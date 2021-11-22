ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

The Catch With Buy Now, Pay Later Could Be Your Credit

By Jackie Veling
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

Buy now, pay later, or BNPL, is a payment plan that lets you break up your total purchase at checkout into a series of smaller installments.

Though these plans aren’t new, they’ve recently catapulted into the mainstream , with major U.S. retailers like Amazon, Walmart and Target now offering them. But with promises of convenience, zero interest and minimal fees, many shoppers are wondering, “What’s the catch?”

It could be your credit.

BNPL providers don’t typically report on-time payments to the major credit bureaus, so unlike with credit cards or loans, you can’t build credit with this type of financing. Some providers will report missed payments, though, which could end up hurting your score.

BNPL and the credit bureaus

Afterpay, an Australian company that provides BNPL payment plans to over 16 million shoppers in the United States alone, doesn’t interact with the credit bureaus at all, including when shoppers first apply for approval.

According to Nick Molnar, co-founder and co-CEO of Afterpay, checking a shopper’s credit file has “no positive correlation” to the company’s ability to reduce losses. Instead of conducting a soft or hard credit pull, the company applies safeguards like pausing a shopper’s account after one missed payment, which Molnar says customers appreciate.

“I think this next generation is looking for these products that have their best interest at heart,” he says. “At its core, that’s why we’ve been able to grow as fast as we have.”

Though this approach means easier approval for those with no credit or bad credit, shoppers can’t use Afterpay payments to demonstrate responsible use of credit to the bureaus. On-time payments are the largest contributor in determining FICO credit scores.

Afterpay isn’t alone. BNPL companies Klarna and Affirm also don’t typically report payments for their no-interest plans.

This practice is especially harmful for young people who may need to access credit to lease or buy a car, rent an apartment or buy a house, says Bruce McClary, senior vice president of communications for the National Foundation for Credit Counseling.

“There are so many circumstances in the life of a younger consumer where credit checks are required,” McClary says. “It’s very difficult to work around the types of situations where your credit report may be a consideration.”

BNPL providers may report missed payments

Though BNPL providers may not report on-time payments, some still report missed payments.

For example, Zip, previously Quadpay, doesn’t report payments to the bureaus, but it will send past-due accounts to collections, which can affect your score.

Pamela Capalad, a certified financial planner based in Brooklyn, New York, says missed payments are the biggest risk when using a BNPL service. Because the installments can be automatically billed to your debit card, you could overdraw your account, resulting in penalty fees, before ultimately defaulting on the loan. This can hurt at a time when you’re particularly vulnerable.

“Often the people who are using these types of plans need to break up the payments for one reason or another,” Capalad says. “To have that affect their credit at the same time, I don’t think that’s a good thing.”

McClary notes how one missed payment could also lead to costly financing in the future, since interest rates will likely increase for borrowers with lower credit scores.

“Once the debt collection account shows up on the credit report, it creates a more significant barrier to overcome,” he says. “The cost of borrowing goes up as your credit score goes down.”

Alternative ways to build credit

Both Capalad and McClary acknowledge that BNPL payment plans can be a valid way to budget for large purchases, particularly if the plan charges zero interest and you can make the payments. But if you’re focused on building credit, it’s best to look elsewhere.

A secured credit card is a smart alternative. It requires a cash security deposit, usually equal to your line of credit — a $300 deposit for a $300 spending limit, for example — and you don’t need good credit to qualify. Once you’re able to upgrade to an unsecured card, you’ll receive your deposit back.

For those new to credit cards, Capalad recommends putting a small recurring expense on the card, like your Netflix subscription, and setting it to autopay. This approach allows you to use the card consistently without overspending.

Another option is a credit-builder loan , which you can find at credit unions, banks and some online lenders. Unlike a traditional loan, you’ll make payments first then receive the money. Payments are reported to the credit bureaus.

By showing a history of responsible financial behavior, you can build your credit profile and access more affordable financing in the future.

This article was written by NerdWallet and was originally published by The Associated Press.

More From NerdWallet

Jackie Veling writes for NerdWallet. Email: jveling@nerdwallet.com.

The article The Catch With Buy Now, Pay Later Could Be Your Credit originally appeared on NerdWallet.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

More than 17 million have used buy now, pay later services

More than 17 million UK customers have now used a buy now pay later (BNPL) company to make an online purchase, company data shows. The payment method is also set to have its biggest Christmas yet, experts say. BNPL firms allow people to manage their shopping, either by postponing their...
ECONOMY
protocol.com

‘Buy now, pay later’ is booming. But companies are facing pressure to change.

This holiday season, merchants are poised to use "buy now, pay later" like never before. Not just a hot new payments or ecommerce feature, it's also a key marketing feature to drive more sales for merchants. The growth has been quick. Consumers are expected to make $100 billion in "buy now, pay later" purchases in 2021, up from $24 billion in 2020, and could increase up to 15 times its current volume by 2025.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Bureaus#Consumer Credit#Credit Scores#Credit Report#Target#Bnpl Providers#Australian#Klarna
fox35orlando.com

Buy now, pay later is the new layaway: What are the pros and cons?

FOX BUSINESS - When Walmart announced it was ending its layaway program for the majority of its store categories in favor of a buy now, pay later format, social media users expressed their confusion and sadness with nostalgic tweets. Retail experts and financial lending providers aren’t surprised by the shift....
RETAIL
The Guardian

Switch bank accounts now if you want best freebies, consumers told

If you are thinking of switching bank accounts to grab the £100-£130 cash incentives on offer, you had better get your skates on as the best deals are fast disappearing. The financial data firm Moneyfacts warned this week that consumers only had a few days to take advantage of NatWest’s £100 cashback offer, which is to be withdrawn on 2 December. There are fewer than three weeks left to grab the £125 cash incentive to switch to Halifax’s Reward Account. This offer ends on 14 December.
CREDITS & LOANS
investing.com

This Fintech Startup Built SA’s First Buy Now, Pay Later Platform for Existing Credit

A home-grown fintech start-up, Float, has brought South Africa’s first interest-free Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) product that uses a customer’s existing credit, to market. This novel product enables consumers to get their purchases upfront and use existing credit to pay in up to 24 interest-free, fee-free equal monthly instalments. There are no applications and no credit checks, as Float uses credit already granted to the consumer by their financial institution.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Netflix
crowdfundinsider.com

BNPL Fintech Afterpay Introduces Buy Now, Pay Later Subscriptions In the US

(ASX:APT), a provider of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payments, has announced its subscription solution – giving US consumers the option to pay for their recurring purchases in installments. Merchants such as IPSY, BoxyCharm, Savage X Fenty, and Fabletics will be among the first to provide Afterpay‘s subscription payments, which...
BUSINESS
abc10.com

'Buy now, pay later' apps help shoppers finance holiday wishlists

TAMPA, Fla. — The holiday shopping season is here, and while you've probably heard of layaway plans, where a store holds an item while you pay it off a little at a time, there’s a shift in the economy where more online financing companies are letting shoppers get their wish list right away and interest-free.
INTERNET
Seekingalpha.com

Afterpay to start Buy Now, Pay later subscription service; Affirm shares drop

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) shares slip 1.9% in premarket trading after rival Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPY) introduces a Buy Now, Pay Later subscription service in the U.S. Afterpay (OTCPK:AFTPY) stock gains 0.9%. Merchants, including Fabletics, IPSY, BoxyCharm, and Savage X Fenty, will be among the first to offer consumers the option to pay for...
STOCKS
yourmoney.com

Buy now pay later borrowing at all-time high

The credit reference agency analysed data from more than 8,700 current accounts and 2,000 consumer interviews to compile a picture of BNPL usage with lenders such as Klarna, PayPal and Clearpay in the UK. BNPL providers allow customers to spread the cost of retail purchases over a number of weeks...
BUSINESS
themanual.com

The Best Gifts to Buy Now and Pay Later at Walmart (with Affirm)

Tight budget? Trying to plan for the holidays or take advantage of all the early Black Friday deals that dropped this year? One of the best ways to sort out impulse buys, and everything else, is to utilize Affirm, the buy now, pay later service offered at Walmart. With all of the shortages, shipping delays, and similar supply chain problems coming down the pipeline, we don’t blame you for not wanting to wait! We wouldn’t recommend doing so either, especially if there’s something you really want.
SHOPPING
bloomberglaw.com

Behind ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ U.S. Boom, Federal Regulator Looms

Buy now, pay later companies have seen explosive U.S. growth since 2020. As more Americans are expected to purchase gifts through buy now, pay later services this holiday season, the nation’s consumer finance watchdog can turn to tools in existing law to soften the edges of the largely unsupervised industry.
ECONOMY
CNET

Here's how to book a flight via buy now, pay later

With the holiday season fast approaching, booking travel is a top priority. While airlines traditionally accept payment in the form of debit or credit cards, this year there's a new payment method available at some checkouts: buy now, pay later. BNPL offers a convenient and flexible solution -- purchase travel...
LIFESTYLE
talkbusiness.net

The Supply Side: More retailers offer ‘buy now, pay later’ holiday financing

Buy now, pay later financing is becoming a must-have for Walmart, Amazon, Target and a host of other retailers ahead of the holiday buying season. Walmart was the king of layaway for years and provided consumers the option to purchase holiday gifts or other big-ticket items on time for no added charge.
RETAIL
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy