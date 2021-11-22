ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sick Man of Central Asia

Reason's December special issue marks the 30th anniversary of the collapse of the Soviet Union. This story is part of our exploration of the global legacy of that evil empire, and our effort to be certain that the dire consequences of communism are not forgotten. Of all the countries...

dallassun.com

Why Is Central Asia Suffering From Severe Electricity Shortages?

Central Asians from western Kazakhstan to southern Tajikistan are suffering from power and energy shortages that have caused hardship and emergency situations affecting the lives of millions of people. On October 14, several units at three power plants in northeastern Kazakhstan were shut down in an emergency that resulted in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Majlis Podcast: The Effects Of Climate Change On Central Asia

The nearly two-week COP26 world climate conference in Glasgow came to an end on November 12. Kyrgyzstan's president participated. So did the son of Turkmenistan's president. The effects of climate change have been felt in Central Asia for many years now, measured by shrinking glaciers in the region's eastern mountains and the expanding desert areas in the lowlands.*
ENVIRONMENT
Reason.com

Eugene Huskey on the Soviet Legacy in Central Asia

In 1979, Eugene Huskey was a graduate student at the London School of Economics when he landed the opportunity to spend a year at Moscow State University studying the Soviet legal system. By the time he departed, the Soviet Union had invaded Afghanistan and the United States had announced a boycott of the 1980 Summer Olympics.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

UNICEF opens largest Central Asia vaccine warehouse in Uzbekistan

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], November 20 (ANI/Sputnik): The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Saturday opened the largest warehouse for multitemperature storage of vaccines for the region of Central Asia in Uzbekistan. "Today, on World Children's Day, UNICEF handed over the Republican Cold Chain Warehouse, the largest vaccine facility in...
WORLD
Reason.com

Turkmenistan's Record-Setting Repression

Reason's December special issue marks the 30th anniversary of the collapse of the Soviet Union. This story is part of our exploration of the global legacy of that evil empire, and our effort to be certain that the dire consequences of communism are not forgotten. Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is...
WORLD
AFP

In joint op-ed, China and Russia decry US democracy summit

A rare joint opinion article by the ambassadors of China and Russia has sharply assailed President Joe Biden's plans for a virtual summit of democratic countries -- from which they were pointedly excluded. Among countries invited to the virtual summit are some where democracy appears fragile, has suffered setbacks, or where autocratic trends have emerged.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reason.com

Meet the New Boss in Azerbaijan

Reason's December special issue marks the 30th anniversary of the collapse of the Soviet Union. This story is part of our exploration of the global legacy of that evil empire, and our effort to be certain that the dire consequences of communism are not forgotten. During its two years of...
MIDDLE EAST
Reason.com

Terrorwashing a Genocide

In 2002, the United States sent 22 Uyghur men to Guantanamo Bay, where they joined more than 700 other detainees living beyond the comforts of the Geneva Convention. The men were Chinese citizens who U.S. intelligence believed had received weapons training in Afghanistan, and the U.S. military had advertised $5,000 a head for their capture on leaflets circulated among bounty hunters in Pakistan. After their camp in Afghanistan was bombed in the early days of the American invasion, 18 of the men spent months hiding in the caves of Tora Bora, hoping to return to China. When they finally made it across the border to Pakistan, their mountain guides lured them to a mosque, where they were turned over to U.S. forces and flown to Gitmo.
POLITICS
