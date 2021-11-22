Bears vs. Ravens: Winners and Losers from Week 11

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Chicago Bears in what should be an interesting contest. The first matchup between Lamar Jackson and Justin Fields could be the start of something special. By the next time these two quarterbacks meet, we could be talking about appointment viewing. Baltimore comes into Week 11 atop the AFC North despite missing key players in Marcus Peters, J.K. Dobbins, Ronnie Stanley, Gus Edwards, and DeShon Elliott. All of whom are on injured reserve. As far as the injury report, Lamar Jackson was sent home from practice on Wednesday with an illness but is expected to be ready for this weekend. Other notable names include Marquise Brown, Jimmy Smith, and Tavon Young, who missed practice on Wednesday. However, they did have some good news on the injury front, with Latavius Murray returning to the practice field and logging a limited session.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO