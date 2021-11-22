ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Jersey Starbucks worker tests positive for hepatitis A, sparking rush to vaccinate customers

By Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

An employee at a Starbucks in New Jersey tested positive for hepatitis A and was around co-workers and customers while contagious. The news prompted the restaurant to urge thousands of patrons to receive hepatitis A shots.

Hepatitis A is one of several hepatitis viruses, which can cause inflammation and affect liver function, often caused by ingesting contaminated food or water. It is known to be contagious, with a person capable of contracting the virus from close contact, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention .

Camden County Health Department officer Paschal Nwako said in a public statement that a health care provider that treated the unnamed employee informed the department, located in Blackwood, N.J., on Wednesday. In response, the Starbucks restaurant was immediately closed. An investigation revealed that there was no evidence that food safety protocols were compromised.

Starbucks: Cafe chain to raise average pay up to $17 an hour as it faces a labor shortage

Smallpox: FBI, CDC investigating several vials labeled disease found at vaccine research facility

"Our highest priority is ensuring everyone involved remains safe and healthy," Nwako said in the statement . "The patient is not currently working, and close contacts have been identified. We encourage anyone who may believe they were exposed to get vaccinated against hepatitis A by calling the county health department or your primary care physician."

The Health Department offered free hepatitis A shots to customers on Friday and Saturday, leading to hundreds of people showing up for the pop-up vaccine clinic. The Health Department also determined, per its release, that the worker was in the restaurant on six different dates while being potentially positive: Nov. 4-6 and Nov. 11-13.

Symptoms of hepatitis A can vary, but generally will include: fatigue, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, low-grade fever and yellowing of the skin. According to the CDC, hepatitis A can be spread when a person ingests fecal matter, even in microscopic amounts, from contact with objects, food or drinks contaminated by the feces of an infected person.

A single shot of the vaccine can help prevent hepatitis A. The CDC recorded 12,474 cases of hepatitis A in 2018.

Starbucks issued a statement on Sunday that read: "We’re working closely with Camden County Health Department and are fully in compliance with all requirements. There is no evidence that any customers or partners were affected."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Jersey Starbucks worker tests positive for hepatitis A, sparking rush to vaccinate customers

Comments / 14

Related
CBS Philly

Gloucester Township Starbucks Food Handler Tests Positive For Hepatitis A

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A food handler at a Gloucester Township Starbucks has tested positive for hepatitis A and worked during the infectious period, officials say. The affected store is at 1490 Blackwood Clementon Road. The worker was on duty Nov. 4-6 and Nov. 11-13. Any customer who was there on those days is being urged to get vaccinated. “The county health department has been working closely with the patient and the staff at the Starbucks to address the situation,” Camden County Health Officer Paschal Nwako said. “Our highest priority is ensuring everyone involved remains safe and healthy. The patient is not currently working, and close contacts have been identified. We encourage anyone who may believe they were exposed to get vaccinated against hepatitis A by calling the county health department or your primary care physician.” The Camden County Department of Health is setting up a vaccine clinic for those affected, which will take place Friday and Saturday.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
newjerseynewsnetwork.com

Starbucks Hepatitis A Outbreak in South Jersey

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - The Camden County Health Department announced that thousands of residents may be impacted after a Starbucks employee recently contracted Hepatitis A. The employee worked at the Starbucks located at 1490 Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township on November 4th, 5th, 6th, 11th, 12th, and 13th. It...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
TheDailyBeast

Starbucks Employee With Hepatitis A Likely Exposed ‘Thousands’ to Virus

More than 800 people have been vaccinated against hepatitis A after a Starbucks employee tested positive for the disease after handling food at a New Jersey location, according to state health officials. The vaccine drive is the largest against hep A in the state’s history, according to county spokesperson Dan Keashen. “Starbucks says that that location is busy, as most are,” he said. “They’re saying they have an average of 600 patrons a day… but the exposure is probably in the thousands.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mashed

This New Jersey Starbucks Might Have Spread A Virus To Thousands

Camden County Department of Health officials have recently announced that a Starbucks employee in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, tested positive for hepatitis A and worked through their infectious period, potentially exposing thousands of staff and customers to the virus. Customers who visited the Starbucks location at 1490 Blackwood Clementon Road in Gloucester Township from November 4 to 6 and November 11 through 13 have been advised that they could have been exposed, according to CNN.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#Cdc#Fbi#The Health Department
WHYY

Thousands of Camden County Starbucks customers potentially exposed to hepatitis A

Thousands of customers at a Camden County Starbucks may have been exposed to hepatitis A, and the Camden County Health Department is trying to get the word out to them. About 3,600 people who patronized the Starbucks at 1490 Blackwood Clementon Rd. in Gloucester Township between Nov. 4 and 13 are urged to get a hepatitis A vaccine as soon as possible to prevent getting sick. An employee who handled food has tested positive for that virus.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
ClickOnDetroit.com

COVID testing, vaccine locations see rush ahead of Thanksgiving

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – With Thanksgiving just days away, the rush is on for a lot of folks to get tested for COVID and receive booster doses before traveling to spend the holiday with family. Dr. Phillip Levy is an emergency medicine professor at Wayne State University and a chief...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
news9.com

Doctors Advise What To Expect When Getting COVID-19 Booster Shot

The CDC has given the green light for COVID-19 booster shots for everyone over age 18, prompting questions from patients about what to expect with a third dose of the vaccine. Health officials, like Dr. Melanie Swift at the Mayo Clinic, say COVID-19 vaccines are doing a good job preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death, even against the Delta variant, but waning immunity is a concern. “Boosting gives you that bigger immune response from your original vaccine, and it also helps you fight Delta better.”
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Starbucks
foodpoisonjournal.com

Starbucks, I have my Hepatitis A eye on you

I will spare you the list of hepatitis A cases that I have been involved with since 1998 when I represented 30 people exposed to an ill food handler in a Seattle, Washington Subway restaurant, including one child who suffered acute liver failure requiring an emergency liver transplant. There have...
SEATTLE, WA
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

304K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy