Nevada State

Highest-rated football recruits from Nevada over the last 20 years

By Stacker
 6 days ago

247Sports

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Nevada since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SUcdb_0d3oYSa800
Johann Schwarz // Wikimedia Commons

#40: Jackson LaDuke (2020)

- College: Oregon
- High school: Spanish Springs (Sparks, NV)
- National ranking: #445 in 2020 (3 stars, 0.8829 rating)
- Position ranking: #29 (OLB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GmDvZ_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#39: Shaquille Powell (2012)

- College: Duke
- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #430 in 2012 (3 stars, 0.8836 rating)
- Position ranking: #11 (APB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPefD_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#38: Micah Bowens (2020)

- College: Penn State
- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #420 in 2020 (3 stars, 0.8851 rating)
- Position ranking: #16 (DUAL)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yhIhu_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#37: Randal Grimes (2017)

- College: USC
- High school: Desert Pines (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #392 in 2017 (3 stars, 0.8821 rating)
- Position ranking: #23 (ATH)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KaNMx_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#36: Troy Fautanu (2019)

- College: Washington
- High school: Liberty (Henderson, NV)
- National ranking: #374 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.8912 rating)
- Position ranking: #23 (OG)
- Read more details on 247Sports

Bobak Ha‚ÄôEri // Wikimedia Commons

#35: Michael Jackson (2021)

- College: USC
- High school: Desert Pines (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #367 in 2021 (3 stars, 0.8893 rating)
- Position ranking: #59 (WR)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGhwT_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#34: Anu Solomon (2013)

- College: Arizona
- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #343 in 2013 (3 stars, 0.8882 rating)
- Position ranking: #15 (DUAL)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CGmLX_0d3oYSa800
Bobak Ha‚ÄôEri // Wikimedia Commons

#33: Torin Harris (2009)

- College: USC
- High school: Palo Verde (North Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #326 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.8906 rating)
- Position ranking: #35 (CB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cPJfZ_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#32: Nick Gates (2014)

- College: Nebraska
- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #306 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.8929 rating)
- Position ranking: #24 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JpfPC_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#31: Elijah Wade (2018)

- College: UCLA
- High school: Arbor View (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #287 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9024 rating)
- Position ranking: #17 (WDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0md1HZ_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#30: Cade McNamara (2019)

- College: Michigan
- High school: Damonte Ranch (Reno, NV)
- National ranking: #268 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9052 rating)
- Position ranking: #7 (PRO)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L66zF_0d3oYSa800
Bobak // Wikimedia Commons

#29: Kyle Van Noy (2009)

- College: BYU
- High school: McQueen (Reno, NV)
- National ranking: #266 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.8998 rating)
- Position ranking: #13 (ATH)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12dlmz_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#28: Cordell Broadus (2015)

- College: UCLA
- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #222 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9117 rating)
- Position ranking: #27 (WR)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ob519_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#27: Rome Odunze (2020)

- College: Washington
- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #221 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9175 rating)
- Position ranking: #40 (WR)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=284j88_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#26: Tiaoalii Savea (2021)

- College: UCLA
- High school: Desert Pines (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #216 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.916 rating)
- Position ranking: #31 (DL)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbC57_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#25: Jeremiah Poutasi (2012)

- College: Utah
- High school: Desert Pines (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #213 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9201 rating)
- Position ranking: #24 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zX6Yt_0d3oYSa800
Sparrowman980 // Wikimedia Commons

#24: Keenan Graham (2009)

- College: UCLA
- High school: Silverado (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #198 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9153 rating)
- Position ranking: #9 (WDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#23: Jalen Grimble (2011)

- College: Miami
- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #191 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9161 rating)
- Position ranking: #15 (SDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48RNPj_0d3oYSa800
Clintus // Flickr

#22: Lawrence Guy (2008)

- College: Arizona State
- High school: Western (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #171 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9247 rating)
- Position ranking: #11 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AhcLy_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#21: Ma'a Gaoteote (2021)

- College: Michigan State
- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #161 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9316 rating)
- Position ranking: #20 (LB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cLdwL_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#20: Moliki Matavao (2021)

- College: Oregon
- High school: Liberty (Henderson, NV)
- National ranking: #157 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9325 rating)
- Position ranking: #5 (TE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DVZaT_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#19: Alex Perry (2017)

- College: Arizona State
- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #155 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9343 rating)
- Position ranking: #21 (CB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05vIe6_0d3oYSa800
Matthew Tosh // Wikimedia Commons

#18: Ale Kaho (2018)

- College: Alabama
- High school: Reno (Reno, NV)
- National ranking: #133 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9448 rating)
- Position ranking: #7 (ILB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h9AFF_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#17: Ronnie Stanley (2012)

- College: Notre Dame
- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #125 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9462 rating)
- Position ranking: #12 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tCg66_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#16: Greg Rogers (2017)

- College: UCLA
- High school: Arbor View (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #124 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9432 rating)
- Position ranking: #8 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R1Zes_0d3oYSa800
Zapper258 // Wikimedia Commons

#15: Steven Jackson (2001)

- College: Oregon State
- High school: Eldorado (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #78 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9743 rating)
- Position ranking: #16 (RB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24BMlL_0d3oYSa800
Toniklemm // Wikimedia Commons

#14: Justin Chaisson (2009)

- College: Oklahoma
- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #74 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9646 rating)
- Position ranking: #3 (SDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Sagl_0d3oYSa800
Ron Reiring // Flickr

#13: Haskell Garrett (2017)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #68 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9678 rating)
- Position ranking: #6 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UzE6N_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#12: Alize Mack (2015)

- College: Notre Dame
- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #63 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9693 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (TE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05xVkB_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#11: Bubba Bolden (2017)

- College: USC
- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #59 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.972 rating)
- Position ranking: #7 (S)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SmEbb_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#10: Tate Martell (2017)

- College: Ohio State
- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #56 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9739 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (DUAL)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15RDiB_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#9: Tyjon Lindsey (2017)

- College: Nebraska
- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #50 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9769 rating)
- Position ranking: #7 (WR)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VoP23_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#8: Ryan Reynolds (2005)

- College: Oklahoma
- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #47 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9797 rating)
- Position ranking: #6 (OLB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y95tp_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#7: Dorian Thompson-Robinson (2018)

- College: UCLA
- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #36 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9813 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (DUAL)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I7kaz_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#6: Brevin Jordan (2018)

- College: Miami
- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #33 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.982 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (TE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ttcD_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#5: Darnell Washington (2020)

- College: Georgia
- High school: Desert Pines (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #23 in 2020 (5 stars, 0.9893 rating)
- Position ranking: #2 (ATH)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3teTRy_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#4: DeMarco Murray (2006)

- College: Oklahoma
- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #22 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.9901 rating)
- Position ranking: #5 (RB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrJ7G_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#3: Noah Jefferson (2015)

- College: USC
- High school: Desert Oasis (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #20 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9068 rating)
- Position ranking: #15 (SDE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q0Dtn_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#2: Xavier Grimble (2010)

- College: USC
- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #20 in 2010 (5 stars, 0.9878 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (TE)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tVNGv_0d3oYSa800
247Sports

#1: Palaie Gaoteote IV (2018)

- College: USC
- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)
- National ranking: #15 in 2018 (5 stars, 0.9926 rating)
- Position ranking: #1 (ILB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

