247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from Mississippi over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Mississippi since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

You may also like: Recipes from Mississippi

247Sports

#40: Clarence McDougal (2001)

- College: Mississippi State

- High school: Clinton (Clinton, MS)

- National ranking: #120 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9635 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#39: Raekwon Davis (2016)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Meridian (Meridian, MS)

- National ranking: #83 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9587 rating)

- Position ranking: #12 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#38: Garry Pack (2004)

- College: Ole Miss

- High school: Oak Grove (Hattiesburg, MS)

- National ranking: #80 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9699 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#37: C.J. Johnson (2011)

- College: Ole Miss

- High school: Philadelphia (Philadelphia, MS)

- National ranking: #79 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9609 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#36: Byron Young (2019)

- College: Alabama

- High school: West Jones (Laurel, MS)

- National ranking: #77 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9647 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Mississippi

247Sports

#35: Josh McNeil (2005)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Collins (Collins, MS)

- National ranking: #77 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9693 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OC)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#34: Nathan Pickering (2019)

- College: Mississippi State

- High school: Seminary (Seminary, MS)

- National ranking: #73 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9675 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#33: Donovan Davis (2003)

- College: Mississippi State

- High school: Callaway (Jackson, MS)

- National ranking: #72 in 2003 (4 stars, 0.9629 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#32: Willie Gay Jr. (2017)

- College: Mississippi State

- High school: Starkville (Starkville, MS)

- National ranking: #70 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.967 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (OLB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Fds527 // Wikimedia Commons

#31: Charles Moore (2019)

- College: Auburn

- High school: Louisville (Louisville, MS)

- National ranking: #69 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9681 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Mississippi

247Sports

#30: Deion Smith (2021)

- College: LSU

- High school: Jackson Academy (Jackson, MS)

- National ranking: #69 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9692 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Matthew Tosh // Wikimedia Commons

#29: Nigel Knott (2016)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Germantown (Madison, MS)

- National ranking: #66 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9675 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#28: Leo Lewis (2015)

- College: Mississippi State

- High school: Brookhaven (Brookhaven, MS)

- National ranking: #64 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9684 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#27: McKinnley Jackson (2020)

- College: Texas A&M

- High school: George County (Lucedale, MS)

- National ranking: #62 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9709 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#26: Chris Strong (2007)

- College: Ole Miss

- High school: South Panola (Batesville, MS)

- National ranking: #60 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.973 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Mississippi

247Sports

#25: Jamal Peters (2015)

- College: Mississippi State

- High school: Bassfield (Bassfield, MS)

- National ranking: #58 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9727 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#24: Javon Patterson (2015)

- College: Ole Miss

- High school: Petal (Petal, MS)

- National ranking: #52 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9751 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#23: Allen Walker (2006)

- College: Ole Miss

- High school: Olive Branch (Olive Branch, MS)

- National ranking: #51 in 2006 (4 stars, 0.9779 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#22: Patrick Patterson (2009)

- College: Ole Miss

- High school: Noxubee County (Macon, MS)

- National ranking: #47 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9747 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#21: Rod Taylor (2014)

- College: Ole Miss

- High school: Callaway (Jackson, MS)

- National ranking: #47 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9767 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: States sending the most people to Mississippi

Neomrbrungle // Wikimedia Commons

#20: Parys Haralson (2002)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Madison Central (Madison, MS)

- National ranking: #47 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9791 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#19: Quinton Culberson (2003)

- College: Mississippi State

- High school: Provine (Jackson, MS)

- National ranking: #44 in 2003 (4 stars, 0.9791 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#18: A.J. Brown (2016)

- College: Ole Miss

- High school: Starkville (Starkville, MS)

- National ranking: #36 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9803 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#17: Channing Ward (2012)

- College: Ole Miss

- High school: Aberdeen (Aberdeen, MS)

- National ranking: #35 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.9842 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#16: Derek Pegues (2005)

- College: Mississippi State

- High school: South Panola (Batesville, MS)

- National ranking: #35 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.9851 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Where people in Mississippi are moving to most

247Sports

#15: Tony Conner (2013)

- College: Ole Miss

- High school: South Panola (Batesville, MS)

- National ranking: #33 in 2013 (5 stars, 0.9841 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#14: Jerrion Ealy (2019)

- College: Ole Miss

- High school: Jackson Prep (Flowood, MS)

- National ranking: #29 in 2019 (5 stars, 0.987 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#13: Charles Cross (2019)

- College: Mississippi State

- High school: Laurel (Laurel, MS)

- National ranking: #27 in 2019 (5 stars, 0.9877 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#12: Darren Williams (2002)

- College: Mississippi State

- High school: Clarksdale (Clarksdale, MS)

- National ranking: #26 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.9892 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#11: Benito Jones (2016)

- College: Ole Miss

- High school: Wayne County (Waynesboro, MS)

- National ranking: #25 in 2016 (5 stars, 0.9843 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Best counties to live in Mississippi

247Sports

#10: Jerrell Powe (2005)

- College: Ole Miss

- High school: Wayne County (Waynesboro, MS)

- National ranking: #24 in 2005 (5 stars, 0.989 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#9: Jerious Norwood (2002)

- College: Mississippi State

- High school: Brandon (Brandon, MS)

- National ranking: #23 in 2002 (5 stars, 0.9906 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#8: Chris Spencer (2001)

- College: Ole Miss

- High school: Madison Central (Madison, MS)

- National ranking: #20 in 2001 (5 stars, 0.9922 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OC)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#7: Nakobe Dean (2019)

- College: Georgia

- High school: Horn Lake (Horn Lake, MS)

- National ranking: #19 in 2019 (5 stars, 0.9908 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#6: Jeffery Simmons (2016)

- College: Mississippi State

- High school: Noxubee County (Macon, MS)

- National ranking: #18 in 2016 (5 stars, 0.9876 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Mississippi

247Sports

#5: Chris Jones (2013)

- College: Mississippi State

- High school: Houston (Houston, MS)

- National ranking: #18 in 2013 (5 stars, 0.9919 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#4: Deljuan Robinson (2003)

- College: Mississippi State

- High school: Hernando (Hernando, MS)

- National ranking: #14 in 2003 (5 stars, 0.9934 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#3: DeAndre Brown (2008)

- College: Southern Miss

- High school: Ocean Springs (Pascagoula, MS)

- National ranking: #12 in 2008 (5 stars, 0.9931 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#2: Nickolas Brassell (2011)

- College: Ole Miss

- High school: South Panola (Batesville, MS)

- National ranking: #6 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9579 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#1: Cam Akers (2017)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Clinton (Clinton, MS)

- National ranking: #3 in 2017 (5 stars, 0.9984 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Counties with the worst commutes in Mississippi