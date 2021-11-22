247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from Montana over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Montana since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

247Sports

#5: Dylan Rollins (2021)

- College: BYU

- High school: Sentinel (Missoula, MT)

- National ranking: #1,329 in 2021 (3 stars, 0.8418 rating)

- Position ranking: #114 (OT)

Jrboi96786 // Wikimedia Commons

#4: Alex Green (2009)

- College: Hawaii

- High school: Butte Central Catholic (Butte, MT)

- National ranking: #1,067 in 2009 (3 stars, 0.8444 rating)

- Position ranking: #20 (APB)

Clintus // Flickr

#3: Brock Osweiler (2009)

- College: Arizona State

- High school: Flathead (Kalispell, MT)

- National ranking: #875 in 2009 (3 stars, 0.8528 rating)

- Position ranking: #30 (PRO)

247Sports

#2: Matt Miller (2010)

- College: Boise State

- High school: Capital (Helena, MT)

- National ranking: #576 in 2010 (3 stars, 0.8701 rating)

- Position ranking: #81 (WR)

247Sports

#1: Mark Anderson (2001)

- College: Stanford

- High school: Fergus (Lewistown, MT)

- National ranking: #66 in 2001 (4 stars, 0.9769 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (DT)

