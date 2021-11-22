ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Paul Hanlon hopes to complete cup set with Hibernian

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eJftH_0d3oSMJk00

Captain Paul Hanlon set his sights on a rare Hibernian double after Sunday’s 3-1 Premier Sports Cup semi-final win over Rangers at Hampden Park.

A Martin Boyle hat-trick helped Jack Ross’ side to an ultimately comfortable win over the Scottish champions who had new boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst watching from the stand before he takes over on Monday.

Lewis Stevenson is the only Hibs player to have won both the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Cup, doing so in 2007 and 2016 respectively.

Now 31-year-old Hanlon, who was part of the Hibs side who triumphed in the Scottish Cup final against Rangers five years ago, wants to join him when the Easter Road side face Celtic in December’s final.

He said: “In the year we won the Scottish Cup I missed out on the League Cup final, we got beat in that game.

“I would be lying if I said it wasn’t something I thought about, in terms of trying to win both of the trophies and now we’re obviously one step closer, one game to go, and I am really excited for it.

“I absolutely loved every second of Sunday. Obviously we put ourselves in a great position with our first-half performance. I was over the moon and delighted to celebrate with our fans at the end.

“We had a big semi-final win (over Dundee United) last year that got us into the Scottish Cup final and there was no one here to celebrate with, so it was a really special moment.

“It was great for all the fans who were there and great for a lot of the players who maybe haven’t sampled that sort of thing before.

“It was a really good moment. We are all buzzing.”

After picking up a booking from Kevin Clancy for a foul on Joe Aribo within seconds of the kick-off, Hanlon composed himself to turn in a terrific performance.

Straight after Boyle slammed in his third from the spot in the 38th minute Scott Arfield pulled a goal back for Rangers but Hibs stood firm.

Hanlon, who recently signed a new deal which keeps him at Easter Road until 2024, said: “I got booked in 10 seconds was it? 14? That’s alright then!

“I don’t know if it focused me a bit more in terms of I had to be right at it or I probably wouldn’t see out the game.

“I really enjoyed it, the three goals kind of helped a bit and gave us that grit and determination to hold on to what we had because we knew the prize at stake.

“I wouldn’t say we were comfortable at any stage because they have got a lot of quality in their team but it just seemed that we were all on the same page, we all knew that everyone had to fight for each other and everyone was giving all they had so if the result didn’t go our way it wouldn’t be through lack of trying or anything like that.

“We showed a lot of character because we conceded so quickly after scoring the third goal it could have really made it difficult.

“They had a few chances and they are a good side and they do that against pretty much everyone so we rode out the difficult moments and showed quality when we needed to. I thought we saw out the game pretty professionally.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Martin Boyle bags hat-trick as Hibernian beat Rangers to book cup final place

Martin Boyle was Hibernian’s hat-trick hero in the 3-1 humbling of Rangers which set up a Premier Sports Cup final with Celtic next month. New Gers boss Giovanni Van Bronckhorst watched from the Hampden Park main stand awaiting a work permit, as the Australia international scored three times in 38 minutes – the third from the spot – before Gers midfielder Scott Arfield’s strike gave the flailing Ibrox side a semi-final lifeline.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Rangers 1-3 Hibernian: Martin Boyle scores first half hat-trick as Hibs STUN Premiership champions in League Cup semi-final with Steven Gerrard's replacement Giovanni Van Bronckhorst watching from the stands

The storyline was always set. An inspiring presence was going to turn up at Hampden and see his club’s miserable Hampden record wiped away. And so it came to pass. For Martin Boyle and Hibernian. What a performance by Boyle in assembling a first-half hat-trick, his first for the Easter Road side. What a result for Jack Ross and his players after enduring three defeats here in the past 14 months.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Arfield
Person
Joe Aribo
Person
Martin Boyle
Person
Paul Hanlon
newschain

Lewis Stevenson continues association with Hibernian

Lewis Stevenson has extended his contract with Hibernian until the summer of 2023. The 33-year-old defender’s initial deal, which he signed in January, was due to expire at the end of this season but he has now been handed an additional year by the club with which he has spent his entire career.
SOCCER
The Independent

Scotland beat Denmark to improve hopes of qualifying for World Cup

Scotland concluded their 2022 World Cup qualifying Group F campaign with a magnificent 2-0 win over runaway section winners Denmark to clinch their place as play-off seeds.Defender John Souttar, a late call-up and playing for the first time since he was sent off against Israel three years ago, raised the roof at Hampden Park with a headed opener in the 35th minute for his first international goal.The tension was racked up after the break but the tenacious Scots already assured of second place, held the Danes at bay before striker Che Adams scored a late second to ensure Steve...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish Cup#The Scottish League Cup#Rangers#Celtic
BBC

Hibernian 'incredibly frustrated' with League Cup final tickets share

Hibernian say they are "incredibly frustrated" with an allocation of 17,500 tickets for the League Cup final against Celtic on 19 December. The Easter Road club had argued for an even split at the near 52,000-capacity national stadium, citing "sporting integrity" and "our history of selling out tickets for cup finals".
SOCCER
SkySports

Tranmere 2-1 Bradford: Paul Glatzel completes Rovers comeback win

An impressive second-half fightback secured Tranmere an important 2-1 League Two victory against Bradford. Micky Mellon's side secured a welcome first win in six games, while Bradford have now gone four without success. Rovers went close early on when Bradford striker Lee Angol was ideally placed to clear Kieron Morris'...
SOCCER
The Independent

‘It’s complicated’: Rafael Benitez struggling with Jean-Philippe Gbamin situation

Everton manager Rafael Benitez admits he is dealing with a complicated situation surrounding Jean-Philippe Gbamin The Ivory Coast international has endured a terrible time since joining from Mainz in August 2019, missing virtually two years with consecutive thigh, Achilles and knee injuries.He has managed just 282 minutes of football and his Premier League comeback against Wolves earlier this month ended in ignominy when he was hauled off at half-time having looked well short of the level required.Since then he has only featured as an 89th-minute substitute in the goalless draw at home to Tottenham – a match in which Benitez...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Brighton CEO Paul Barber on Graham Potter and Hope Powell's success

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Brighton chief executive Paul Barber speaks about the club's success in both the men's and women's leagues so far this year. Speaking at the Amex stadium as Hope Powell's Brighton Women came out as 1-0 winners over Leicester to secure their third straight league win, Barber said he has been impressed with Powell's work since joining the club in 2017.
PREMIER LEAGUE
pensacolavoice.com

World Cup 2022 Betting the Complete Guide

England have booked their place at the World Cup in Qatar next year and despite the competition’s final line-up still to be confirmed, sportsbooks worldwide, from the United Kingdom to Canada, the United States to Australia are all offering odds on the Three Lions going all the way. Gareth Southgate’s side breezed through qualification, enjoying a six-point cushion over Poland and the chasing pack. It will be the team’s first major tournament since losing to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium in June. Missing out on what would have been the nation’s first.
FIFA
newschain

Jack Ross heaps praise on Hibs’ substitutes following late win

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross felt the contribution of his substitutes in their late comeback win against St Johnstone showed how valued all of his players are. Jamie Murphy returned from injury off the bench to set up Kevin Nisbet’s 83rd-minute equaliser before netting himself following a sublime pass from fellow sub Scott Allan, who was also involved in the first Hibs goal.
SOCCER
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri sings praises of ‘crack’ Watford star Joao Pedro

Claudio Ranieri has tipped Brazilian forward Joao Pedro to develop into a star player for Watford Former Fluminense man Pedro celebrated his maiden Premier League goal last weekend after coming off the bench to help seal a thumping 4-1 win over Manchester United.Hornets boss Ranieri will be forced into an attacking reshuffle away to former club Leicester on Sunday, with the influential Ismaila Sarr ruled out by a knee injury sustained against United.Pedro – who has only made one top-flight start to date following some impressive displays in the Sky Bet Championship last season – is among the alternatives, although...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola vows not to manage another club in England

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has all but ruled out ever taking charge of another club in England The Spaniard is contracted at the Etihad Stadium until 2023 and could extend that, but expects to work elsewhere at some point in the future.Although he has expressed an interest in international football, the 50-year-old admits he has no clear vision of where his long-term future lies.I don't think I am going to train another club in England. I'm a part of this club.Pep GuardiolaOne thing he is sure about, however, is that he cannot see himself being employed by another Premier...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
104K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy