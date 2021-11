The interactions between birds in the park or at your backyard feeder may look like chaos, but they’re actually following the subtle rules of a hidden avian social order. Armed with a database of almost 100,000 bird interactions, experts known as ornithologists have decoded that secret pecking order and created a continentwide power ranking of almost 200 species – from the formidable wild turkey at the top to the tiny, retiring brown creeper at the bottom.

ANIMALS ・ 13 HOURS AGO