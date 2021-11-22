ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Highest-rated football recruits from Montana over the last 20 years

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 6 days ago

247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from Montana over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Montana since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in Montana

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L9jaQ_0d3oYETC00
247Sports

#5: Dylan Rollins (2021)

- College: BYU
- High school: Sentinel (Missoula, MT)
- National ranking: #1,329 in 2021 (3 stars, 0.8418 rating)
- Position ranking: #114 (OT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TQnsi_0d3oYETC00
Jrboi96786 // Wikimedia Commons

#4: Alex Green (2009)

- College: Hawaii
- High school: Butte Central Catholic (Butte, MT)
- National ranking: #1,067 in 2009 (3 stars, 0.8444 rating)
- Position ranking: #20 (APB)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01YdgA_0d3oYETC00
Clintus // Flickr

#3: Brock Osweiler (2009)

- College: Arizona State
- High school: Flathead (Kalispell, MT)
- National ranking: #875 in 2009 (3 stars, 0.8528 rating)
- Position ranking: #30 (PRO)
- Read more details on 247Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4emkkv_0d3oYETC00
247Sports

#2: Matt Miller (2010)

- College: Boise State
- High school: Capital (Helena, MT)
- National ranking: #576 in 2010 (3 stars, 0.8701 rating)
- Position ranking: #81 (WR)
- Read more details on 247Sports

247Sports

#1: Mark Anderson (2001)

- College: Stanford
- High school: Fergus (Lewistown, MT)
- National ranking: #66 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9769 rating)
- Position ranking: #7 (DT)
- Read more details on 247Sports

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in Montana, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

There’s 1 Job Lincoln Riley Would Probably Leave Oklahoma For

With his overwhelming success as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, Lincoln Riley has earned a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in the college football world. So bright in fact that he’s been widely regarded as a potential future NFL head coach. Each year, NFL Network...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana College Sports
Local
Montana Sports
City
Kalispell, MT
City
Lewistown, MT
City
Stanford, MT
City
Missoula, MT
Local
Montana Football
State
Montana State
State
Hawaii State
The Spun

Report: LSU Has Made Lincoln Riley A Huge Offer

On Wednesday afternoon, news broke that Michigan State offered to make Mel Tucker one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State offered a 10-year, $95 million deal. With Tucker seemingly locked up as the Spartans head coach, LSU appears to have whiffed on at least one coach.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Rollins College#College Graduates#American Football#Byu#Butte Central Catholic#Clintus Flickr#Flathead#Mt#Boise State High School#Wr
On3.com

Controversial no-call comes early in Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl is never without controversy. In Saturday afternoon’s annual game between Alabama and Auburn, Tigers cornerback Roger McCreary was not flagged for pass interference while defending Alabama wideout Jameson Williams. McCreary wrapped his arm around Williams and dragged him to the ground as they ran down the sideline.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
On3.com

Ohio State coach on hot seat after Michigan loss

Saturday’s rendition of The Game between Michigan and Ohio State featured a physical Wolverines team and a snowstorm, a combination that proved lethal for the Buckeyes and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa. Ohio State entered the game heavily favored against Michigan, but what ensued was a dominant performance by the...
MICHIGAN STATE
On3.com

Oregon climbs in AP, coaches polls

After its rivalry win over Oregon State Saturday, Oregon climbed slightly in both major polls. The Ducks are up to No. 10 on both the AP Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll. They jumped one spot in both polls after freefalling to No. 11 last week. There was plenty...
OREGON STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Fox News

LSU football coach search down to three potential candidates

The LSU football coaching search is down to three candidates, and the next coach could be named by "the end of this week" or early next week, two sources with knowledge of the search said Monday morning. The candidates are Baylor head coach Dave Aranda, Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier...
NFL
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy