Highest-rated football recruits from Nebraska over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Nebraska since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

#20: Keagan Johnson (2021)

- College: Iowa

- High school: Bellevue West (Bellevue, NE)

- National ranking: #357 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.8917 rating)

- Position ranking: #21 (ATH)

#19: Christian LaCouture (2013)

- College: LSU

- High school: Southwest (Lincoln, NE)

- National ranking: #281 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9004 rating)

- Position ranking: #15 (SDE)

#18: Josh Banderas (2013)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Southwest (Lincoln, NE)

- National ranking: #255 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9053 rating)

- Position ranking: #13 (ILB)

#17: Ryne Reeves (2011)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Crete (Crete, NE)

- National ranking: #247 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.8988 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (OC)

#16: Teddy Prochazka (2021)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Elkhorn South (Omaha, NE)

- National ranking: #243 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9105 rating)

- Position ranking: #18 (OT)

Jls2011 // Wikicommons // Wikimedia Commons

#15: Jay Moore (2002)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Elkhorn (Elkhorn, NE)

- National ranking: #197 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9 rating)

- Position ranking: #12 (WDE)

#14: Cameron Jurgens (2018)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Beatrice (Beatrice, NE)

- National ranking: #193 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9227 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (TE)

Jls2011 // Wikicommons // Wikimedia Commons

#13: Niles Paul (2007)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Omaha North (Omaha, NE)

- National ranking: #156 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.923 rating)

- Position ranking: #22 (WR)

Jls2011 // Wikicommons // Wikimedia Commons

#12: Josh Mueller (2003)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Lakeview (Columbus, NE)

- National ranking: #150 in 2003 (4 stars, 0.9 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (TE)

#11: Nick Henrich (2019)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Burke (Omaha, NE)

- National ranking: #146 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9383 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (ILB)

Gunther Hagleitner // Flickr

#10: Harland Gunn (2007)

- College: Miami

- High school: Omaha Northwest (Omaha, NE)

- National ranking: #143 in 2007 (4 stars, 0.9285 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (OG)

Jls2011 // Wikicommons // Wikimedia Commons

#9: Zach Potter (2005)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Creighton Preparatory School (Omaha, NE)

- National ranking: #141 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9222 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (SDE)

Jls2011 // Wikicommons // Wikimedia Commons

#8: Andrew Rodriguez (2010)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Aurora (Aurora, NE)

- National ranking: #123 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9416 rating)

- Position ranking: #15 (OT)

#7: Avante Dickerson (2021)

- College: Oregon

- High school: Westside (Omaha, NE)

- National ranking: #121 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9443 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (CB)

#6: Zavier Betts (2020)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Bellevue West (Bellevue, NE)

- National ranking: #112 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9505 rating)

- Position ranking: #20 (WR)

Jls2011 // Wikicommons // Wikimedia Commons

#5: Titus Adams (2001)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Creighton Preparatory School (Omaha, NE)

- National ranking: #96 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9691 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (SDE)

#4: Trevor Robinson (2008)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Elkhorn (Elkhorn, NE)

- National ranking: #85 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.96 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (OG)

Jls2011 // Wikicommons // Wikimedia Commons

#3: David Horne (2002)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Central (Omaha, NE)

- National ranking: #75 in 2002 (4 stars, 0.9687 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (RB)

Jls2011 // Wikicommons // Wikimedia Commons

#2: Cortney Grixby (2004)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Central (Omaha, NE)

- National ranking: #53 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9773 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (CB)

#1: Baker Steinkuhler (2008)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Southwest (Lincoln, NE)

- National ranking: #34 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9812 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (OT)

