247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from Nevada over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Nevada since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

Johann Schwarz // Wikimedia Commons

#40: Jackson LaDuke (2020)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Spanish Springs (Sparks, NV)

- National ranking: #445 in 2020 (3 stars, 0.8829 rating)

- Position ranking: #29 (OLB)

247Sports

#39: Shaquille Powell (2012)

- College: Duke

- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #430 in 2012 (3 stars, 0.8836 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (APB)

247Sports

#38: Micah Bowens (2020)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #420 in 2020 (3 stars, 0.8851 rating)

- Position ranking: #16 (DUAL)

247Sports

#37: Randal Grimes (2017)

- College: USC

- High school: Desert Pines (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #392 in 2017 (3 stars, 0.8821 rating)

- Position ranking: #23 (ATH)

247Sports

#36: Troy Fautanu (2019)

- College: Washington

- High school: Liberty (Henderson, NV)

- National ranking: #374 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.8912 rating)

- Position ranking: #23 (OG)

Bobak Ha‚ÄôEri // Wikimedia Commons

#35: Michael Jackson (2021)

- College: USC

- High school: Desert Pines (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #367 in 2021 (3 stars, 0.8893 rating)

- Position ranking: #59 (WR)

247Sports

#34: Anu Solomon (2013)

- College: Arizona

- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #343 in 2013 (3 stars, 0.8882 rating)

- Position ranking: #15 (DUAL)

Bobak Ha‚ÄôEri // Wikimedia Commons

#33: Torin Harris (2009)

- College: USC

- High school: Palo Verde (North Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #326 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.8906 rating)

- Position ranking: #35 (CB)

247Sports

#32: Nick Gates (2014)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #306 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.8929 rating)

- Position ranking: #24 (OT)

247Sports

#31: Elijah Wade (2018)

- College: UCLA

- High school: Arbor View (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #287 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9024 rating)

- Position ranking: #17 (WDE)

247Sports

#30: Cade McNamara (2019)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Damonte Ranch (Reno, NV)

- National ranking: #268 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9052 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (PRO)

Bobak // Wikimedia Commons

#29: Kyle Van Noy (2009)

- College: BYU

- High school: McQueen (Reno, NV)

- National ranking: #266 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.8998 rating)

- Position ranking: #13 (ATH)

247Sports

#28: Cordell Broadus (2015)

- College: UCLA

- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #222 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9117 rating)

- Position ranking: #27 (WR)

247Sports

#27: Rome Odunze (2020)

- College: Washington

- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #221 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9175 rating)

- Position ranking: #40 (WR)

247Sports

#26: Tiaoalii Savea (2021)

- College: UCLA

- High school: Desert Pines (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #216 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.916 rating)

- Position ranking: #31 (DL)

247Sports

#25: Jeremiah Poutasi (2012)

- College: Utah

- High school: Desert Pines (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #213 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9201 rating)

- Position ranking: #24 (OT)

Sparrowman980 // Wikimedia Commons

#24: Keenan Graham (2009)

- College: UCLA

- High school: Silverado (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #198 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9153 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (WDE)

247Sports

#23: Jalen Grimble (2011)

- College: Miami

- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #191 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9161 rating)

- Position ranking: #15 (SDE)

Clintus // Flickr

#22: Lawrence Guy (2008)

- College: Arizona State

- High school: Western (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #171 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9247 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (DT)

247Sports

#21: Ma'a Gaoteote (2021)

- College: Michigan State

- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #161 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9316 rating)

- Position ranking: #20 (LB)

247Sports

#20: Moliki Matavao (2021)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Liberty (Henderson, NV)

- National ranking: #157 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9325 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (TE)

247Sports

#19: Alex Perry (2017)

- College: Arizona State

- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #155 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9343 rating)

- Position ranking: #21 (CB)

Matthew Tosh // Wikimedia Commons

#18: Ale Kaho (2018)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Reno (Reno, NV)

- National ranking: #133 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9448 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (ILB)

247Sports

#17: Ronnie Stanley (2012)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #125 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9462 rating)

- Position ranking: #12 (OT)

247Sports

#16: Greg Rogers (2017)

- College: UCLA

- High school: Arbor View (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #124 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9432 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (DT)

Zapper258 // Wikimedia Commons

#15: Steven Jackson (2001)

- College: Oregon State

- High school: Eldorado (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #78 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9743 rating)

- Position ranking: #16 (RB)

Toniklemm // Wikimedia Commons

#14: Justin Chaisson (2009)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #74 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9646 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (SDE)

Ron Reiring // Flickr

#13: Haskell Garrett (2017)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #68 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9678 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (DT)

247Sports

#12: Alize Mack (2015)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #63 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9693 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (TE)

247Sports

#11: Bubba Bolden (2017)

- College: USC

- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #59 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.972 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (S)

247Sports

#10: Tate Martell (2017)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #56 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9739 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (DUAL)

247Sports

#9: Tyjon Lindsey (2017)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #50 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9769 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (WR)

247Sports

#8: Ryan Reynolds (2005)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #47 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9797 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (OLB)

247Sports

#7: Dorian Thompson-Robinson (2018)

- College: UCLA

- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #36 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9813 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (DUAL)

247Sports

#6: Brevin Jordan (2018)

- College: Miami

- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #33 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.982 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (TE)

247Sports

#5: Darnell Washington (2020)

- College: Georgia

- High school: Desert Pines (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #23 in 2020 (5 stars, 0.9893 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (ATH)

247Sports

#4: DeMarco Murray (2006)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #22 in 2006 (5 stars, 0.9901 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (RB)

247Sports

#3: Noah Jefferson (2015)

- College: USC

- High school: Desert Oasis (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #20 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9068 rating)

- Position ranking: #15 (SDE)

247Sports

#2: Xavier Grimble (2010)

- College: USC

- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #20 in 2010 (5 stars, 0.9878 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (TE)

247Sports

#1: Palaie Gaoteote IV (2018)

- College: USC

- High school: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV)

- National ranking: #15 in 2018 (5 stars, 0.9926 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (ILB)

