Man exposes himself to teenager on Manhattan subway platform: police

By Mark Sundstrom
 6 days ago

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man exposed himself to a teenage girl on a Manhattan subway platform Sunday evening, according to police.

The NYPD said it happened just after 6 p.m. inside the East 110th Street station by Lexington Avenue in East Harlem.

The 17-year-old victim was waiting on the northbound No. 6 train platform when she noticed the unidentified man standing on the platform with his penis exposed, authorities said.

The man asked the girl to come over to him, but when the No. 6 train arrived, the man got on the subway, while the teen remained on the platform, according to police.

She waited to take the next train and later arrived at the East 125th Street station, where she again saw the same man, authorities said.

He was standing on the platform and when he saw the girl again, he gestured for her to come over to him, police said.

According to the NYPD, this is when the teen took out her cellphone and snapped a photo of the man before she left the station.

The teen was not physically injured as a result of the incident.

Police released the image taken by the victim and described the man as in his mid 30s, standing about 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 190 lbs. with a slim build, black hair and with facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt, a blue baseball hat, red sweatpants, and white sneakers, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

