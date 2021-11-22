"It's Easy to Get Frustrated" - Man City Star Offers Honest Assessment of 3-0 Victory Over Everton

City, who welcome Paris Saint Germain to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night in the Champions League, comfortably beat Everton 3-0 as they returned to second place in the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola's side picked up exactly from where they left off prior to the interational break, as goals from Raheem Sterling, Rodrigo and Bernardo Silva secured a first home win in the Premier League since October.

Joao Cancelo's mesmerising pass set Raheem Sterling up for just his third goal of the season, as the Englishman accompanied Phil Foden and Cole Palmer in Manchester City's all-English forward line.

Rodrigo would then blast the Blues into an unassailable lead shortly after the half-time interval, as his thunderous effort from outside of the penalty area rocketed into the top corner on the 55th minute.

In the closing stages, Bernardo Silva added to his goalscoring tally for the campaign, as the Portuguese international pounced on a loose ball to score Manchester City's third from close range.

Post-match, Manchester City centre-back John Stones, who was partnered alongside Aymeric Laporte for the win over Everton, highlighted the mentality of the reigning Premier League champions during Sunday's match.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live following the victory over his former club, Stones said, “I think how we played today was really professional."

"Everton made it really difficult in the first half for us, I thought. [There] weren’t many spaces between the lines and [we] couldn’t create many chances, and I thought our mentality towards the game was excellent.”

The England international continued, “It is so easy to get frustrated in these games and it’s something we’ve spoke about this week. You can’t score three goals in a first-half in every game, and we knew what we were up against.”

The Blues will now look ahead to Wednesday's match against PSG in Group A of the Champions League, as Guardiola's side look to extend their unbeaten run at home to the French heavyweights.

