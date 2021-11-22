Tysto // Wikicommons

Highest-rated football recruits from Massachusetts over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Massachusetts since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Massachusetts

247Sports

#40: Zukudo Igwenagu (2019)

- College: Rutgers

- High school: Worcester Academy (Worcester, MA)

- National ranking: #792 in 2019 (3 stars, 0.8646 rating)

- Position ranking: #58 (OLB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#39: Caleb Fauria (2020)

- College: Colorado

- High school: Bishop Feehan (North Attleboro, MA)

- National ranking: #753 in 2020 (3 stars, 0.864 rating)

- Position ranking: #31 (TE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#38: Cam Large (2020)

- College: Wisconsin

- High school: Noble And Greenough School (Dedham, MA)

- National ranking: #718 in 2020 (3 stars, 0.8647 rating)

- Position ranking: #29 (TE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#37: Mike Sainristil (2019)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Everett (Everett, MA)

- National ranking: #595 in 2019 (3 stars, 0.8743 rating)

- Position ranking: #59 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#36: Isaac Johnson (2008)

- College: Boston College

- High school: Everett (Everett, MA)

- National ranking: #585 in 2008 (3 stars, 0.8639 rating)

- Position ranking: #51 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Best counties to raise a family in Massachusetts

247Sports

#35: Joe Gaziano (2015)

- College: Northwestern

- High school: Xaverian Brothers (Westwood, MA)

- National ranking: #570 in 2015 (3 stars, 0.8643 rating)

- Position ranking: #31 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#34: Tevin Montgomery (2013)

- College: Boston College

- High school: Tabor Academy (Marion, MA)

- National ranking: #555 in 2013 (3 stars, 0.8643 rating)

- Position ranking: #38 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#33: Danny Dalton (2016)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Marshfield (Marshfield, MA)

- National ranking: #507 in 2016 (3 stars, 0.8691 rating)

- Position ranking: #20 (TE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#32: Johnathan Thomas (2014)

- College: Penn State

- High school: St. John's Prep (Danvers, MA)

- National ranking: #489 in 2014 (3 stars, 0.8696 rating)

- Position ranking: #33 (RB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#31: Jim Noel (2009)

- College: Boston College

- High school: Everett (Everett, MA)

- National ranking: #487 in 2009 (3 stars, 0.8764 rating)

- Position ranking: #33 (S)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Where people in Massachusetts are moving to most

247Sports

#30: Eamonn Dennis (2020)

- College: Michigan

- High school: St John's (Worcester, MA)

- National ranking: #484 in 2020 (3 stars, 0.8796 rating)

- Position ranking: #24 (ATH)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#29: Corey Gatewood (2007)

- College: Stanford

- High school: Belmont Hill School (Belmont, MA)

- National ranking: #423 in 2007 (3 stars, 0.867 rating)

- Position ranking: #54 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#28: AJ Dillon (2017)

- College: Boston College

- High school: Lawrence Academy (New London, CT)

- National ranking: #407 in 2017 (3 stars, 0.8803 rating)

- Position ranking: #24 (ATH)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#27: Connor Strachan (2014)

- College: Boston College

- High school: St. Sebastian's (Needham, MA)

- National ranking: #394 in 2014 (3 stars, 0.881 rating)

- Position ranking: #16 (ILB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#26: Jeff R. Smith (2006)

- College: Boston College

- High school: Silver Lake Reg (Kingston, MA)

- National ranking: #389 in 2006 (3 stars, 0.867 rating)

- Position ranking: #26 (ATH)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Lowest-earning counties in Massachusetts

Mak7912 // Wikipedia

#25: Canaan Severin (2012)

- College: Virginia

- High school: Worcester Academy (Worcester, MA)

- National ranking: #364 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.8917 rating)

- Position ranking: #48 (WR)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#24: Finn Dirstine (2018)

- College: Boston College

- High school: Lawrence Academy (Acton, MA)

- National ranking: #362 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.8917 rating)

- Position ranking: #16 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#23: Abner Logan (2012)

- College: Maryland

- High school: Dexter School (Brookline, MA)

- National ranking: #338 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.8952 rating)

- Position ranking: #35 (OLB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#22: Ron Brace (2004)

- College: Boston College

- High school: Burncoat Senior (Worcester, MA)

- National ranking: #304 in 2004 (3 stars, 0.8778 rating)

- Position ranking: #20 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#21: Jonathan Loyte (2003)

- College: Vanderbilt

- High school: St. John's Prep (Danvers, MA)

- National ranking: #300 in 2003 (3 stars, 0.8667 rating)

- Position ranking: #13 (TE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in Massachusetts

247Sports

#20: Corey Eason (2007)

- College: Boston College

- High school: Mansfield (Mansfield, MA)

- National ranking: #298 in 2007 (3 stars, 0.8813 rating)

- Position ranking: #20 (SDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Johann Schwarz // Wikimedia Commons

#19: Kevin Pyne (2020)

- College: Boston College

- High school: Milford (Millis, MA)

- National ranking: #283 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.902 rating)

- Position ranking: #22 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#18: Louis Hansen (2021)

- College: Michigan

- High school: St. Sebastian's (Needham, MA)

- National ranking: #274 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9052 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (TE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#17: Maurice Hurst (2013)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Xaverian Brothers (Westwood, MA)

- National ranking: #266 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9038 rating)

- Position ranking: #21 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#16: Zak Zinter (2020)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (North Andover, MA)

- National ranking: #265 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9064 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: States sending the most people to Massachusetts

247Sports

#15: Gosder Cherilus (2003)

- College: Boston College

- High school: Somerville (Somerville, MA)

- National ranking: #262 in 2003 (3 stars, 0.8667 rating)

- Position ranking: #20 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#14: Pat Freiermuth (2018)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Brooks School (North Andover, MA)

- National ranking: #224 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9149 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (TE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#13: James McGillicuddy (2005)

- College: Stanford

- High school: St John's (Shrewsbury, MA)

- National ranking: #221 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9 rating)

- Position ranking: #18 (DT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#12: Bennett Pitcher (2021)

- College: not committed

- High school: Deerfield Academy (Deerfield, MA)

- National ranking: #216 in 2021 (3 stars, 0.8839 rating)

- Position ranking: #36 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#11: Albert Louis-Jean (2011)

- College: Boston College

- High school: Brockton (Brockton, MA)

- National ranking: #198 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9116 rating)

- Position ranking: #16 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Counties with the most super commuters in Massachusetts

247Sports

#10: Ozzy Trapilo (2020)

- College: Boston College

- High school: Boston College (Boston, MA)

- National ranking: #187 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9241 rating)

- Position ranking: #18 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Yeungb // Wikimedia Commons

#9: Brennan Williams (2009)

- College: North Carolina

- High school: Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, MA)

- National ranking: #178 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.92 rating)

- Position ranking: #15 (OT)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#8: Camren Williams (2012)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, MA)

- National ranking: #166 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9324 rating)

- Position ranking: #17 (OLB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#7: Kalel Mullings (2020)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Milton Academy (Boston, MA)

- National ranking: #152 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9329 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (OLB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#6: John Montelus (2013)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Everett (Everett, MA)

- National ranking: #152 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.933 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (OG)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Massachusetts, according to Tripadvisor

247Sports

#5: Arthur Lynch (2009)

- College: Georgia

- High school: Dartmouth (North Dartmouth, MA)

- National ranking: #148 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.93 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (TE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#4: Drew Kendall (2021)

- College: Boston College

- High school: Noble And Greenough School (Dedham, MA)

- National ranking: #135 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9393 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (IOL)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#3: Armani Reeves (2012)

- College: Ohio State

- High school: Catholic Memorial (West Roxbury, MA)

- National ranking: #122 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.9478 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (CB)

- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#2: Jim Unis (2002)

- College: Boston College

- High school: Gloucester (Gloucester, MA)

- National ranking: #121 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9301 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (WDE)

- Read more details on 247Sports

Tysto // Wikicommons

#1: Zachary Giles (2001)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Marshfield (Marshfield, MA)

- National ranking: #116 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9647 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (OC)

- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Best counties to retire to in Massachusetts