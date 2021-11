What happens when a Russian writer invites a coterie composed of high school friends Karen and Vinod, international traveler Ed, one of his writing students named Dee Cameron, and a famous Actor to spend the first few weeks of the pandemic shutdown at his country estate, House on the Hill, an hour away from New York City? That is the stuff of Gary Shteyngart’s new novel, “Our Country Friends” (Random House, 2021). Although it is not the first novel focused on the pandemic, it is certainly the most telling about the trend in modern pandemic literature. A lot of us must have been reading and writing during this strange, isolated period.

