ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

$50K reward to help Philly police find killer of pregnant woman, unborn child

By Tim Jimenez
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Nktx_0d3oR77t00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The city is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting deaths of a pregnant woman and her unborn baby .

Mayor Jim Kenny called the news deeply upsetting and heartbreaking on Twitter as he announced this reward.

Commissioner Daniel Outlaw called it a heinous crime that appeared to be targeted.

At about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, police say 32-year-old Jessica Covington was unloading gifts from her baby shower outside her home on Palmetto Street near Benner Street, when she was shot in the head and abdomen.

Neighbor Denise Wilson described what she heard to NBC 10.

"I heard, like, nine shots -- boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom."

Police say Covington was seven months pregnant. She was taken to the hospital where she died. Her unborn baby was pronounced dead shortly after her.

The city typically offers rewards of $10,000 per homicide, but in this case, top officials authorized an extra $30,000, bringing the reward offered to $50,000.

This comes as Philadelphia approaches 500 homicides for the year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Unborn Child#Nbc#Philly#Kyw Newsradio#Phillypolice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Twitter
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy