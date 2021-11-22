Newcastle United Consider ‘Ambitious’ Move for Man City Star During January Transfer Window

Newcastle United were taken over by a consortium consisting of PCP Capital Partners, Reuben Brothers, and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia just two months ago - sparking a new era at the club.

Under Mike Ashley's ownership, the Magpies made next to no progress on the field and investment into the squad was at a minimum. After numerous protests and a Premier League investigation, the new owners were allowed to take over.

Since then, the conversation has been rife as to what new manager Eddie Howe's plans are for the upcoming January transfer window.

With a bigger budget than ever, and the realistic threat of relegation looming large, they're in desperate need of some fresh talent.

To give some insight into who Newcastle are rumoured to be looking at, the Northern Echo have provided a breakdown on who potentially could be heading to the North-East - and a Manchester City name is amongst them.

That name is Ukrianian left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Since his move to the Etihad Stadium from FC Ufa in 2016, the 24-year-old has won the hearts of the City fans with some tireless performances.

Naturally a central midfielder, Pep Guardiola transformed Zinchenko into a left-back - and it has proved to be a huge success.

Zinchenko was a big part of Manchester City reaching their first-ever Champions League final and has also made a massive contribution to winning major honours like the Premier League.

Now, the Echo say there has been 'talk' of an ambitious move from Newcastle for Zinchenko if the Ukrainian continues to find himself unable to break back into the Manchester City starting XI.

The defender has only made five appearances so far this season, but has been struggling with a number of injury concerns.

Adding to that, the flying form of Joao Cancelo at left-back has made it near impossible for Pep Guardiola to drop the Portuguese international.

But if we've learnt one thing from Oleksandr Zinchenko's Manchester City career, he can always find his way back into the side with time.

