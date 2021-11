Jail logs: November 22, 2021

Over the past 72 hours, 51 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records.

Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that fit into more than one general category. See the individual records for details)

Criminal Trespass: 1

Fail to Drive in Single Lane: 1

Restriction Code Violation No License Driver 21 Yr Old in Front Seat: 1

Tobacco-Possession/consumption/purchase Under 21: 1

*COMM* Poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 3

*COMM* Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g: 1

*COMM* Unauth Absence Community Correction Facility: 1

*GJI* Burglary of Habitation (F2): 1

*GJI* Poss Cs Pg 1 >=1g<4g: 1

*GOB* Burglary of Building (Fs): 1

*GOB* Criminal Trespass : 1

*GOB* Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1

*GOB* Poss Marij <2oz: 1

*J/N* Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more Prev Conv: 1

*RPR* Evading Arrest Detention: 1

*RPR* Poss Cs Pg 3 < 28g: 1

*RPR* Poss Marij <2oz: 2

*RPR* Resist Arrest Search or Transport: 1

Agg Assault W/deadly Weapon: 1

Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence: 1

Assault Fam/house Mem Impede Breath/circulat: 1

Buyers Tag- Expired: 1

Cpf X1: 1

Crim Trespass Habit/shltr/suprfund/infstrt: 1

Disorderly Conduct: 1

Doc Affray: 1

Driving While Intoxicated 2nd: 1

Driving While Intoxicated Bac >=0.15: 3

Driving While Intoxicated: 3

Driving While License Invalid: 1

Duty on Striking Fixture/hwy Landscape>=$200: 1

Evading Arrest Det W/veh : 1

Expired Vehicle Registration: 2

Fail to Control Speed-Collision W/person or Vehicle: 1

Fail to Identify Fugitive Intent Give False Info: 2

Fta*poss Cs Pg 1 <1g: 1

Impeding Traffic: 1

Injury Child/elderly/disable W/int Bodily Inj: 1

Man Del Cs Pg 2 or 2-a >=400g: 3

Minor Public Intoxication: 1

Misc Cpf X1: 1

Misc Cpf X2: 1

Misc Cpf X5: 1

Misc Fta : 1

Misc Fta X1: 4

Misc Fta X2: 1

Misc Fta: 2

Misc Fugitive From Justice: 1

Misc Vpta X1: 1

Misc Vpta X3: 1

Misc Vpta X5: 2

Misc Vptax1: 1

Misc Vpts X3: 1

No Driver License: 3

No Proof of Financial Responsibility: 2

Poss Cs Pg 1/1-B <1g: 1

Poss Cs Pg 2 < 1g: 1

Poss Marij <2oz: 3

Poss Marij >4oz<=5lbs: 3

Poss/del Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Poss/del Drug Paraphrenalia: 1

Possession/delivery of Drug Paraphernalia: 1

Public Intoxication: 5

Public Intoxicatoin: 1

Racing on Highway: 2

Speeding – 10% or over 42 Mph in a 30 Mph Zone: 1

Speeding 10% or over 75 Mph: 1

Speeding- 10% or over 77 Mph in a 65 Mph: 1

Sunscreen Not Approved by Dps: 1

Theft Class C: 2

Theft Prop <$2,500 2/more Prev Conv: 1

Theft Prop >= $100<$750: 4

QUEZADA, ROSITA Booking #: 436673 Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 5:04 am Charges: MISC CPF X1 No BondALVARADO, LUIS Booking #: 436672 Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 4:15 am Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G No BondGUERRERO, FEDERICO Booking #: 436671 Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 4:14 am Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G No BondHERNANDEZ, GILBERT Booking #: 436670 Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 4:09 am Charges: 35620010 POSS MARIJ >4OZ<=5LBS35990009 MAN DEL CS PG 2 OR 2-A >=400G No BondROBLES, ALEXIS Booking #: 436669 Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 2:32 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ41999999 MINOR PUBLIC INTOXICATION48990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFO54999999 FAIL TO CONTROL SPEED-COLLISION W/PERSON OR VEHICLE54999999 FAIL TO DRIVE IN SINGLE LANE54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE55999999 TOBACCO-POSSESSION/CONSUMPTION/PURCHASE UNDER 21MISC FTA X1MISC VPTS X3 $6604.00STARK, AIMEE Booking #: 436668 Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 2:16 am Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ $1000.00DAVIS, WILLIAM Booking #: 436666 Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 1:22 am Charges: 13150005 AGG ASSAULT W/DEADLY WEAPON No BondFRANKLIN, DEVONTE Booking #: 436665 Booking Date: 11-22-2021 – 12:18 am Charges: 35990015 *COMM* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No BondRILEY, JOHN Booking #: 436664 Booking Date: 11-21-2021 – 8:26 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $440.00 CARDENAS, CHRISTIAN Booking #: 436663 Booking Date: 11-21-2021 – 5:05 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00RODRIGUEZ-REYES, MANUEL Booking #: 436662 Booking Date: 11-21-2021 – 5:00 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00PATINO, JAZMIN Booking #: 436661 Booking Date: 11-21-2021 – 4:56 am Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $462.00MARTINEZ, MAKENNA Booking #: 436660 Booking Date: 11-21-2021 – 3:59 am Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00WARD, JASON Booking #: 436659 Booking Date: 11-21-2021 – 3:53 am Charges: 54999999 BUYERS TAG- EXPIRED54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY54999999 SPEEDING- 10% OR OVER 77 MPH IN A 65 MPH55999999 POSSESSION/DELIVERY OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA X1MISC VPTA X3 $4636.00CASTRO, ARMANDO Booking #: 436658 Booking Date: 11-21-2021 – 2:41 am Charges: 13990076 ASSAULT FAM/HOUSE MEM IMPEDE BREATH/CIRCULAT35990247 POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G48010020 EVADING ARREST DET W/VEH $45000.00ANDRADE, RUBEN Booking #: 436657 Booking Date: 11-21-2021 – 2:27 am Charges: 54040010 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 2ND $1500.00Carpenter, Pamela Booking #: 436656 Booking Date: 11-21-2021 – 1:05 am Charges: 13990031 ASSAULT CAUSES BODILY INJURY FAMILY VIOLENCE No BondBALDERAS, CESAR Booking #: 436655 Booking Date: 11-21-2021 – 12:42 am Charges: 54999999 CPF X154999999 DRIVING WHILE LICENSE INVALID54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 SPEEDING 10% OR OVER 75 MPH54999999 SUNSCREEN NOT APPROVED BY DPSMISC FTA X1MISC VPTA X5 $6356.00MARTINEZ, BRANDY Booking #: 436654 Booking Date: 11-21-2021 – 12:01 am Charges: 73999999 DISORDERLY CONDUCT $462.00TORRES, ROBERTO Booking #: 436653 Booking Date: 11-21-2021 – 12:01 am Charges: 13999999 DOC AFFRAY41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATION $924.00Cortina, Ismael Booking #: 436652 Booking Date: 11-20-2021 – 11:40 pm Charges: 35990019 POSS CS PG 2 < 1G No BondABBOTT, DIAMOND Booking #: 436651 Booking Date: 11-20-2021 – 9:38 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$75048990009 FAIL TO IDENTIFY FUGITIVE INTENT GIVE FALSE INFOMISC CPF X2 $1000.00BELL, JOHN Booking #: 436650 Booking Date: 11-20-2021 – 7:22 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATIONMISC FTA X1 $1064.00PEREZ, BRANDON Booking #: 436649 Booking Date: 11-20-2021 – 7:12 pm Charges: 35620008 POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990019 *GOB*POSS CS PG 2 < 1G $1000.00GOMEZ, MERCEDES Booking #: 436648 Booking Date: 11-20-2021 – 7:05 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00DONALDSON, BRYAN Booking #: 436647 Booking Date: 11-20-2021 – 4:47 pm Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHRENALIAMISC FTA X2MISC VPTAX1 $3600.00GARCIA APOLINAR, CRISTIAN Booking #: 436645 Release Date: 11-20-2021 – 5:43 pm Booking Date: 11-20-2021 – 1:00 pm Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED54990008 DUTY ON STRIKING FIXTURE/HWY LANDSCAPE>=$200 $1500.00POWELL, QUINTIN Booking #: 436646 Booking Date: 11-20-2021 – 10:45 am Charges: 35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No BondMARTINEZ, JUSTIN Booking #: 436644 Release Date: 11-20-2021 – 10:43 am Booking Date: 11-20-2021 – 9:26 am Charges: 35620008 *RPR*POSS MARIJ <2OZ35990023 *RPR*POSS CS PG 3 < 28G No BondWILSON, TORY Booking #: 436643 Booking Date: 11-20-2021 – 3:09 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00VILLAREAL, GILBERT Booking #: 436642 Booking Date: 11-20-2021 – 3:00 am Charges: 54040009 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED $1000.00LOPEZ, ERIK Booking #: 436641 Booking Date: 11-20-2021 – 2:39 am Charges: MISC VPTA X1 No BondBEJIL, ELISE Booking #: 436640 Booking Date: 11-20-2021 – 1:27 am Charges: 54999999 EXPIRED VEHICLE REGISTRATION54999999 NO DRIVER LICENSE54999999 NO PROOF OF FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY54999999 RESTRICTION CODE VIOLATION NO LICENSE DRIVER 21 YR OLD IN FRONT SEAT54999999 SPEEDING – 10% OR OVER 42 MPH IN A 30 MPH ZONEMISC VPTA X5 $5656.00VEGA, JUAN Booking #: 436639 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 11:42 pm Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00MARTINEZ, AARON Booking #: 436638 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 11:38 pm Charges: 54990031 RACING ON HIGHWAY $500.00ROBERTS, SCOTTY Booking #: 436637 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 11:19 pm Charges: 23999999 THEFT CLASS C48010006 *RPR*RESIST ARREST SEARCH OR TRANSPORT48010017 *RPR*EVADING ARREST DETENTIONMISC FTA $1046.00MENDOZA, BRANDY Booking #: 436636 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 9:51 pm Charges: 22990002 *GJI* BURGLARY OF HABITATION (F2)23999999 THEFT CLASS C57070019 CRIM TRESPASS HABIT/SHLTR/SUPRFUND/INFSTRTMISC FTA $1546.00SMITH, JOEL Booking #: 436635 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 9:40 pm Charges: 41999999 PUBLIC INTOXICATOIN54999999 IMPEDING TRAFFIC55999999 POSS/DEL DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMISC FTA $2240.00HOWE, AH’ SHAYLAH Booking #: 436634 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 9:21 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00MONTANEZ, ALIZE Booking #: 436633 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 8:57 pm Charges: 23990191 THEFT PROP >= $100<$750 $500.00LEWIS, JOHN Booking #: 436632 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 8:43 pm Charges: 23990196 THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV57070020 CRIMINAL TRESPASS $500.00CLANTON, MARLIN Booking #: 436631 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 6:44 pm Charges: MISC CPF X5 No BondBILBREY, BRENTON Booking #: 436630 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 6:16 pm Charges: 54040014 DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED BAC >=0.15 $1500.00PALMER, EVAN Booking #: 436629 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 6:15 pm Charges: 13990043 INJURY CHILD/ELDERLY/DISABLE W/INT BODILY INJ No BondARTEAGA, ASHLEY Booking #: 436628 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 5:30 pm Charges: 23990196 *J/N* THEFT PROP <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV35620008 *GOB*POSS MARIJ <2OZ57070020 *GOB*CRIMINAL TRESPASS No BondKENNEDY, GEORGE Booking #: 436627 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 3:45 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No BondADAMES, MANUEL Booking #: 436625 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 3:44 pm Charges: 35990015 *GJI* POSS CS PG 1 >=1G<4G No BondWEST, KELLY Booking #: 436626 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 3:35 pm Charges: 22990001 *GOB*BURGLARY OF BUILDING (FS) No BondCARBAJAL, MARIESOL Booking #: 436624 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 3:30 pm Charges: 35990014 *COMM*POSS CS PG 1 <1G50130001 *COMM*UNAUTH ABSENCE COMMUNITY CORRECTION FACILITY No BondNABORS, DEMETRIS Booking #: 436623 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 1:18 pm Charges: MISC FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE No BondSANCHEZ, SEAN Booking #: 436622 Booking Date: 11-19-2021 – 11:54 am Charges: 35990014 FTA*POSS CS PG 1 <1G No Bond

Disclaimer : Information presented on this website is collected, maintained, and provided for the convenience of the site visitor/reader. While every effort is made to keep such information accurate and up-to-date, the Tom Green County Detention Center can not certify the accuracy and/or authenticity of any information. The reader should not rely on this information in any manner. Under no circumstances shall Tom Green County, the Sheriff of Tom Green County, the web development supplier for Tom Green County Sheriff, the employees of Tom Green County nor the employees of Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any decisions, actions taken or omissions made from reliance on any information contained herein from whatever source, nor shall the Tom Green County Detention Center be liable for any other consequences from any such reliance. *Booking and release times are approximate. These records are from the Tom Green County Jail system.

Source: Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

Contact information

Address : 122 W Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903

Phone: (325) 659-6597

