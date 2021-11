Olympic snowboarder Hailey Langland is about three months out from the Olympics, but when I ask her about how she’s training, she’s hard-pressed to think of a stringent routine. “I don't really see ‘training days’ as training days,” she tells me over Zoom. “It's more of me going out and riding with my friends, who I'm very lucky to have on the same national team as me,” she says. “When you're having fun, that's the best time to learn things because it's fun and it's not as scary as it usually would be.”

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 10 DAYS AGO