ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

A look ahead at Thanksgiving week

fox26houston.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, I have a new turkey on the 7 day and I'm proud. I'm a little upset...

www.fox26houston.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Turkey#Cool Air
CNN

Ghislaine Maxwell's sex-trafficking trial begins Monday. Prosecutors allege she created a network of underage victims for the late Jeffrey Epstein

(CNN) — The public will get a glimpse into the life of the late Jeffrey Epstein as the sex-trafficking trial of his longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell gets underway. Opening statements are expected to begin Monday after a jury is empaneled. Federal prosecutors allege the British socialite created a network of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Omicron variant now in North America, Canadian officials say

Canadian officials announced Sunday that the omicron variant of the coronavirus has reached North America, with two cases appearing in Ontario. Top Ontario health officials Christine Elliott and Kieran Moore said in a joint statement that two people who had recently been in Nigeria have tested positive for the variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
CNN

Couple who traveled to South Africa arrested for 'fleeing' Amsterdam quarantine hotel

(CNN) — Dutch police said on Sunday, November 28 that they arrested a married couple who had "fled" from a mandatory government-ordered quarantine. The pair, who AFP identified as a 30-year-old Spanish man and 28-year-old Portuguese woman, reportedly arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Friday from South Africa, where the new Omicron coronavirus variant was first identified and detected last week.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Justices’ views on abortion in their own words and votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday over whether Mississippi can ban abortions after 15 weeks, the justices will be focused on an issue that has dominated the term. Not only is there Mississippi’s call to overrule Roe v. Wade, but justices are already considering a Texas law banning abortion at roughly six weeks and written to make it difficult to mount legal challenges against it.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy