ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tobacco taxes reducing consumption rates, says WHO

By SciDev.Net
MedicalXpress
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaxes and advertising restrictions may have contributed to a decline in the number of people using tobacco of 20 million over five years, but more investment is needed to persuade users to quit, says the WHO. The number of tobacco consumers fell from 1.32 billion in 2015 to 1.3...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China to defer more taxes, reduce fees - Securities Daily

SHANGHAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - China is likely to introduce more tax and fee reductions, a state-backed newspaper reported on Friday citing experts, with one predicting they could amount to more than 500 billion yuan ($78.31 billion). The Securities Daily said experts believed the next stage of tax reductions and...
ECONOMY
MedicalXpress

Global antibiotic consumption rates have increased by 46 percent since 2000

Antibiotic consumption rates grew by 46 percent after 2000, according to findings which also suggest lack of treatment access in some areas. Global antibiotic consumption rates increased by 46 percent in the last two decades, according to the first study to provide longitudinal estimates for human antibiotic consumption covering 204 countries from 2000 to 2018, published in Lancet Planetary Health on Thursday by the Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance (GRAM) Project.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Allen
MedicalXpress

Netherlands, Australia find omicron variant as curbs spread

The Netherlands confirmed 13 cases of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus on Sunday and Australia found two as the countries half a world apart became the latest to detect it in travelers arriving from southern Africa. A raft of curbs being imposed by nations around the world as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

UAE says 100% of population received one COVID jab

One hundred percent of the United Arab Emirates' population has received at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19, the health ministry has said. The announcement late Friday came amid growing global concern over a new COVID variant dubbed Omicron that was first detected by South Africa. The World...
WORLD
MedicalXpress

WHO names transmissible new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron'

An advisory panel of the World Health Organization on Friday classified a worrying new COVID-19 variant first detected in South Africa as a highly transmissible virus of concern, naming it "Omicron" under its Greek letter system. The U.N. health agency also said early evidence on the variant, until now known...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Vaccines reduce COVID transmission by 40%: WHO

COVID vaccines reduce transmission of the dominant Delta variant by about 40 percent, the WHO said Wednesday, warning that people were falling into a false sense of security concerning jabs. The World Health Organization's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said many vaccinated people were wrongly thinking the jab meant they no...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Tobacco Products#Who#African#The Apollo Cancer Centre
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
Country
Vietnam
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Longevity
The Charleston Press

55-year-old man attended “Corona party” to contract the virus and build natural immunity to get Covid-19 pass, gets infected and dies

Despite the fact that governments around the world are doing everything in their power to vaccinate as many people as possible against Covid-19 free of charge, there are millions of vaccine hesitant people who decide not to get the vaccine for many different reasons. Many countries are now allowing only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Insider

Shanghai canceled over 500 flights, closed schools, and suspended hospital services because of 3 COVID-19 infections

Shanghai, China, canceled over 500 flights and locked down several residential areas over three COVID-19 cases. Twenty hospitals also suspended outpatient and emergency medical services for three days. The sweeping response is part of China's strict COVID zero tolerance policy. Chinese financial hub Shanghai canceled hundreds of flights, closed schools,...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy