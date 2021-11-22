ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

5 dead, 40 Injured after SUV Speeds into Christmas Parade

By Ian Auzenne
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34HI9s_0d3oWAaC00
Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

By SCOTT BAUER and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

UPDATE: 7:35 a.m.

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are examining whether the person who drove an SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee may have been fleeing from a crime when he crashed into the paradegoers, a law enforcement official briefed on the matter told The Associated Press.

The investigators were questioning a person in custody about that incident, which the official described as an altercation involving a knife.

The official, who cautioned the investigation was still in the early stages and was continuing to develop, could not discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The city of Waukesha posted on its social media accounts that it could confirm at least five died and more than 40 were injured at the Sunday parade, while noting that it was still collecting information.

PREVIOUS STORY.

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms turned deadly in an instant, as an SUV sped through barricades and into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others.

One video showed a woman screaming, “Oh my God!” repeatedly as a group of young dancers was struck Sunday. A father talked of going “from one crumpled body to the other” in search of his daughter. Members of a “Dancing Grannies” club were among those hit.

The city of Waukesha posted on its social media accounts late Sunday that it could confirm at least five died and more than 40 were injured, while noting that it was still collecting information. The city’s statement also noted that many people took themselves to hospitals. The city did not release any additional information about those who died.

A “person of interest” was in custody, Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said, but he gave no details about the person or any possible motive. The investigation was ongoing, with assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

“What took place in Waukesha today is sickening, and I have every confidence that those responsible will be brought to justice,” Attorney General Josh Kaul, the state’s top law enforcement officer, tweeted.

The horror was recorded by the city’s livestream and onlookers’ cellphones. One video shows the moment the SUV broke through the barricades and the sound of what appears to be several gunshots. Thompson said a Waukesha police officer fired his gun to try to stop the vehicle. No bystanders were injured by the gunfire, and Thompson said he did not know if the driver was struck by the officer’s bullets.

Another video shows a young child dancing in the street as the SUV speeds by, just a few feet from her, before it hurtles into parade participants a few hundred feet ahead. One video, of dancers with pompoms, ends with a group of people tending to a girl on the ground.

“There were pompoms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere. I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter,” Corey Montiho, a Waukesha school district board member, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray.”

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted on its Facebook page early Monday that some of its members were among the dead. The group’s profile describes them as a “group of grannies that meet once a week to practice routines for summer and winter parades.”

“Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness,” the post said.

“Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed … joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue … held us together.”

A Catholic priest, multiple parishioners and Waukesha Catholic schoolchildren were among those injured, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee spokeswoman Sandra Peterson said.

Chris Germain, co-owner of the Aspire Dance Center studio, had about 70 people in the parade ranging from as young as 2 being pulled in wagons to age 18. Germain, whose 3-year-old daughter was in the parade, said he was driving at the head of their entry when he saw a maroon SUV that “just blazed right past us.” A police officer ran past in chase. Germain said he jumped out of his own SUV and gathered the girls who were with him to safety.

Then he walked forward to see the damage.

“There were small children laying all over the road, there were police officers and EMTs doing CPR on multiple members of the parade,” he said.

Angelito Tenorio, a West Allis alderman who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, said he was watching the parade with his family when they saw the SUV come speeding into the area.

“Then we heard a loud bang,” Tenorio said. “And after that, we just heard deafening cries and screams from the crowd, from the people at the parade. And people started rushing, running away with tears in their eyes, crying.”

The Waukesha school district canceled classes Monday and said in a notice on its website that extra counselors would be on hand for students and staff. The parade’s list of entries included cheer, dance and band entries associated with district schools.

Gov. Tony Evers said he and his wife, Kathy, were “praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act.”

President Joe Biden was briefed Sunday night, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Twitter. Assistance is being offered to local officials, she said, and “Our hearts are with the families and the entire community.”

The parade, held each year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, is sponsored by the city’s Chamber of Commerce. This year’s, the 59th, had the theme of “comfort and joy.”

Waukesha is a western suburb of Milwaukee, and about 55 miles (90 kilometers) north of Kenosha, where Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of charges stemming from the shooting of three men during unrest in that city in August 2020.

___

Bauer reported from Madison, Wis. Associated Press writer Doug Glass contributed from Minneapolis.

Source: 5 dead, 40 Injured after SUV Speeds into Christmas Parade

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

1 person dead after 3-vehicle accident in Maryland

FRIENDSVILLE, Md. — One person is dead after a 3-vehicle accident in Maryland. On Nov. 22, troopers with the Garrett County detachment of the Maryland State Police received numerous calls of a pick-up truck traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of I-68 near Friendsville, Maryland, according to a press release. While en route to the […]
MARYLAND STATE
cbslocal.com

Three People Injured In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Orange

ORANGE (CBSLA) – Three people are reported to be injured following a grisly multi-vehicle accident in Orange on Sunday evening. Early reports indicate that two vehicles were involved, with two of the three injured people in critical condition. Authorities were initially called at around 7:30 p.m. to the scene of...
ORANGE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
The Independent

Alexandra Morales: Missing teacher found dead in abandoned rental car in Mexico

Missing school teacher Alexandra Morale has allegedly been found dead inside her car in Mexico after a week-long search for the Gwinnett County, Georgia, educator. Authorities reportedly say Ms Morale, 24, who went missing after attending a concert on 30 October, was found deceased nine days after by authorities in Guadalajara, a city in western Mexico. She had been on paid leave and, according to Benefield Elementary School, did not return last weekend as planned, as FOX5 Atlanta reported. Ms Morale was a first grade teacher. Her family reportedly informed the school of her disappearance and the discovery of her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
boreal.org

Remains of missing mother found Saturday

The remains of the 33-year-old mother of four Ashley Miller Carlson, who had been missing since Sept. 23, were found Saturday. Carlson was last seen near the Lake Lena community, on the Mille Lacs Band's reservation. Two months later, after spending the day on scene, law enforcement confirmed her remains were found there.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Josh Kaul
Person
Will Chase
cbslocal.com

Body Found In Vacant Lot

Police in the City of Washington are investigating after a body was found with a gunshot wound in a vacant lot on Sunday morning. KDKA's Shelley Bortz has the latest.
WASHINGTON, PA
CBS News

Hundreds of FedEx packages found in Alabama woods

An Alabama sheriff is trying to figure out how hundreds of FedEx packages ended up dumped in the woods. The packages of various sizes were found in a ravine near the small town of Hayden on Wednesday, the Blount County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "I currently have a...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Chicago

Girl Kidnapped By Three Men In Ski Masks Near Austin High School

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Police are warning residents of a kidnapping and possible sexual assault that happened Saturday in the city’s Austin neighborhood. According to police, a girl was followed by a black four-door sedan with tinted windows from Austin High School in the area of Lake Street and Pine Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Under the viaduct three unknown males in black ski masks got out and forced her into the vehicle, police said. She has no memory of what occurred until she woke up in the back of the vehicle on Sunday around 10:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Harlem. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Area Four detectives at (312)746-8251.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Shooting#Suv#Accident#Ap#The Associated Press
CBS Boston

Seekonk Break-In Suspect Dead After Crash And Shootout With Police, DA Says

SEEKONK (CBS) – The Bristol District Attorney’s office said a rifle-wielding break-in suspect is dead after a crash and exchange of gunfire with Seekonk Police early Sunday morning. The chaotic scene began around 6:40 a.m. when Seekonk Police received a notification from an alarm company about a break-in at a business on Route 6. Officers arrived about five minutes later and found the business had been broken into by a suspect who was seen leaving the area on foot. Police found the suspect in a nearby parking lot, but they sped off in a black Honda. Moments later, the suspect lost control, hit a curb and rolled their car over. The vehicle came to a stop on its passenger side in a grassy area. Police investigate an incident on Route 6 in Seekonk. (WBZ-TV) Two Seekonk officers arrived soon after. According to the district attorney, the suspect started shooting at them with an “AK-47 model rifle.” Police returned fire and took up a defensive position until the SWAT team arrived. Crews cut the roof of the suspect’s car open and found they were dead inside. The suspect’s identification has not yet been released.
SEEKONK, MA
CNN

Missing gun belonging to Brian Laundrie's parents wasn't made public due to 'frenzied atmosphere,' family attorney says

(CNN) — Brian Laundrie's parents discovered a handgun was missing when they voluntarily surrendered their firearms to law enforcement the same day they informed authorities that their son was missing, according to the family's attorney, Steven Bertolino. Bertolino's comments come days after a Florida medical examiner confirmed Laundrie, who was...
NORTH PORT, FL
CBS Philly

Shooting In Southwest Philadelphia Leaves 4 Men Injured, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left four men injured in Southwest Philadelphia.The shooting happened at South 50th Street and Woodland Avenue. The department said a 22- and 21-year-old were both shot in the leg and sent to a local hospital. Both are said to be in stable condition. The third victim, a 28-year-old man, was shot twice but is in stable condition. A 40-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the arm, the department said. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Oregon-born grey wolf that went on ‘epic’ travels around California killed by vehicle

An Oregon-born grey wolf that trekked all the way from its home to southern California was killed by a vehicle, authorities have said. A truck driver reported the dead wolf on 10 November in Lebec, a town roughly 75 miles (120km) northwest of Los Angeles.Authorities said a warden responded immediately and the wolf was removed from a trail running alongside Interstate 5, the main north-south highway on the US west coast. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said on Wednesday it believed there was no foul play involved in the death of the male wolf, who was known as OR93.The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Three hospitalized after two unrelated Broward highway shootings

Three people have been hospitalized due to two unrelated Friday shootings on Broward County highways, officials said. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, which said the shootings happened about 17 hours apart. The first shooting happened at about 5 a.m. on Interstate 75. The victim, a 24-year-old male, was driving a Toyota sedan that ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy