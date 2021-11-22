ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia’s AMI Strategies Launches App for Managed Mobility Services

By Tim Keenan
dbusiness.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMI Strategies, the Livonia-based provider of technology expense and mobility management services, is making its proprietary mobility management platform mobilityNOW available in the ServiceNow store. AMI’s mobilityNOW ServiceNow app allows enterprises to extend and enhance their existing ServiceNow investment with the ability to automate and manage the full lifecycle...

www.dbusiness.com

