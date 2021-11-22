ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Current Mortgage Rates -- November 22, 2021: Rates Rise for Most Loans

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WYdaB_0d3oT2V000
Image source: Getty Images

What are average mortgage rates on fixed and adjustable-rate loans for Nov. 22, 2021?

Thinking of buying a home soon? If so, you should keep tabs on average mortgage rates as the national average rate can impact how much a lender may charge you to borrow for a home.

Here are today's average mortgage rates for fixed and adjustable-rate loans:

Mortgage Type Today's Interest Rate

30-year fixed mortgage 3.304%

20-year fixed mortgage 3.015%

15-year fixed mortgage 2.579%

5/1 ARM 3.019%

Data source: The Ascent's national mortgage interest rate tracking.

30-year mortgage rates

The average 30-year mortgage rate today is 3.304%, down 0.005% from Friday's average of 3.309%. A mortgage loan at today's average interest rate would cost you $438 per $100,000 borrowed. Over the life of the loan, your total interest costs would add up to $57,743 per $100,000 borrowed.

20-year mortgage rates

The average 20-year mortgage rate today is 3.015%, up 0.005% from Friday's average of 3.010%. If you borrow at today's average rate, you'd have a monthly principal and interest payment of $555 per $100,000 borrowed. Your total interest costs over the life of the loan would equal $33,284 per $100,000 borrowed.

If you would prefer to pay less over time and you're OK with a higher monthly payment, you may prefer the 20-year loan to the 30-year loan. When you shorten your payoff time, you end up increasing each payment you make -- but you also qualify for a lower rate and you pay interest for less time.

15-year mortgage rates

The average 15-year mortgage rate today is 2.579%, up 0.018% from Friday's average of 2.561%. You'd be looking at a principal and interest payment of $671 per $100,000 borrowed at today's average rate. Total interest costs would be $20,693 per $100,000 in mortgage debt over the life of the loan.

This loan has an even shorter payoff time than the 20-year loan, so you end up with even higher monthly payments -- but you also save a lot more over the life of the loan. Think carefully about the opportunity cost of committing to such high monthly payments and make sure they are affordable for you.

5/1 ARMs

The average 5/1 ARM rate is 3.019%, up 0.09% from Friday's average of 3.109%. ARM stands for adjustable-rate mortgage and, as the name suggests, the rate adjusts. It's locked in for the first five years and can then move with a financial index. If rates end up adjusting up, then you could be looking at higher monthly payments and higher total costs over time.

Should I lock my mortgage rate now?

A mortgage rate lock guarantees you a certain interest rate for a specified period of time -- usually 30 days, but you may be able to secure your rate for up to 60 days. You'll generally pay a fee to lock in your mortgage rate, but that way, you're protected in case rates climb between now and when you actually close on your mortgage.

If you plan to close on your home within the next 30 days, then it pays to lock in your mortgage rate based on today's rates -- especially since they're so competitive. But if your closing is more than 30 days away, you may want to choose a floating rate lock instead for what will usually be a higher fee, but one that could save you money in the long run. A floating rate lock lets you secure a lower rate on your mortgage if rates fall prior to your closing, and while today's rates are still quite low, we don't know if rates will go up or down over the next few months. As such, it pays to:

  • LOCK if closing in 7 days
  • LOCK if closing in 15 days
  • LOCK if closing in 30 days
  • FLOAT if closing in 45 days
  • FLOAT if closing in 60 days

To find out what rates are available to you, compare rates from at least three of the best mortgage lenders before locking in.

A historic opportunity to potentially save thousands on your mortgage

Chances are, interest rates won't stay put at multi-decade lows for much longer. That's why taking action today is crucial, whether you're wanting to refinance and cut your mortgage payment or you're ready to pull the trigger on a new home purchase.

The Ascent's in-house mortgages expert recommends this company to find a low rate - and in fact he used them himself to refi (twice!). Click here to learn more and see your rate. While it doesn't influence our opinions of products, we do receive compensation from partners whose offers appear here. We're on your side, always. See The Ascent's full advertiser disclosure here.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The State Where the Most People Are Behind on Their Mortgages

The American housing market is in the midst of a period of extraordinary price increases, driven by historically high demand. The carefully followed S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Index shows that in August home prices rose 19.8% nationwide compared to the same month a year ago. Among the 20 cities the report tracks, the city with the […]
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage Loan#Interest Rates#Mortgage Lenders#Ascent
Housing Wire

Mortgage apps rise despite higher interest rates

Mortgage applications increased 1.8% for the week ending Nov. 19, despite higher rates, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) survey published on Wednesday. The increase was mainly driven by the purchase index growing by 4.7% from the previous week, on a seasonally adjusted basis. Concurrently, the refinance index grew by 0.4% from the week prior.
TECHNOLOGY
85209.com

How Smart Buyers Are Approaching Rising Mortgage Rates

Last week, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate from Freddie Mac inched up to 3.1%, and experts project rates will continue rising through 2022:. “The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 2.9% in the third quarter of 2021. We forecast mortgage rates to increase slightly through the remainder of the year and reach 3.0%, rising to 3.5% for full year 2022.”
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
mortgageorb.com

Mortgage Applications Increased Last Week Despite Rising Rates

Mortgage application volume increased 1.8% on an adjusted basis during the week ended November 24, despite a slight increase in mortgage rates, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey. On an unadjusted basis, the Index increased 0.1% compared with the previous week. Applications for refinances increased...
BUSINESS
fox5atlanta.com

How homeowners can keep their mortgage interest rate low amid a rising environment

Mortgage rates jumped above the 3% mark this week, with the average rate for a 30-year mortgage rising to 3.1% annual percentage rate (APR), according to the latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey from Freddie Mac. "The combination of rising inflation and consumer spending is driving mortgage rates higher," Freddie Mac...
BUSINESS
themreport.com

Inflation, Consumer Spending Driving Mortgage Rates Upward

Also this week, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.39%, with an average 0.6 point, up from last week when it averaged 2.27%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.28%. “The combination of rising inflation and consumer spending is driving mortgage rates higher,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “Shoppers looking to buy a home are fueling strong demand, while ongoing inventory shortages are not improving in the presence of higher home prices. This reality illustrates the challenging situation facing the housing market.”
mpamag.com

Higher rates continue to impact mortgage application activity

Rising interest rates have pushed mortgage application volume lower, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey. “Activity has been particularly sensitive to rate movements, and last week’s decline was driven by a drop in conventional and FHA refinance applications, which offset an increase in VA refinance applications,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting. “All mortgage rates in MBA’s survey increased, with the 30-year fixed-rate climbing to 3.2%.”
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

Rocket Reports Increased Loan Profitability, But What Happens When Rates Rise?

The Fed is about to become a headache for the mortgage origination industry. Rocket has increased its offerings to reduce earnings volatility. The last two years have been the best for the mortgage industry since the early 2000s. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, which kicked off a refinance boom and unprecedented profitability for the industry.
REAL ESTATE
CNET

Today's mortgage rates decline. What that means if you're in the market for a home loan

Key mortgage rates declined today, including the average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages. We also saw a cut in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage interest rates are never set in stone, but interest rates are historically low. For those looking to lock in a fixed rate, now is an excellent time to finance a house. But as always, make sure to first consider your personal goals and circumstances before purchasing a home, and talk to multiple lenders to find a lender who can best meet your needs.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

Home Purchases Tend to Slow Down for the Holidays. So Far, That's Not Happening This Year

Mortgage originations are on the rise, even as the holidays loom. Mortgage application volume rose last week. That's an unusual trend during the holidays. It's common for mortgage activity to slow down around the holidays. At this stage of the year, people are usually busy making plans to celebrate the season and are less focused on going out and trying to find a home to buy.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

These REITs Would Have Doubled Your Money

Pandemic pressures on the retail sector allowed Simon Property Group and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to come back with a vengeance. Plymouth Industrial REIT's diversified portfolio and unique investment strategy have allowed it to outpace its industrial colleagues. These REITs would have doubled your money over the past year, but...
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy