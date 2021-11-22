ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

7 Ways to Acknowledge Employees in a Virtual World

By Erika Lance
Newsweek
Newsweek
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the most important things you can do for your employees is to acknowledge a job well done or cite things they have done to bring a positive change to the work...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
MySanAntonio

5 Ways to Give a Virtual Presentation That Blows People Away

Prior to Covid, speaking was all about reading your audience. Whether you were presenting an intracompany talk or a conference keynote it was crucial to see how your content was being received in real-time and if needed, shift gears to ensure your audience was both informed and engaged. However, over a year into the pandemic as most presentations have moved online, "reading the room" can no longer be the barometer for determining the success of your delivery. Below are some tips to help guide you through presenting in a post-pandemic world.
HEALTH
Insurance Journal

Hiring in A Virtual World: How to Successfully Compete for Talent

We just attended a Bend Venture Conference event this past week (in Bend, Oregon) that included many angel investors on various panels, as well as several new ventures pitching for those angel investments. There was a good session on how to hire in a “virtual world” and compete for talent...
BEND, OR
Register Citizen

3 Ways to Help Employees Combat Burnout and Create More Balance

The line between work and life is something of a fallacy. How we are in our lives impacts our work and vice versa. If we are struggling with stress and burnout at work, due to working crazy hours and having no balance, it will directly impact performance and productivity. There...
JOBS
prdaily.com

7 ways to keep employees happy

You’d probably be shocked to learn how many of your colleagues are unhappy in their current roles—and are frantically looking for another one. If you believe “The Great Resignation” is overblown, consider the fact that 4.3 million employees quit in August 2021. That’s 2.9% of the entire U.S. workforce. How...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual World#Virtual Environment#Performance Management#Employee Recognition
Woodlands Online& LLC

15 Simple Ways To Inspire Employees To Perform And Produce

Now that you have your ideal team in place, you want to keep the high energy and excitement of their initial hiring alive. Whether you have a team of 5 employees or 15, you need to make motivation and inspiration an ongoing commitment. Here are some simple ways to inspire...
JOBS
FOX2now.com

Digital-only clothing being sold for virtual world

ST. LOUIS – Digital fashion is a growing trend that has fashion houses creating designs that can be used in virtual realities. The digital fashion houses have an inventory of items that you might see in a brick and mortar store but they aren’t physical items. DressX and The Fabricant...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Thrive Global

8 Ways You Can Increase Employee Productivity

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Americans spend more than eight hours a day in the workplace — which is more than we sleep each night. That means that we’re spending more time with our colleagues than we do with our families. As a result, it’s only natural that they’re going to influence our mood and productivity.
ECONOMY
Law.com

Virtual Patent Marking in an NFT World

Patent marking is an important step in the patent lifecycle. Setting aside inventions covered by method claims, patent marking is generally required to seek past damages from infringers; however, complex patenting portfolios make marking all patented products an intense act of bookkeeping. Patent marking is an important step in the...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Nike Creates Virtual World Within Roblox

Nike on Thursday (Nov. 18) announced the launch of its foray into the metaverse, calling its Roblox-fueled immersive 3-D experience Nikeland. The space allows Nike fans to “connect, create, share experiences and compete,” according to the company announcement. “Nike created this bespoke world with the backdrop of its world headquarters...
BUSINESS
Forbes

13 ‘Right’ Ways For Leaders To Set Expectations With Employees

If leaders want employees to maximize productivity, get projects completed on time and accurately, and help the business thrive, they must ensure that every team member understands exactly what is expected of them. However, setting clear expectations is sometimes easier said than done within a busy organization, and there are “right” ways and “wrong” ways to do so.
ECONOMY
Itproportal

Taking a concierge approach to the employee virtual workspace

A new poll released last month on where people want to work, post-pandemic, reaffirms that most workers prefer a hybrid, flexible schedule, with 51 percent of respondents stating they do not want to be in office five days a week. Call it virtualization, the cloud or the internet, the reality is people are empowered by the choices remote technology brings and are making a strong statement: we like to see our fellow workers part of the week but otherwise we’re happy Zooming and Teaming off-site.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Improve Your Virtual Employee Onboarding Process: 5 Steps

So, you have just recruited a new employee. What's next? Having a well-structured plan that ensures your recruits feel welcomed and comfortable in their new roles is crucial to your organization. In fact, we’d argue that an effective onboarding experience is more important now than ever before, with employees switching...
TECHNOLOGY
talentculture.com

3 Ways to Practice Empathetic Leadership with a Virtual Team

Toxic leadership is the main reason why employees leave their jobs. In order to become truly exceptional, those in charge must practice empathetic leadership. Empathy is the ability to feel what another person is feeling. It is the ability to put yourself in the other person’s shoes in a big and meaningful way. It is to experience their emotions.
TECHNOLOGY
WEKU

Smart devices are listening to more than our words

This episode was originally published May 17, 2021. Picture this: You’re not feeling so hot and you say to your smart speaker, “Robot, I’m hungry,” and you cough. And the device says, “Would you like a recipe for chicken soup?” And then, “By the way, would you like to order cough drops with one-hour delivery?”
TECHNOLOGY
under30ceo.com

Five Ways to Build Up Employee Loyalty

There’s no simple way to ensure employee loyalty, but that’s precisely why it’s so crucial to try. It will require commitment and honesty. While the financial benefits of improving employee loyalty are evident (turnover costs firms over $1 trillion annually), the cultural and organizational advantages shouldn’t be neglected. Teams that...
SMALL BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

The New Way to Retire: Start a Digital Business

What do you think of when you think of retirement?. Perhaps you picture yourself digging your feet into warm sand while holding a piña colada, and/or envisioning more free time to pursue that dream project you’ve always put off. Perhaps the thought of retirement simply makes you cringe; after all, you’ve been devoted to an endeavor your entire professional life, and still find meaning in the work. Whatever retirement experience you have in mind, there’s no right or wrong way to do it. The truth is, we’re constantly reinventing ourselves as we go, and that’s part of the beauty of life.
ECONOMY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
644K+
Followers
71K+
Post
681M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy