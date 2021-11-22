ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mauricio Pochettino thought to be interested in Manchester United job

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AAVSD_0d3oSLR100

Mauricio Pochettino is interested in the Manchester United job and could even leave Paris St Germain in mid-season, the PA news agency understands.

United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday and have laid out plans to appoint an interim coach until the end of the season.

Former Southampton and Tottenham boss Pochettino is understood to be open to a move away from Paris, and would even consider a quick switch.

Pochettino is understood to be highly regarded by Manchester United, and has appeared to run into difficulties with the off-field set-up at PSG.

The 49-year-old steered Tottenham to the 2019 Champions League final at the height of his five years in north London, and is thought to be keen on a Premier League return.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GjNiS_0d3oSLR100
Mauricio Pochettino, pictured, could come into the running for the Manchester United job (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Pochettino will be in England’s north west this week when PSG travel to Manchester City in Champions League group stage action.

The Paris boss will doubtless face questions on any possible interest from United, ahead of facing the Red Devils’ fierce derby rivals.

Ajax’s Erik Ten Haag and Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers will come into contention for a summer appointment at United.

But Pochettino’s possible earlier availability could turn some heads in the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Laurent Blanc has been mooted as a potential interim option for United, with the former France defender currently working in Qatar.

Comments / 0

