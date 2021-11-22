247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from North Dakota over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from North Dakota since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

#5: Dustin Weeks (2016)

- College: Wyoming

- High school: Westhope (Westhope, ND)

- National ranking: not available in 2016 (3 stars, 0.8299 rating)

- Position ranking: #111 (OT)

#4: James Johannesson (2015)

- College: Minnesota

- High school: South (Fargo, ND)

- National ranking: #1,368 in 2015 (3 stars, 0.8325 rating)

- Position ranking: #108 (RB)

#3: Connor McGovern (2011)

- College: Missouri

- High school: Shanley-sullivan Middle School (Fargo, ND)

- National ranking: #1,181 in 2011 (3 stars, 0.8221 rating)

- Position ranking: #77 (OG)

#2: Brent Qvale (2009)

- College: Nebraska

- High school: Williston (Williston, ND)

- National ranking: #993 in 2009 (3 stars, 0.8479 rating)

- Position ranking: #72 (OT)

#1: Andrew Leingang (2021)

- College: Kansas State

- High school: Century (Bismarck, ND)

- National ranking: #788 in 2021 (3 stars, 0.8614 rating)

- Position ranking: #50 (IOL)

