24: Nick Perry (2008)

- College: USC

- High school: Martin Luther King (Detroit, MI)

- National ranking: #60 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9713 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#23: Rocco Spindler (2021)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Clarkston (Clarkston, MI)

- National ranking: #59 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9715 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (IOL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#22: Antonio Bass (2005)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Jackson (Jackson, MI)

- National ranking: #58 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9767 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#21: Julian Barnett (2019)

- College: Michigan State

- High school: Belleville (Belleville, MI)

- National ranking: #57 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9724 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Where people in Michigan are moving to most

247Sports

#20: Doug Van Dyke (2003)

- College: Purdue

- High school: Marshall (Marshall, MI)

- National ranking: #56 in 2003 (4 stars, 0.9741 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#19: Justin Rogers (2020)

- College: Kentucky

- High school: Oak Park (Oak Park, MI)

- National ranking: #52 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9744 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#18: Devontae Dobbs (2019)

- College: Michigan State

- High school: Belleville (Belleville, MI)

- National ranking: #51 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9747 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#17: Dionte Allen (2007)

- College: Florida State

- High school: St. Mary's (West Bloomfield, MI)

- National ranking: #50 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9781 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#16: Lawrence Thomas (2011)

- College: Michigan State

- High school: Renaissance (Detroit, MI)

- National ranking: #45 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9758 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Michigan

247Sports

#15: Donovan Edwards (2021)

- College: Michigan

- High school: West Bloomfield (West Bloomfield, MI)

- National ranking: #41 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9808 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#14: DeAnthony Arnett (2011)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Saginaw (Saginaw, MI)

- National ranking: #40 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9771 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#13: Damon Webb (2014)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Cass Technical (Detroit, MI)

- National ranking: #36 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.983 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

larrysphatpage // Flickr

#12: Gabe Watson (2002)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Southfield (Southfield, MI)

- National ranking: #36 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.9839 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#11: Malik McDowell (2014)

- College: Michigan State

- High school: Southfield (Detroit, MI)

- National ranking: #31 in 2014 (5 stars, 0.9853 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Best counties to live in Michigan

247Sports

#10: Damon Payne (2021)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Belleville (Belleville, MI)

- National ranking: #23 in 2021 (5 stars, 0.9873 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (DL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#9: Kevin Grady (2005)

- College: Michigan

- High school: East Grand Rapids (Grand Rapids, MI)

- National ranking: #21 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9914 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

larrysphatpage // Flickr

#8: Ernest Shazor (2001)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Martin Luther King (Detroit, MI)

- National ranking: #21 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.9922 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#7: William Gholston (2010)

- College: Michigan State

- High school: Southeastern (Detroit, MI)

- National ranking: #18 in 2010 (5 stars, 0.9899 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#6: Logan Brown (2019)

- College: Wisconsin

- High school: East Kentwood (Grand Rapids, MI)

- National ranking: #17 in 2019 (5 stars, 0.9915 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Michigan

247Sports

#5: Ronald Johnson (2007)

- College: USC

- High school: Muskegon (Muskegon, MI)

- National ranking: #16 in 2007 (5 stars, 0.9923 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#4: Brandon Graham (2006)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Crockett (Detroit, MI)

- National ranking: #16 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.993 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#3: Donovan Peoples-Jones (2017)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Cass Technical (Detroit, MI)

- National ranking: #12 in 2017 (5 stars, 0.9925 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

larrysphatpage // Flickr

#2: Kelly Baraka (2001)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Portage Northern (Portage, MI)

- National ranking: #12 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.9944 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

larrysphatpage // Flickr

#1: Lamarr Woodley (2003)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Saginaw (Saginaw, MI)

- National ranking: #4 in 2003 (5 stars, 0.9972 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Michigan