It’s impossible to talk about Twice without mentioning how much they have grown throughout the years. While the super cutesy days where “Like Ooh-Aah” and “Cheer Up” are long gone, the essence of it permeates throughout their discography, mixing in with more sophisticated and mature concepts. This fusion allowed Twice to evolve and establish their sound, and I have to say, I’m hooked. With their recent comeback, “Scientist”, the members embrace their femininity and cute nature while remaining polished and elegant, and the whole MV is just so fun.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO