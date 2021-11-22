ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eloghosa Osunde Isn’t Playing by Your Rules

By Ama Kwarteng
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike any conversation between two writers, my interview with Eloghosa Osunde gradually and then suddenly turns to the topic of process. For Eloghosa, darkness is the starting point. Her writing brain doesn't work the way she needs it to during the daytime; rather than opting for a nocturnal lifestyle, she uses...

Indy100

Woman convinces guys to vaccinated in return for a date - then ghosts them

A woman has gone viral for convincing men to get vaccinated so they can go on a date with her - then proceeding to ghost them.The video, posted on TikTok by the Bridie (@healthy.bird), is captioned “doing to Lord’s work” (sic) and features a clip of Bridie’s giggling roommate with text reading: “My roommate when she talks to unvaccinated guys and convinces them to get the vaccine so they can go on a date and then proceeds to ghost them.” @healthy.bird Doing to lords work 😌 ♬ original sound - it will never be u Sign up to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
coveteur.com

Dressing in Tandem—The Best Couple Style Moments of 2021

It's been hard to open any form of social media this year without getting blasted with the latest couple du jour. J.Lo and Ben Affleck sharing a steamy moment in Venice. Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker. Hailey and Justin Bieber strutting about Paris as if they own the place. After nearly two years of enforced isolation, our attentions (and timelines) were ripe for the snatching. And upon deeper inspection of these moments, we can't help but notice the one element the couple themselves has control over in this equation: their clothing.
BEAUTY & FASHION
coveteur.com

Friends of Coveteur on Their Go-To Tricks for Thanksgiving Entertaining

In theory, Thanksgiving entails a much-needed respite from work and the demands of everyday life. In reality, a bit more work is involved. There's the prep work, the cooking, the cleaning, the table-setting, the mingling, and so much more. So, we called on a few experts across the food and entertaining industries to reveal what their process typically looks like around this holiday. They're sharing their go-to recipes that range from elevated twists on classics—pumpkin pie with a whole roasted sugar pumpkin and fresh, homemade cranberry sauce—to modern additions like Coquito and olive oil cake. Despite all this hubbub, everyone manages to take a bit of time to indulge in the company of their family and friends—hear about some of their favorite traditions below.
RECIPES
coveteur.com

How 2021 Revived Our Love of Fashion

This year we witnessed something of a return to fashion. Suddenly, red carpets were back in action, fashion weeks across the world returned, and designers leaned into bold, bright, and glamorous. "After one too many months spent indoors, 2021 saw the real-life return of some of the biggest cultural events, which brought together some of the most influential celebrities—and a whole lot of fashion," explains global shopping platform Lyst's Content Lead, Morgane Le Caer. "From the Grammy's to Fashion Week, the highly anticipated return of the Met Gala, and Kanye West's Donda parties, it quickly became clear the industry's A-Listers were going to take advantage of this return to normality to make some of their strongest fashion statements yet, and it seems as though one viral fashion moment came after the next."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
coveteur.com

The Evolution of BIA

BIA just went back home. And it's not a stretch to liken her return to Boston to a victory lap. "That was my craziest show I've ever had," she recalls. In early October, Boston was the halfway point on the Life of a Don Tour, the 28-stop odyssey where she's sharing the bill with Don Toliver. The tour is taking place in the midst of a life-altering year, where "Whole Lotta Money", her breakout single, swiftly won over the industry and internet alike.
BEAUTY & FASHION
coveteur.com

Raoúl Alejandre Is Pushing Past the Conventional Limits of Beauty

Glamorous. Fierce. Vibrant. Modern. Makeup artist Raoúl Alejandre's work has a distinctive aesthetic that's instantly recognizable. It's one that has captured the eyes of a client base that ranges from provocateurs like Lil Nas X to mega stars like Angelina Jolie to trendsetters like Alexa Demie, all for whom he's created some memorable looks that have blown our collective minds. And, after what feels like eons of minimalist makeup (and one whole year of no makeup at all), seeing someone who is not only so technically gifted, but who is clearly having a lot of fun with his looks is exactly the diversion and inspiration we all needed right now.
MAKEUP
coveteur.com

How Chani Nicholas Is Reshaping the Way Everyone Views Astrology

"What's your zodiac sign?" has transcended beyond a pick-up corny line into a need to know detail to determine how to move through life successfully. From who to marry, to what contracts to sign, or when to just go lay down (and maybe hide?), astrology—whether you believe in it or not—is all around us. Honestly, who hasn't frantically asked their parents for their birth time?
LIFESTYLE
ARTnews

Major Roman Mosaic Found in U.K., Veteran Curator Robert Jacobsen Dies, and More: Morning Links for November 26, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ON WEDNESDAY, Germany’s new coalition government announced plans to bolster the nation’s efforts to restitute Nazi-looted art, Catherine Hickley reports in the Art Newspaper. Proposals from the administration include eliminating the statute of limitations on claims, and establishing a central court to adjudicate cases. Also on Wednesday, the last of 14 works from the Cornelius Gurlitt Collection to be identified as expropriated by the Nazis was sold at Christie’s, Deutsche Welle reports. The drawing by the 19th-century German artist Carl Spitzweg was taken from the Jewish music publisher Henri Hinrichsen in 1939, and recently returned to his heirs. Gilbert Lupfer, who directs the German Lost...
VISUAL ART

