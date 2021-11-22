247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from New Mexico over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from New Mexico since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

#10: Taylor Miterko (2019)

- College: Oklahoma State

- High school: Carlsbad (Carlsbad, NM)

- National ranking: #872 in 2019 (3 stars, 0.8601 rating)

- Position ranking: #70 (OT)

#9: Philip Blidi (2020)

- College: Texas Tech

- High school: Portales (Portales, NM)

- National ranking: #692 in 2020 (3 stars, 0.8661 rating)

- Position ranking: #30 (SDE)

#8: Henry Hattis (2016)

- College: Stanford

- High school: Cleveland (Rio Rancho, NM)

- National ranking: #488 in 2016 (3 stars, 0.8704 rating)

- Position ranking: #46 (OT)

#7: Connor O'Toole (2020)

- College: Utah

- High school: La Cueva (Albuquerque, NM)

- National ranking: #439 in 2020 (3 stars, 0.883 rating)

- Position ranking: #17 (TE)

#6: O'Maury Samuels (2017)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Los Lunas (Los Lunas, NM)

- National ranking: #269 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.9025 rating)

- Position ranking: #20 (RB)

#5: Aaron Lewis (2005)

- College: Texas

- High school: La Cueva (Albuquerque, NM)

- National ranking: #185 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9 rating)

- Position ranking: #13 (SDE)

#4: Zach Gentry (2015)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Eldorado (Albuquerque, NM)

- National ranking: #174 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9248 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (PRO)

#3: Alan Branch (2004)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Cibola (Albuquerque, NM)

- National ranking: #153 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (SDE)

#2: Landry Jones (2008)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Artesia (Artesia, NM)

- National ranking: #102 in 2008 (4 stars, 0.9497 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (PRO)

#1: Matt Hegarty (2011)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Aztec (Aztec, NM)

- National ranking: #56 in 2011 (4 stars, 0.9714 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (OT)

