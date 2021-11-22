ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Deadly Wisconsin Christmas parade: SUV driver was in domestic disturbance minutes before, police say

By Eric Spillman, Kareen Wynter, Associated Press
KTLA
KTLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wZtGk_0d3oU1eU00

The SUV driver who plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring 48, was leaving the scene of a domestic dispute that had taken place just minutes earlier, Waukesha’s police chief said Monday.

Police Chief Dan Thompson said that there was no evidence the bloodshed Sunday was a terrorist attack or that the suspect, Darrell Brooks Jr., knew anyone in the parade. Brooks acted alone, the chief said.

Brooks, 39, of Milwaukee, had left the site of the domestic disturbance before officers arrived, and was not being chased by police at the time of the crash, according to the chief, who gave no further details on the dispute.

Police said they were drawing up five charges of intentional homicide against Brooks.

He has been charged with crimes 16 times since 1999 and had two outstanding cases against him at the time of the parade disaster — including one in which he was accused of deliberately running down a woman with his vehicle.

On Sunday, a joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing in Santa hats and waving pompoms gave way in an instant to screams and the sight of crumpled bodies as the SUV sped through barricades and struck dancers, musicians and others in the community of 72,000.

The dead were identified as four women ages 52 to 79 and an 81-year-old man. Members of a Dancing Grannies club were among those killed , as was a bank employee.

Mayor Shawn Reilly described the parade as a “Norman Rockwell-type” event that “became a nightmare.”

“It looked like dummies being thrown in the air,” said Nicole Schneiter, who was there with her children and grandchildren. “It took a second to register, like, ‘Is that what we really just saw?’ And then you looked in the road and there were just people laying in the road.”

At least nine patients, most of them children, were listed in critical condition at two hospitals, and seven others were reported in serious condition.

Hundreds gathered at a downtown park Monday night for a candlelight vigil to honor those lost and hurt. Volunteers handed out sandwiches, hot chocolate and candles at the vigil, which was attended by interfaith leaders and elected officials.

“We are parents. We are neighbors. We are hurting. We are angry. We are sad. We are confused. We are thankful. We are all in this together. We are Waukesha Strong,” said a tearful Amanda Medina Roddy with the Waukesha school district.

The chief said that while police were not pursuing Brooks before he entered the parade route, an officer did fire a shot to try to stop him but ceased shooting because of the danger to others. Brooks was not injured.

Brooks has two open criminal cases in Milwaukee County. In one case, filed Nov. 5, he is charged with resisting or obstructing an officer, reckless endangering, disorderly conduct, bail jumping and battery. Records show his $1,000 cash bond was posted on Friday.

In that case, a woman told police that Brooks deliberately ran her over with his vehicle in a gas station parking lot after a fight. She was hospitalized for her injuries.

In the other case, filed in July 2020, Brooks is charged with reckless endangering and illegal possession of a firearm.

His attorney in those cases, Joseph Domask, said he was not representing him in the parade crash.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office said prosecutors’ $1,000 bail recommendation for Brooks was “inappropriately low,” given the charges. The DA’s office said it is investigating the matter.

Republican Rebecca Kleefisch, a former Wisconsin lieutenant governor who is running for governor in 2022, called the killings “yet another avoidable tragedy that occurred because a violent career criminal was allowed to walk free and terrorize our community.”

Brooks is an aspiring rapper. On a YouTube page, a video that has since been removed showed him rapping in front of a red Ford SUV resembling the one at the parade. The rapper uses the name MathBoi Fly on his Twitter and other social media accounts.

The horror of the crash was recorded by the city’s livestream and onlookers’ cellphones. One video shows the moment the SUV broke through the barricades and includes the apparent sound of gunfire.

“It was like a war scene walking through there” afterward, said Ken Walter, who had been riding in the parade in a hot air balloon basket towed on a trailer along with his wife and youngest son. “There were these piles of blankets with cops standing over them that you just knew were bodies.”

Walter said he saw a red SUV careen into view and watched it hit a member of his real estate-agency parade contingent, then barrel straight into members of the Waukesha South High School marching band.

The SUV continued down the parade route. Behind it, people were screaming, running, searching for family and friends and unsure whether they were still in danger, he recalled.

Schneiter said that after sheltering in a store, she emerged to see bodies in the street, along with strollers, chairs, candy and shoes.

Police identified those killed as Virginia Sorenson, 79; LeAnna Owen, 71; Tamara Durand, 52; Jane Kulich, 52; and Wilhelm Hospel, 81.

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted on its Facebook page that its members were “doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade, putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness.”

Eighteen children ages 3 to 16 were brought to Children’s Wisconsin Hospital, including three sets of siblings, said Dr. Amy Drendel, medical director of the emergency department.

They suffered injuries ranging from scrapes on their faces to broken bones and serious head injuries, she said. Six were listed in critical condition.

The Waukesha school district canceled classes Monday and Tuesday and said extra counselors would be on hand for students and staff. The parade’s lineup included cheer, dance and band entries associated with district schools.

The parade, held each year on the Sunday before Thanksgiving, is sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce. This year’s parade was the 59th one.

Waukesha is about 55 miles (90 kilometers) from Kenosha, where Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday of all charges in the shooting deaths of two men and the wounding of a third during unrest there in 2020.

___

This story has been corrected to show that online court records indicate a Darrell Brooks Jr. faces charges in another case that include second-degree recklessly endangering safety and that bail in a previous case was $1,000, not $500.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

4 members of vacationing family, including 2 kids, killed by wrong-way driver in NorCal: Relatives

Four people, including two children, killed in Northern California after a wrong-way driver crashed head-on into their vehicle on Interstate 80 were members of a family headed to the Grand Canyon on vacation, their relatives said. Brittney and Antonio Montano, both 29, their 9-year-old daughter, Marianna, and 5-year-old son, Antonio Jr., were killed in the […]
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Bradenton Herald

Pilot calls sister-in-law 5 minutes before crash outside her Wisconsin home, NTSB says

Five minutes after calling his sister-in-law on the phone, a pilot crashed an airplane outside her Wisconsin home and died, investigators said in a recently released report. Aaron Mika, 29, took off from Ashland on Oct. 23 in a small, two-seat, single-propeller plane, with his 21-year-old sister, Aleah Miller, riding along with him, according to the National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary investigation report.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
The Independent

‘I stopped to help one boy – his legs were buckled under him ... and he was just shaking’: Grandmother recalls horror of Waukesha attack

The American flag was flying at half-mast on Monday in Waukesha, Wisconsin as thousands of shocked and crying locals gathered outside the town’s library for a vigil after a motorist plowed through an annual Christmas parade a day earlier.Five people were killed and dozens injured on Sunday when the SUV mowed down paradegoers, including a group of “dancing grannies” and a high school band.On Monday evening, residents were gathering outside a favourite local watering hole, The Destination, where free shuttles were ferrying people to the vigil about a half-mile away.Tricia Tucker, 52, saw the whole disaster unfold; she lives...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Boston

Seekonk Break-In Suspect Dead After Crash And Shootout With Police, DA Says

SEEKONK (CBS) – The Bristol District Attorney’s office said a rifle-wielding break-in suspect is dead after a crash and exchange of gunfire with Seekonk Police early Sunday morning. The chaotic scene began around 6:40 a.m. when Seekonk Police received a notification from an alarm company about a break-in at a business on Route 6. Officers arrived about five minutes later and found the business had been broken into by a suspect who was seen leaving the area on foot. Police found the suspect in a nearby parking lot, but they sped off in a black Honda. Moments later, the suspect lost control, hit a curb and rolled their car over. The vehicle came to a stop on its passenger side in a grassy area. Police investigate an incident on Route 6 in Seekonk. (WBZ-TV) Two Seekonk officers arrived soon after. According to the district attorney, the suspect started shooting at them with an “AK-47 model rifle.” Police returned fire and took up a defensive position until the SWAT team arrived. Crews cut the roof of the suspect’s car open and found they were dead inside. The suspect’s identification has not yet been released.
SEEKONK, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old shot while buying drugs in Chicago, police say

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot while buying drugs in Humboldt Park Saturday afternoon. The teen boy walked into a residence to buy drugs about 6 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Beach Avenue when two males pulled out a gun and shot him, Chicago police said. He...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC10

Man accidentally shoots himself, then drives to Stockton police station

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon. Public Information Officer for the Stockton Police Department, Joe Silva, told ABC10 that it seems like a man accidentally shot himself and then drove to the police department's headquarters on Market Street. Silva said...
STOCKTON, CA
wearegreenbay.com

Minnesota man dies after hunting incident in northern Wisconsin

SAXON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Minnesota died from an apparent hunting incident in northern Wisconsin. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 23 around 4:30 p.m. a call came in for a hunting accident in Saxon. The caller reportedly said one man was seriously injured from an accidental discharge of a firearm.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Domestic Disturbance#Police#Christmas#Dancing Grannies
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police Seeking To Identify Suspect In Shooting In North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – Police are looking to identify a man involved in a shooting in the North Lawndale area this past Saturday. Police said around 1:42 p.m., the incident occurred at 3800 Block of West Roosevelt Road. Surveillance footage shows the suspect inside a store before walking outside. He walks up to the unknown victim and pulls out a handgun. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8252 or send an anonymous to cpdtip.com.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Denver

Deadly Head-On Crash On Highway 86 Happened ‘Short Time’ After Deputy Tried To Stop Driver, Sheriff’s Office Says

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The deadly head-on crash that happened Friday morning on Highway 86, just east of Elizabeth, occurred just a “short time” after a deputy attempted to stop the driver of a Hyundai, officials say. The driver of the Hyundai and the driver of a Ford Mustang were both killed in the crash. State records show the driver of the Hyundai, Greg Mosely, had a lengthy criminal history — including previous instances of eluding police, as well as child endangerment. (credit: CBS) The driver of the Ford Mustang has been identified as 26-year-old Cary Gertie from Elizabeth. Cary Gertie (courtesy: Trisha Gertie) Police say Mosley, 33, from Denver, was driving the Hyundai. His two passengers, a 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman, were transported to Parker Adventist with serious injuries. (credit: CBS) The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy initiated a stop on the Hyundai and pursued the vehicle for “about 10 seconds,” with lights and sirens, before terminating the pursuit. The sheriff’s office did not specify why they attempted to stop the driver. On Saturday, Gertie’s mother shared photos of a growing roadside memorial to her son at the crash scene. (credit: Trisha Gertie)
ELBERT COUNTY, CO
CBS Minnesota

Forest Lake Police Shoot, Wound Man ‘Who Presented A Threat To Officers’

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Forest Lake police say officers shot and wounded an armed man who threatened law enforcement Sunday afternoon. Officers went to a home at about 1:33 p.m. after a 911 caller reported that a man, whom they had a protective order against, was at their residence with a gun. The 47-year-old suspect left the scene in a vehicle, but officers soon tracked him down and tried to pull him over. (credit: CBS) He sped off, but police eventually disabled his vehicle via the PIT maneuver on the 7000 block of North Shore Trail. Police Cpt. Greg Weiss says the man then “presented a threat to officers and shots were fire.” “Officers immediately rendered first aid until paramedics arrived,” Weiss said. The man was airlifted to an area hospital. His condition and identity haven’t been released. Police say the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.   More On WCCO.com: Group Of 20-30 Robbers Swarm Burnsville Best Buy On Black Friday 6-Year-Old Boy Run Over By Trailer At Tree Farm, Suffers Injuries Historic Wabasha Street Caves In St. Paul Begins New Chapter Remains Of Missing Woman Found Near Hinckley
FOREST LAKE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Ohio woman fearful of neighbor installs ring camera, it may have saved her life

An Ohio man is behind bars after allegedly trying to break into a home with a knife, and it was all caught on a Ring doorbell camera purchased days earlier. Megan Allen told WLWT she bought the Ring camera on Friday because her neighbor was making her feel uncomfortable. Just after midnight Monday, she said 29-year-old Jolge Alberto Chavez-Reynozo was at her door. She called 911.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
850wftl.com

20-year-old dead after stopping to help animal

A 20-year-old Florida woman is dead after she was struck by another vehicle while attempting to help a deer. The incident was reported around 2:25 a.m. Saturday near the University of Central Florida in Orlando. Officials say the victim stopped her vehicle in the center lane of a three lane...
ORLANDO, FL
KTLA

KTLA

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy