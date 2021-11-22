ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Dortmund forward Hazard has COVID-19, team fully vaccinated

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) -- Borussia Dortmund forward Thorgan Hazard tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and will miss the team's Champions League game at Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday. Dortmund said the 28-year-old Hazard did not have any...

Sports
