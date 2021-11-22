ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Go Behind the Scenes of the Music for Netflix's COWBOY BEBOP

By Anna Williams
GeekTyrant
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe live action Cowboy Bebop has been one of the most highly anticipated live action remakes of an anime. Netflix Geeked shared a behind the scenes with composer Yoko Kanno and learn more about her process for bringing...

geektyrant.com

Collider

'Cowboy Bebop' Music Featurette Spotlights the Woman Behind The Series' Iconic Sound: Yoko Kanno

One of the most memorable and iconic aspects of Cowboy Bebop is its music, its jazz-inspired score that evokes a sense of urgency and adventure when coupled with beautiful animation. And with Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the hit anime arriving on November 19, the streamer is well aware of that fact, having released a new featurette highlighting the way their series tackled incorporating its predecessor’s iconic sound.
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Netflix's Cowboy Bebop, Amazon's The Wheel of Time

If you're spending this weekend with family, I've got good news and bad news. The good news? There really is something for everyone to watch. The bad news? There's something for everyone to watch. The fight over the TV could get dicey. Anime fans and John Cho fans get Netflix's new take on Cowboy Bebop; fans of royal comedy get a new season of The Great on Hulu; fans of tennis royalty get Will Smith as Venus and Serena Williams' dad in King Richard; theater kids have tick, tick... BOOM!; and everyone out there still mourning Game of Thrones gets Amazon's The Wheel of Time. And you'll only have more great streaming options next week. Stay safe out there.
arcamax.com

The showrunner of Netflix's 'Cowboy Bebop' explains that shocking finale twist

Netflix's live-action "Cowboy Bebop" series is akin to a new arrangement of the opus that is the beloved original anime series. Starring John Cho, Mustafa Shakir and Daniella Pineda as the cowboys of the spaceship Bebop, the new adaptation layers familiar characters, moments, visuals, sounds and other references from the anime with its own unique narrative that — while spiritually faithful to the anime — diverges at times from the story told in the original show.
GeekTyrant

Netflix's COWBOY BEBOP Series Gets a SEINFELD-Style Comedy Makeover

Here’s a fun video that was put together that gives Cowboy Bebop a Seinfeld-style makeover. While these two shows are completely different from each other, the pacing of the jokes, particularly in the “bidet” scene is actually pretty similar to what we’d see on an episode of Seinfeld. You add the laugh track and the music, and you’ve got Seinfeld Bebop! Enjoy!
Best Life

7 New Shows to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Need a quiet weekend in after celebrating Halloween? A couple of days with Netflix may be just the ticket. The streaming service is constantly debuting new shows and seasons, and that can make it difficult to decide where to start. So we took a look at all the new TV shows that have landed on Netflix over the last two weeks to bring you this short list. It includes everything from a flashy '50s-set Turkish drama to an animated comedy about the perils of puberty. Read on to see what you should be watching now.
Popculture

Netflix Cutting Jack Black Movie Just Weeks After It Hit the Top 10

Netflix is removing one of Jack Black's most beloved comedies from its catalog, despite the fact that it recently dominated the streamer's Top 10. School of Rock, directed by Dazed and Confused's Richard Linklater, made it all the way to number 6 on Netflix in September as fans were reminded why the 2003 movie is such a classic, so be sure to catch it before it leaves on Nov. 30.
CNET

Netflix: Every new TV show and movie coming in December 2021

December is absolute barnburner of a month for Netflix, it's tough to even know where to start. So let's start with The Witcher. Season 2 of the incredibly popular show, based on the incredibly popular video game series, hits Netflix on December 17. Jane Campion's latest movie The Power of the Dog hits much sooner, on December 1, and has been highly rated on the festival circuit. We could be looking at something special here.
GeekTyrant

Trailer For Hulu's Fun Medieval Animated Series CROSSING SWORDS Season 2

Crossing Swords is a Hulu original show from the producers of Robot Chicken. It takes place in a medieval kingdom and centers on Patrick, who just wants to become a knight. We have a trailer for Season 2 to show you, and it looks just as funny and bizarre as Season 1. Here is the official synopsis:
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
ComicBook

Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
