Highest-rated football recruits from North Dakota over the last 20 years

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

247Sports

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from North Dakota since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fayzI_0d3oYKlY00
Sesamehoneytart // Wikimedia Commons

#5: Dustin Weeks (2016)

- College: Wyoming
- High school: Westhope (Westhope, ND)
- National ranking: not available in 2016 (3 stars, 0.8299 rating)
- Position ranking: #111 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225s6r_0d3oYKlY00
247Sports

#4: James Johannesson (2015)

- College: Minnesota
- High school: South (Fargo, ND)
- National ranking: #1,368 in 2015 (3 stars, 0.8325 rating)
- Position ranking: #108 (RB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a9bif_0d3oYKlY00
KOMUnews // Flickr

#3: Connor McGovern (2011)

- College: Missouri
- High school: Shanley-sullivan Middle School (Fargo, ND)
- National ranking: #1,181 in 2011 (3 stars, 0.8221 rating)
- Position ranking: #77 (OG)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cscEq_0d3oYKlY00
Jls2011 // Wikicommons // Wikimedia Commons

#2: Brent Qvale (2009)

- College: Nebraska
- High school: Williston (Williston, ND)
- National ranking: #993 in 2009 (3 stars, 0.8479 rating)
- Position ranking: #72 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ryRFw_0d3oYKlY00
247Sports

#1: Andrew Leingang (2021)

- College: Kansas State
- High school: Century (Bismarck, ND)
- National ranking: #788 in 2021 (3 stars, 0.8614 rating)
- Position ranking: #50 (IOL)
- Read more details on 247Sports

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

