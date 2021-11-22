ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Welch says he will run for U.S. Senate to replace Leahy

By Brian Wallstin
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vjgq9_0d3oUE2g00

Vermont Democratic Rep. Peter Welch announced Monday that he will run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Sen. Patrick Leahy.

Welch’s decision comes a week after the 81-year-old Leahy’s announcement that he will not seek reelection to the seat he first won in 1974.

The 74-year-old Welch said the 2022 election will determine control of the Senate and, with it, what he can accomplish for Vermont families.

“We are at a pivotal moment,” Welch said in a statement distributed by his campaign. “Vermont families are struggling through multiple crises: a global pandemic, the consequences of climate change, and a racial reckoning generations in the making.”

Leahy gives emotional speech in Senate on retirement plans

He said that if elected he would be ready to fight for progressive change from the first day in office.

He promised to continue to fight to ensure working families have access to child care and paid family leave. He said he also would work to pass a Green New Deal to protect the environment, lower the cost of health care and prescription drug costs, ensure that women have control over their own health care decisions and protect voting rights and American democracy.

The decisions by Leahy and now Welch will create the first open seats in Vermont’s three-member congressional delegation since 2006, when independent Bernie Sanders moved to the Senate and Welch took his seat in the House.

Welch, who during his years in the House has been consistently one of Vermont’s top vote-getters, would have an instant advantage over other potential candidates.

Gov. Phil Scott has said he is not interested in running for the Senate. It’s unclear whom the state GOP will find to run for either the Senate seat or the House seat.

Vermont has never sent a woman or a member of a racial minority community to Washington. Several female politicians have expressed interest in running for a vacant seat, but the only person who has said she would run for the House if Welch ran for the Senate is Democratic state Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale.

Leahy’s retirement could open door for Vermont’s first woman in Congress

Welch, of Norwich, was first elected to the U.S. House in 2006.

During his years in the House, he has worked for energy efficiency, cutting the prices of prescription drugs, investing in infrastructure and expanding broadband into rural areas of Vermont and the country.

As of this year, Welch served as a chief deputy whip of the House Democratic Caucus and a member of the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee.

In the House, he has served on the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the Committee on Energy and Commerce and the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Welch has developed a spot for himself in the House and is well liked there, said Linda Fowler, professor emerita of government at Dartmouth College.

Welch was born in Springfield, Massachusetts. He moved to Vermont in the early 1970s after graduating from law school. He served as a public defender and founded his own law firm.

He was elected to the Vermont Senate in 1980 and became the first Democrat elected as Senate president pro tempore in 1985. He was reelected to the state Senate in 2002 and served in that role until he was was elected to the House four years later.

Welch said even though the country is facing extreme challenges he is optimistic.

“I’ve seen Vermonters come together to solve problems,” he said. “We focus on solutions, not who gets credit. That’s the Vermont way. That’s how I’ve gotten things done as Vermont’s congressman and how I will get things done if I am elected to the U.S. Senate.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
newbostonpost.com

Congressman Peter Welch To Run For U.S. Senate In Vermont

U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont) won’t run for re-election in Vermont, but an incumbent Vermont congressman will run for U.S. Senate in the state next year. Peter Welch, the at-large U.S. representative for the state, will run for U.S. Senate next year. The Democrat has represented the entire state since 2006. Before that, he was a Vermont state senator.
VERMONT STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Bernie Sanders Endorses Peter Welch, Vermont’s Lone Representative, For Senate Minutes After He Launches Bid

Vermont Democratic Rep. Peter Welch announced that he would forgo reelection and instead launch a bid to succeed Sen. Patrick Leahy on Monday. Welch, Vermont’s lone House member, was long expected to run, and he was endorsed almost immediately by Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who has served in the Senate alongside Leahy since 2006. Leahy, the dean of the Senate who was first elected in 1974 and the only Democrat to serve in the Senate from Vermont, announced last Monday that he would retire after eight terms.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
Roll Call Online

Welch launches Vermont Senate run with Sanders’ backing

Democratic Rep. Peter Welch announced Monday he is running for Senate in Vermont, becoming a likely front-runner in the race to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Patrick J. Leahy. “The result of this election will determine control of the Senate and with it, what we can accomplish for Vermont families,” Welch...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy will not run for re-election in 2022

Senator Patrick Leahy, the longest-serving active member of the Senate, will not seek re-election in 2022. Now questions are rising about who will run for his Vermont seat. E. Thomas Sullivan, the president emeritus and professor of political science at the University of Vermont, joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Welch
Person
Patrick Leahy
Person
Bernie Sanders
East Bay Times

Leahy, longest serving Senate member, will not run again

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the longest-serving current member of the Senate, said Monday he will not seek reelection next year to the seat he has held for eight terms. Leahy, 81, said he and his wife, Marcelle, have concluded that “it is time to pass...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vermont Senate#Senate President#State Senate#U S Senate#Democratic#American#House#Gop
vermontbiz.com

U.S. Senator Patrick Leahy announces retirement

Senator Patrick Leahy announced Monday morning at the State House in Montpelier that he will not seek reelection next November after eight terms in the US Senate. VBM photo. Vermont Business Magazine At a press conference this morning, Senator Patrick Leahy announced that he will be retiring from office at the end of his current term. His retirement will mark the end of a long and distinguished Senate career, which began in 1974, when he became the first Democrat and youngest person ever elected to the U.S. Senate from Vermont.
MONTPELIER, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
The Intercept

Bernie Sanders Could Snuff Out a Potential Primary Contest to Replace Patrick Leahy

Sen. Patrick Leahy, the longest serving Democrat in the Senate, held a press conference on Monday morning in the Vermont Statehouse, announcing that he will not seek reelection in 2022. Leahy stepping back opens up a new likely Democratic seat, raising the question of whether Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., will endorse the state’s lone congressional representative, Peter Welch, or allow an open primary to play out.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Senate Republicans hold fundraising edge over Democrats, House and national party committees even on cash

With the 2022 midterm elections less than a year away, Senate Republicans are building on their cash advantage, while House and national committees are sitting on similar warchests. The Republicans' Senate campaign arm continued to outraise the Democrats' campaign committee, beating the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in October for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

The 3 senators still on retirement watch

— The Senate map is coming into sharper focus ahead of the 2022 midterms. Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is running for reelection, and there are only three Senate lawmakers who have not shared their political plans. — The race for New York governor is taking shape, with Gov. Kathy Hochul...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WWLP

WWLP

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy