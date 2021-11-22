ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

WATCH: Bald eagle snatches shark from man fishing in Florida

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX40
FOX40
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPKWt_0d3oRF6S00

DUNEDIN, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A man fishing with his family off the Dunedin Causeway got a bit of a surprise after a bald eagle snatched his catch away.

Utah couple Chad and Amanda Rissman had been visiting family in Pinellas County when they decided to go to the beach to catch the sunset on Wednesday, which they missed the night before.

At least 5 dead, more than 40 injured after SUV plows through Wisconsin holiday parade

Amanda said while there, they decided to test out Chad’s fishing skills since he got his fishing license that morning, but after a day of no nibbles, the family was beginning to pack up their stuff.

That’s when one of the lines started moving.

Spotting the movement, Chad and an uncle began reeling what they thought was a fish, but as their quarry approached, they realized what they caught was actually a shark.

A TikTok video showed the two men tried to get close to the shark to cut it loose, but as they got closer, a bald eagle swooped out of nowhere, and snatched the shark,

@amandarnhot

Why is it spicy? When the Bald Eagle steels your Shark you let em have it. ##florida ##floridaman ##floridalife ##floridafishing ##foxnews

♬ original sound – Mr. Earle

Amanda said the eagle stayed around the family for around 20 minutes while it ate the shark on the beach, even drawing a crown from the Jeep Club nearby.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Cash coming to Tahoe animal center where burned cub escaped

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Private donors’ new pledge to match $500,000 in contributions for a $1 million-expansion at a Lake Tahoe wildlife rescue center is bringing smiles back to staff and volunteers, who have been on an emotional rollercoaster since a bear cub being treated for severe wildfire burns made a much-publicized escape this summer. […]
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
City
Dunedin, FL
Dunedin, FL
Lifestyle
Dunedin, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Dunedin, FL
Pets & Animals
State
Utah State
FOX40

Families struggle with how to hold 2nd pandemic Thanksgiving

(AP) — Back in the spring, Pauline Criel and her cousins talked about reuniting for Thanksgiving at her home near Detroit after many painful months of seclusion because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But the virus had a different plan. Michigan is now the nation’s hot spot. Hospitals there are teeming with patients, and schools are […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bald Eagle#Shark#Wfla#Tiktok#The Jeep Club
FOX40

FOX40

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy