ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears vs. Ravens: Winners and Losers from Week 11

By Aaron Leming
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wheels have completely fallen off for the Chicago Bears in this 2021 season. The sad thing is, we still have to suffer through another seven games before we can count the regular season as finished. It seemed like everything was starting to fall into the Bears favor over the...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
russellstreetreport.com

Flacco on The Move, Again

I was somewhat amused by the (1-5) Jets trade for 36-year-old Joe Flacco. What’s the point?. It’s not as if Joe is going to bring the Jets back from the dead. It’s not as if the Super Bowl 47 MVP is the most willing mentor to a young quarterback. He’s not really interested in that sort of thing. He’s never been a quarterback that anyone would label, “cerebral”. He’s even on record dismissing the complexities of the game as overrated – that it’s not rocket science. And that in part has always been the rub for me when it comes to Flacco.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Star Has Telling Admission On Lamar Jackson’s Health

One Ravens player had a strong feeling before the game on Sunday that quarterback Lamar Jackson was going to be out. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey spoke after Baltimore’s win and said that he could tell on the team plane that Jackson was likely not going to play. “I looked over and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
The Spun

More Details Emerging From Lamar Jackson’s Illness

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be a late scratch to today’s game against the Chicago Bears due to an illness. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, new details are emerging from Jackson’s injury that may be cause for concern. Ravens team doctors appear to be struggling to identify exactly what it is.
NFL
FanSided

Bears Game Sunday: Bears vs Ravens odds and prediction for NFL Week 11 game

The Chicago Bears are no strangers to losing. Last season, the team went on a six-game losing streak but still snuck into the playoffs with an 8-8 record. A big difference last season was that the Bears started out 3-0. This season, the team started 1-2. The chances of them turning this around are slim, but if the team is able to get Khalil Mack and Eddie Jackson back this week, it definitely could be a step in the right direction.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Baltimore Ravens: 4 bold predictions for Week 11 vs. Bears

Sometimes when breaking down a game, the answer to the puzzle of who will come out on top is actually sitting in plain sight. The Chicago Bears are very bad at run defense and the Baltimore Ravens are the best in the league at running the ball. Sometimes it is that simple. In matchups featuring teams with these “skill-sets”, they usually favor the good running team–obviously. In the Ravens week 11 game this Sunday, that theory will be put to test in a huge way, and while we are not predicting complete disaster for either team, we do not expect this Ravens-Bears game to be the best game of the week by any standards.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Packers#American Football#The Baltimore Ravens#Olb Robert Quinn
Yardbarker

The Comprehensive Guide to Bears vs. Ravens

Bears vs. Ravens takes place Sunday at noon, with Chicago coming off the bye week. The beloved are currently 6.5 point home dogs. This will be the seventh meeting between the two teams, with the Bears leading the series with a record of 4-2 against the Ravens. While these two...
NFL
baltimoreravens.com

By the Numbers: Ravens vs. Bears

Ravens' record at Soldier Field in team history. It's one of three current NFL cities where the Ravens have never won, along with Minneapolis and Las Vegas. Lamar Jackson's record against teams he's facing for the first time, which is the best record by any QB since 1950 (minimum of 20 starts)
NFL
USA Today

Here's the broadcast map for Bears vs. Ravens in Week 11

The Chicago Bears will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, where Chicago is looking to avoid their fifth straight loss coming off the bye week. But it’s not going to be easy against a talented Baltimore team. The Bears are coming off a much-needed bye week, but it didn’t seem...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

Ravens vs. Bears Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 11 on FanDuel Sportsbook

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Chicago Bears in what should be an interesting contest. The first matchup between Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields could be the start of something special. By the next time these two quarterbacks meet, we could be talking about appointment viewing. Baltimore comes into Week 11 atop the AFC North despite missing key players in Marcus Peters, J.K. Dobbins, Ronnie Stanley, Gus Edwards, and DeShon Elliott. All of whom are on injured reserve. As far as the injury report, Lamar Jackson was sent home from practice on Wednesday with an illness but is expected to be ready for this weekend. Other notable names include Marquise Brown, Jimmy Smith, and Tavon Young, who missed practice on Wednesday. However, they did have some good news on the injury front, with Latavius Murray returning to the practice field and logging a limited session.
NFL
Denver Post

Ravens vs. Bears scouting report for Week 11: Who has the edge?

The Ravens are coming off one of their worst performances in the Lamar Jackson era, a 22-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Now they head into Chicago to face a Bears team that has lost four straight but has an improving rookie quarterback in Justin Fields. Here’s who has the edge in each phase:
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears Week 11 inactives: Eddie Jackson, Allen Robinson OUT vs. Ravens

The Chicago Bears have released their inactives ahead of their Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens, where there’s bad news about some key starters. Safety Eddie Jackson and wide receiver Allen Robinson are both inactive for Sunday’s game. Jackson was questionable with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 8 while Robinson was doubtful with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 9.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Everything we know heading into Bears' Week 11 game vs. Ravens

The Chicago Bears (3-6) are hosting the Baltimore Ravens (6-3) on Sunday, where the Bears are looking to pull off an upset for their first win in over a month. The Bears are coming off a bye week, where they have yet to win a game after the bye under head coach Matt Nagy. If Chicago is going to pull an upset, they’re going to need a strong, complementary effort.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy