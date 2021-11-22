ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

3 men had no cause to chase Ahmaud Arbery, prosecutor says in closing arguments

By Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bvVD0_0d3oU3Pw00

Attorneys made a final push Monday to persuade the jury in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, with the prosecution saying that three white men chased him solely “because he was a Black man running down the street” and defense attorneys repeatedly blaming Arbery for his own death.

In closing arguments, a defense attorney for the man who fired the fatal gunshots said the 25-year-old Arbery was killed as he violently resisted a legal effort to detain him to answer questions about burglaries in a neighborhood just outside the port city of Brunswick, Georgia.

“It is absolutely, horrifically tragic that this has happened,” attorney Jason Sheffield said. “This is where the law is intertwined with heartache and tragedy. You are allowed to defend yourself.”

The attorneys made their appeals to the disproportionately white jury after 10 days of testimony that concluded last week. Closing arguments were to resume Tuesday. Prosecutors will get the final word because they carry the burden of proving their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Arbery’s killing became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice after a graphic video of his death leaked online two months later. Though prosecutors did not argue that racism motivated the killing, federal authorities have charged all three men with hate crimes, alleging that they chased and killed Arbery because he was Black.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael grabbed guns and pursued Arbery in a pickup truck after spotting him running through their subdivision on Feb. 23, 2020. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase and recorded the video of Travis McMichael opening fire as Arbery threw punches and grabbed for his shotgun.

No one was charged in the killing until Bryan’s video leaked and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case from local police. All three men are charged with murder and other offenses.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski told the jury the defendants had no evidence Arbery committed crimes but instead acted on assumptions based on neighborhood gossip and speculative social media posts.

“They made the decision to attack Ahmaud Arbery in their driveways because he was a Black man running down the street,” Dunikoski said. She added: “They shot and killed him. Not because he was a threat to them but because he wouldn’t stop and talk to them.”

Defense attorneys say the men suspected Arbery had burglarized a house under construction and intended to hold him until police arrived. Security cameras recorded Arbery inside the house five times, but none of the videos showed him stealing or damaging anything.

Dunikoski said the McMichaels and Bryan chased Arbery for five minutes, using their trucks to cut him off, run him off the road and otherwise prevent him from fleeing. She repeated Greg Michael’s words to local police after the shooting that Arbery was “trapped like a rat.”

Bryan recorded Travis McMichael standing with a shotgun outside the driver’s side door of his idling truck when Arbery approched on foot, then ran around the passenger side. They met in front of the truck, which blocked the camera’s view, when Travis McMichael fired the first of three shotgun blasts. The video shows Arbery punching him and grabbing for the gun as two more shots are fired, then Arbery turns to try to run again before falling facedown in the street.

“He chose to fight,” said Laura Hogue, an attorney for Greg McMichael. She said Arbery decided “without any sense of reason to run at a man wielding a shotgun, leaving him with no other alternative but to be placed in a position to kill him.”

Referring to a smiling photo of Arbery the jury had been show at the trial, Hogue told panel: “A beautiful teenager with a broad smile in a crooked baseball cap can go astray … And years later he can end up creeping into a home that’s not his own, and run away instead of facing the consequences.”

Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, suggested Arbery should have cried for help if he was being chased unjustly.

“Why isn’t he calling out, `Hey, somebody call 911! There’s crazy people after me,’” Gough said. “Maybe that’s because Mr. Arbery doesn’t want help.”

Gough said Bryan did not know the McMichaels’ had guns until moments before the shooting. He suggested a higher power guided Bryan to join the pursuit so he could record the shooting on his phone.

“You you can call it karma. You can call it fate. I would call it divine providence,” Gough said. “Somebody is guiding Mr. Bryan, whether it’s a conscious thought process or not. Something is guiding Mr. Bryan down this street to document what’s going on.”

Sheffield, who represents Travis McMichael, said his client never wanted to shoot Arbery but was forced to make a life-or-death decision when Arbery charged at him in front of the truck.

He said residents of Satilla Shores were already nervous amid reports of thefts and suspicious people in the neighborhood. He said Arbery’s frequent visits to the unfinished home made it reasonable to suspect he had stolen items from a boat the home’s owner kept in the doorless garage a short time before he installed the cameras.

Dunikoski noted that Arbery never threatened the McMichaels during the chase, and he carried no weapons.

“You can’t bring a gun to a fistfight. It’s unfair, right?” the prosecutor said.

She said it was Travis McMichael who attacked Arbery — first with his truck, then by pointing a shotgun at him as Arbery ran toward him.

“They can’t claim self-defense under the law because they were the initial, unjustified aggressors,” Dunikoski said, “and they started this.”

Arbery had enrolled at a technical college and was preparing to study to become an electrician like his uncles when he was killed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

U.S. Marshals’ task force fatally shoot parolee in West Covina

A suspect who was wanted for an outstanding parole warrant and an assault with a deadly weapons charge was fatally shot in West Covina Monday by a U.S. Marshals’ task force during an attempted arrest, authorities reported. The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Sunset Avenue, the U.S. Marshals Service […]
WEST COVINA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
NOLA.com

St. Bernard deputy sheriff convicted in neglected inmate's death dies in federal prison

He survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the middle of his federal trial. He survived a near-fatal infection in jail afterward when his bail was revoked. But Andre Dominick, a former captain in the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office, did not survive his five-year sentence for violating the civil rights of Nimali Henry, the 19-year-old mother who died of a treatable disease under Dominick’s watch in the St. Bernard Parish jail.
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
The Independent

Police officer tells court it wasn’t ‘safe’ to give medical aid to Ahmaud Arbery as he lay dying

The first officer to find Ahmaud Arbery has said that he didn’t try to give medical aid to the 25-year-old Black man as he lay dying after being shot because it wouldn’t have been “safe”. Three white men are on trial for the killing, including for murder and other crimes, after Mr Arbery was pursued and shot when he was jogging in a neighbourhood outside of Brunswick on the Georgia coast on 23 February 2020. Several jurors were visibly uncomfortable when Glynn County police Sergeant Sheila Ramos showed gruesome images she took after the killing. Ricky Minshew was a...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Mcmichael
CBS Detroit

True Crime: Jonbenét Ramsey Bombshell Allegations: Boulder Police Accused Of Sitting On Crucial Dna Evidence

Today, Dr. Oz examines bombshell new allegations in the investigation of JonBenét Ramsey’s brutal murder. Investigative reporter Paula Woodward speaks out about never-before-seen case files that allegedly reveal Boulder authorities are sitting on evidence from the Ramsey family’s basement that could be analyzed using modern DNA testing and solve the case once and for all. She also tells Dr. Oz why she thinks police refuse to consider a suspect other than JonBenét’s late mom, Patsy Ramsey, and how this case will go unsolved if it remains in the jurisdiction of the Boulder Police Department.
BOULDER, CO
cwbchicago.com

#48: Five-time felon killed his own cousin while on electronic monitoring for pending narcotics case, prosecutors say

Authorities say a five-time convicted felon killed his own cousin on Monday evening and then fled from the home where he was supposed to stay on electronic monitoring for a pending felony case. They charged him with murder, but a prosecutor said that the state can’t charge him with escape because Illinois’ new criminal justice reform law decriminalized electronic monitoring violations of less than 48 hours.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Defense Attorneys#Guns
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso teen charged with stabbing newborn to death minutes after birth is released from jail in plea deal

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso woman who was jailed in 2018 for allegedly stabbing her newborn baby has accepted a plea deal and is now free, according to court records. Erica Gomez, who was 17-years old in 2018, was originally charged with capital murder. According to ABC-7 news archives, the baby had nine wounds consistent The post El Paso teen charged with stabbing newborn to death minutes after birth is released from jail in plea deal appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
thecinemaholic.com

Where Are Travis and Gregory McMichael Now?

In February 2020, an unarmed 25-year-old Ahmaud Marquez Arbery was jogging through Satilla Shores, a neighborhood near Brunswick, Georgia, when he was pursued and shot to death by three local men. One of them had filmed the incident, yet it still took nationwide cries of outrage over racial injustice and about ten weeks for the investigators to make the arrests. After more than a year, though, as examined on ABC’s ’20/20,’ Gregory McMichael, his son Travis, and William “Roddie” Bryan, have finally faced the law. So, here’s what we know of the father-son duo now.
BRUNSWICK, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Man Shot, Killed By West Covina Police Officer Working With U.S. Marshal’s Task Force

WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — A man was killed Monday by a West Covina police officer working with a U.S. Marshal’s Task Force. The shooting happened at about 12:30 p.m. in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 700 block of North Sunset. Footage from Sky 9 showed several U.S. Marshals agents and West Covina police officers on the scene. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, whose detectives are assisting in the investigation, the task force was working to apprehend a suspect wanted on an outstanding parole warrant and assault with a deadly weapons charge. When the officers spotted...
WEST COVINA, CA
CBS Minnesota

TeKeith Jones Sentenced To 72 Years In Prison For Murdering Mother, 2 Children

ST. PAUL (WCCO) – A St. Paul man has been sentenced to over 72 years in prison for killing a mother and her two children in late January. TeKeith Jones, 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder in September. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to serve 72 years and 4 months in St. Cloud Prison. Jones told police he shot and killed D’Zondria Wallace, 30, La’Porsha Wallace, 14, and Ja’Corbie Wallace, 11, to “save them.” The criminal complaint states that Jones told police he was “going through a life experience he didn’t understand” and “was going to save someone so...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Bossip

Justice For Ahmaud Arbery: Ex-District Attorney Jackie Johnson Booked For Obstructing Justice On Same Day Killers Were Convicted

You had one job! Girl, go to jail and then go to hell!. True justice would be a world where Ahmaud Arbery is at home enjoying the holidays with his loved ones. However, former district attorney of Glynn County Jackie Johnson thought only the white men who killed him deserved that kind of freedom and safety. BOSSIP previously reported in September that Johnson was criminally charged with obstruction for showing favor to Arbery’s killers and delaying their arrest for months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

KTLA

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy