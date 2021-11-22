The best holiday lights in Kansas: Where to find them

The “Griswold” House of Rose Hill (Courtesy The “Griswold” House of Rose Hill Facebook page)

Lights on Texas (Courtesy Lights on Texas Facebook page)

Lights at AbilityPoint (Courtesy David Austin)

Barnard Christmas House (Courtesy Barnard Christmas House Facebook page)

Christmas on Crestline (Courtesy YouTube Channel: Christmas On Crestline)

Greensburg Candy Cane Lane (Courtesy Katelynn Alderfer)

Lights on Sunnyslope, Park City (Courtesy Lights on Sunnyslope Facebook page)

Lights on West 24th, Hutchinson (Courtesy Lights on West 24th Facebook page)

Winfield Isle of Lights (Courtesy Skyler Livingston)

Winfield Isle of Lights (Courtesy Skyler Livingston)

Illuminations – Botanica (KSN Photo)

Illuminations – Botanica (KSN Photo)

Reindeer Road. 900 block N. Firefly St. Various sizes of wooden reindeer grace the front of the homes (Courtesy Brian Scharping)

Candy Cane Lane, 1000 block N Azure Cir. Candy canes are just part of the charm in this cul-de-sac. (Courtesy Brian Scharping)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A lot of Kansas families have made visiting Christmas light displays part of their holiday traditions. Click the map to find some fun ones near you, or that may be worth a short drive.

We want to add to the list, too. So submit your go-to favorites by entering the Holiday Lights Photo Contest when it begins on Nov. 26! Or, send KSN a message by clicking Connect 3 Now .

Click here to open the map on your smartphone .

Before you go

Here is some advice regarding neighborhood light shows:

Unless instructed otherwise, leave headlights on so residents will see your vehicle if they are backing out of a driveway

Stay to the side of the road and don’t block driveways, so residents and emergency vehicles can get through

Use restroom before starting your holiday lights tour

Wichita-area large displays

Illuminations – Botanica (KSN Photo)

Illuminations Botanica , 701 Amidon St., Wichita. Nov. 18-Jan. 1. (Closed Nov. 24-25, Dec. 24-25). Hours are 5:30-9 p.m. daily. This one-way path is about a mile long and features more than two million lights. There is no drive-thru option this year, but there are two new displays: the Children’s Garden Meadow and the Koch Carousel Gardens. $13 for non-member adults / $9 for members and children under 12 / Free for children 2 & under. You must reserve time slots and purchase tickets through the website Botanica.org.

Lights at AbilityPoint (Courtesy David Austin)

The Lights at Ability Point , (formerly The Arc’s Lights) Douglas Ave at St Paul St (between Meridian and West St), Wichita. Nov. 25-Dec. 28. Hours are 5:30-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 5:30-9 p.m. the rest of the week. Christmas Eve hours are 5:30-11 p.m. Features more than 1.5 million dazzling lights and, new this year, a state-of-the-art tunnel. Free-will donation Monday through Thursday. $10 a carload on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Pay at the gate or buy in advance at QuikTrips. You can also CLICK HERE to purchase tickets online. This is AbilityPoint’s signature fundraising event.

Safari of Lights, Tanganyika Wildlife Park , 1000 S. Hawkins Lane, Goddard. Starting at 5:30 p.m. daily from Dec. 4-Jan. 2, except for Dec. 24-25. This is a new exhibit for the area. Tanganyika says it will feature the longest drive-thru light tunnel in Kansas and the tallest lit tree in town. The cost is $25 a car on Fridays and Saturdays and $20 the rest of the week. Click here to reserve and purchase tickets . Check the park’s website for special instructions about where to enter and which roads to avoid .

Wichita-area neighborhood displays

Candy Cane Lane, Reindeer Road, and Cedar Park Street – all found in one west Wichita neighborhood. Enter and exit at Central and Cedar Park Street only. Make only right turns in the neighborhood and leave the middle of the road open for local and emergency traffic:

Reindeer Road. 900 block N. Firefly St. (Courtesy Brian Scharping)

Candy Cane Lane , 1000 block N Azure Cir. The homes in this cul-de-sac have large candy canes at the front of their properties as well as other colorful decorations. Nov. 25-Dec. 31.

, 1000 block N Azure Cir. The homes in this cul-de-sac have large candy canes at the front of their properties as well as other colorful decorations. Nov. 25-Dec. 31. Reindeer Road 900 block N. Firefly St. Various sizes of wooden reindeer – all large – grace the front of the homes along this street.

900 block N. Firefly St. Various sizes of wooden reindeer – all large – grace the front of the homes along this street. Cedar Park Street Creative decorations line both sides of the street from 700 to 900 Cedar Park.

Christmas at the McKinneys , 1462 N Coolidge St., Wichita. Donations are accepted and split evenly between HumanKind Ministries and the Kansas Humane Society. Runs Nov. 25-Jan. 1, from 5:30-10 p.m.

Christmas on Crestline , 914 N Crestline, Wichita, features a hologram with Santa and other holiday favorites, 80,000 lights dancing to music on 100.7 FM., and giant light balls. Starting Nov. 27, the hours are 6-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 6-10:30 on Sunday-Thursday.

Friends University Clock Tower , 2100 W. University Ave., Wichita. The lighted clock tower at Friends University is visible from Kellogg when you drive near Meridian and Edwards. The lights will be turned on Nov. 21 during a Ceremony of Lights that includes music, cookies, cocoa, and Santa Claus.

700 block of N. Golden Hills. (KSN Photo)

Golden Hills Animated Lights, 727 N. Golden Hills, Wichita. A beautiful animated light show set to music at this home in west Wichita.

Lights on Brummett St. , 3721 S Brummett St, Wichita. Nov. 25-Dec. 26. The hours are 5:30-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, but ending at 9:30 the rest of the week. A holiday display coordinated to music on 104.1.

Lights on Gold 5336 S. Gold. Animated light display of 13,000 lights set to music. Listen in on 99.5 FM. The hours are 5:30-midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The lights are turned off at 10 the rest of the week.

Lights on Longview Ln. , 3805 E. Longview Lane, Wichita. Nov. 25-Jan. 1. The hours are from 6 p.m.-midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and until 11:30 p.m. the rest of the week. It features 75,000 lights dancing to musical remixes of Christmas-themed music. Tune your radio to 106.9.

Lights on Texas , 11603 W Texas St., Wichita. After taking a year off, this popular, large, animated display is back, Nov. 25-Dec. 31.

The Marshall Family Christmas Lights , 620 N Stratford Ln., Wichita. Tune to 91.7 FM. Donations accepted to benefit The Lord’s Diner and St. Anthony Family Shelter. Nov. 25-Jan. 6. The hours are 5:30-10 on school nights and until 11 other nights.

Other Towns

ABILENE Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown . Various locations in Abilene, Dec. 4-5. As part of the town’s Cowtown Christmas, 20 residents can enter their homes in the Cowtown Christmas Light Showdown. Residents who donate a food item at the Abilene Food Bank, 409 NW 3rd Street, between 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, will be given the locations and a ballot. Ballots must be returned by 7:30. The winner will be announced at 8. Top prize is $2,000. The evening will end with fireworks, weather permitting. To see the full schedule for both days of Cowtown Christmas, click here .

ANDOVER Hometown Christmas . Look for the beautiful display in Central Park, 1607 E. Central, from 6-9 p.m. starting Dec. 1. Tune your radio to 87.7. There is also a Hometown Christmas celebration on Dec. 9, 5:30-8 p.m., featuring family-friendly holiday events. The town also has an annual holiday light contest . The home that won last year, 1663 S. Logan Pass, is putting together another great display.

(Courtesy Barnard Christmas House Facebook page)

BARNARD Christmas House , 414 Section Line Rd, Barnard. Starts Nov. 25. Hours are 5:30-10:30 p.m. Best viewing is from the south going north. Tune radio to 98.1. The songs change nightly. Try to be in front of the nativity scene when “The Greatest Story Ever Told” plays. It takes 10-15 minutes to watch all the songs.

BELLEVILLE Rocky Pond Christmas Display , 2010 12th Street, Belleville. Nov. 26-Dec. 31. Hours are 6-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 6-9 p.m. the rest of the week. This is a community effort with all the displays made locally. Free admission, but a donation box is available. Canned food drive on Dec. 2 and 6. Santa Claus visits on Dec. 11.

Chautauqua Isle of Lights. (KSN Photo)

BELOIT Chautauqua Isle of Lights , Chautauqua Park, Beloit. The display is open every night from 6-9 p.m. Nov. 26-Dec. 31. The roadway circling the park is lined with lights and more than 200 displays. It is a free-will donation. Follow Chautauqua Isle of Lights on Facebook for other details and events.

CALDWELL Lighted Parade , downtown Caldwell. This is part of a full day of events on Nov. 27: Small Business Saturday, drawings for prizes, crafts for kids, Santa from 1-3 at Opera House, and a Lighted Parade at 6:30, beginning in front of the Christian Church. Anyone can participate. It is also worth driving out of town to see the Lungren Family Farm Bale Art, US 81 Hwy and Clearwater Road. The family has been decorating hay bales to add Christmas cheer for close to 25 years.

CHENEY – Singing Christmas Trees , West 6th Avenue & North Main Street, Cheney. Thanksgiving to New Year’s. 5:30-11:30 p.m. Tune your radio to 99.3.

Cottonwood Falls (Courtesy Toni Schneider)

COTTONWOOD FALLS Christmas Lights , Nov. 27-Dec. 31. The lights on the Chase County Courthouse, 300 Pearl Street, and the Historic River Bridge, Mill and Broadway, are turned on at 7 p.m. Nov. 27 as part of a full day of events. Click here to see the complete holiday schedule for the Chase County Country Christmas. In addition, you can see the courthouse lights from miles away.

DOUGLASS Christmas on 2nd , 824 E. 2nd Street, Douglass. Thanksgiving through Dec. 31, 5:30-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, 5:30-10 p.m. the rest of the week. There are more than 12,000 lights set to music. Tune your radio to 104.1.

GREAT BEND Trail of Lights , Nov. 27-Dec. 31. Great Bend starts the fun with its Home for the Holidays Festival on Nov. 27. The lights are turned on after a lighted parade. Click here for the Home for the Holidays Festival schedule. The trail includes Wild Lights at the Brit Spaugh Park and Zoo, Lights on the Lake at Veterans Memorial Park, Kilby Square Lights, a Christmas nativity at K-96 and 10th Street, Santa World at Main Street and Lakin, and Historical Village Lights south of town on U.S. 281. Free, but donations are appreciated. Click here for Trail of Lights map .

Greensburg Candy Cane Lane (Courtesy Katelynn Alderfer)

GREENSBURG Candy Cane Lane , 16134 30th Ave. (North on Main Street), Greensburg. Dec. 18-26, 6-9 p.m., weather permitting. “A quarter-mile of lighted candy canes welcomes visitors as they drive through the homestead to view animated, homemade, vintage holiday decorations.” Free.

HARPER Downtown Park , Central and Main, Harper. Open between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The park is full of lights, blow-up decorations, Santa’s house, and a mailbox for children’s letters to Santa. The lights are set to music, and there is a walking path among the lights.

HAYSVILLE Village Christmas , W.W. Hays Historic Park, 200 S. Main, Haysville. The lights in this popular display are turned on during a big celebration on Dec. 4. The schedule includes a soup and chili feed at 4 p.m., carriage rides at 5, the lighting ceremony at 5:30, pictures with Santa after the lighting, and a silent auction until 7:30. This is a walk-thru or drive-thru exhibit.

HOISINGTON Lights on 15th Street , 252 W 15th Street. Large animated holiday light display featuring 30,000+ lights sequenced to music.

(Courtesy Lights on West 24th Facebook page)

HUTCHINSON Lights on West 24th , 800 W. 24th, Hutchinson. This animated light display starts Nov. 28-Jan. 1, and runs nightly from 5:30-10 p.m. The Grinch will hand out candy canes or trinkets for those who can’t have candy on some days that have yet to be determined. Visit the Facebook page to learn more.

HUTCHINSON Lights on Pennington Road , 2109 Pennington Road, Hutchinson. Animated light display through Dec. 31. Hours are 5:30-10:30 p.m. Tune radio to 106.7. Santa Claus is there Fridays and Saturdays from 6-8:30.

HUTCHINSON Strataca Season of Lights , Kansas Underground Salt Museum, 3650 E. Avenue G, Hutchinson. Now through Jan. 9. This is a light show you cannot see from the road. This light show can only be seen if you purchase a ticket to go underground. Click here to buy tickets.

HUTCHINSON ZOO Nights Before Christmas . Dec. 3-5, 10-12, 17-19. The zoo says this is Hutchinson’s premier light show. Enjoy the lights, cookies, cocoa, a train ride, and get a picture with Santa. Tickets are $10 a person or $25 for a family of four. Click here to purchase tickets.

LARNED Christmas Miracle . The Larned water tower, 718 W. 4th, will glow with holiday lights this holiday season. The lights are turned on during the Christmas Miracle event on Nov. 25, 6-8 p.m. The evening includes music, hot drinks, cookies, reindeer, and more.

MCPHERSON Holiday Light Tours. McPherson has a lot of homes decorated for the holidays. Some displays are set to music, such as 535 Carrie and 1427 N. Maple. You can visit the lights on your own, or take the trolley. The trolley tours are on Dec. 9, 10, 12, 13, 14, and 15. Tickets are $5 and must be purchased in advance at the McPherson CVB office, 1111 E. Kansas, or call 620-241-3340. The trolley tours begin at the McPherson Museum.

OAKLEY Christmas Light Parade . This is a full evening of fun on Nov. 26. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for pictures from 4:30-6:45 at Oakley Farm & Home, 124 Center. They will have hot chocolate and cookies. Horse wagon rides are from 4:30-6:30. The 32nd Annual Light Parade begins at 7 p.m. at the Logan County 4-H Building, 217 Kaler Ave., and goes up Center Avenue. Then there’s a fireworks show around the south end of Center Avenue at the Depot. It’s followed by a free showing of The Grinch at the Oakley Palace Theater, 101 Center. Movie-goers will also get a free small popcorn and medium drink.

(Courtesy Lights on Sunnyslope)

PARK CITY Lights on Sunnyslope , 2602 E Sunnyslope St, Park City. This animated display starts on Thanksgiving. The hours are 5:30-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 5:30-10:30 p.m. the rest of the week. It features 50,000 lights set to music. Tune your radio to 88.1. New songs and lights are added each year.

PHILLIPSBURG. At least two homes in the town are described as going “above and beyond!” Check out the Kastle family lights, complete with music, at 425 Berglund Dr. and the Roberts family lights at 1084 7th St.

PRATT Lemon Park Lights , Pine and Santa Fe Rd., Pratt. Nov. 20-Jan. 1. This scenic park is made even prettier with thousands of holiday lights and loads of animated displays. It’s a one-mile drive-thru display. Pratt is holding its Christmas in the Park celebration on Nov. 20 from 3-5:30 p.m., with Santa turning on the lights at 5:30.

The “Griswold” House of Rose Hill (Courtesy The “Griswold” House of Rose Hill Facebook page)

ROSE HILL The “Griswold” House , 1610 Tanglewood Road, Rose Hill. Nov. 27-Dec. 31, weather permitting. The hours are 6 p.m.-midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 6-10 p.m. the rest of the week. This home gets more decorations and lights every year. It has become a Rose Hill tradition.

WAKEENEY Christmas City of the High Plains , 200 N. Main St., WaKeeney. Lights turned on nightly at 6:00 until after New Year’s. The centerpiece is a 35-foot tree in the center of downtown. A canopy of blue lights radiates from four ivory stars that crown the tree. Free. Kicks off Saturday, Nov. 27, with a day full of holiday events. Click here for the schedule . From Dec. 19-23, Shiloh Vineyard and Winery, 16079 M Road, holds a Festival of Lights that includes life-size figurines, homemade cookies, hot chocolate, spiced wine, and hayrack rides. Free admission. The hours are 4-8 p.m.

Winfield Isle of Lights (Courtesy Skyler Livingston)

WINFIELD Isle of Lights Island Park, 200 N. Main St., Winfield. Open nightly 6-10 p.m. Nov. 21 – Dec. 30. It is said to be one of the best Christmas light displays in the nation. Free, but donations are greatly appreciated.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.