ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Josh Rogosin

By Josh Rogosin
wncw.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Rogosin (he/him) stumbled into NPR HQ in 1999 on his way to mixing shows at The Shakespeare Theatre in downtown DC. Since then, he has been at the controls for all of NPR's flagship newsmagazines and gathered sound in far flung places like Togo and Benin, West Africa, Cambodia and...

www.wncw.org

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

Josh Nilaya

Josh is a producer for WNPR's talk shows. He has produced for Where We Live and is currently producing for The Colin McEnroe Show. Josh started as an intern at WNPR after leaving a career at Yale-New Haven Hospital as a drug and alcohol counselor. He studied English at Southern Connecticut State University and currently teaches rock-climbing in addition to working at WNPR.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WRGB

Jam for Josh 2

Jam for Josh 2 is Sunday, November 21st to remember a local musician who died of a rare form of cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, or bile duct cancer. Josh Bloomfield died one year ago on his birthday in September. In 2019, the music community held a benefit to raise money for his treatment, and raised more than 50-thousand dollars.
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney disagrees that The Beatles are the greatest band of all time

So, The Beatles are the greatest band of all time, right? Not if you ask Paul McCartney. Sir Paul himself feels that The Everly Brothers deserve the honor. British newspaper the Daily Mail reports that, according to a passage in his new book ﻿The Lyrics, the former Beatle says he and band mate John Lennon were plenty inspired by the pioneering American rock ‘n’ roll duo.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
buzzfeednews.com

The Grammys Denied Taylor Swift And Kanye West Were Given Last-Minute Nominations Because Of Their "Appeal" After It Was Revealed They'd Been Nominated For "Album Of The Year" One Day Before The Announcement

The Grammys have denied that Taylor Swift and Kanye West were nominated at the last-minute because of their feud and "appeal" after it was reported that they were added to the list of potential winners the day before they were announced. Earlier this week, the Grammys unveiled the list of...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Josh Groban drops 20th anniversary of debut album

In celebration of the 20th anniversary of his self-titled debut album, which was released on November 20, 2001, Josh Groban shares two new bonus tracks, “Roma Nun Fa’ La Stupida Stasera,” Groban’s first ever studio demo and “Mia Per Sempre,” the original Japanese edition bonus track. The 20th Anniversary Josh...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Welch
TVShowsAce

‘The Voice’ Holly Forbes Explains Why She Is Bald

The Voice contestant Holly Forbes quickly became a fan favorite. From the moment she sang during her blind audition, Kelly Clarkson turned her chair around. She knew she wanted the aspiring singer on Team Kelly. However, she was up against some tough competition. Kelly wasn’t the only one who wanted...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Music maestro Stephen Sondheim died after a celebratory Thanksgiving dinner with friends

Stephen Sondheim, the genius of musical theatre who has died aged 91, passed away hours after a celebratory Thanksgiving dinner with friends, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. ‘The circumstances of his death were quite remarkable,’ a friend said, telling how the American composer behind some of Broadway’s greatest musicals dined on Thursday at a friend’s house near his Connecticut home.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Johannes And Sam Von Trapp Have A Problem With ‘The Sound Of Music’

Sam von Trapp—the grandson of Maria—and Johannes Von Trapp—the 10th and youngest child—voice their thoughts and issues with The Sound of Music. Johannes remembers being brought up in a quiet and strict home, but everything changed almost overnight when the 1959 Broadway production of Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music hit the stage.
MOVIES
New York Post

Odessa Young and Josh O’Connor on starring in ‘Mothering Sunday’

Brit drama “Mothering Sunday” coming soon. Odessa Young and Josh O’Connor star. Crateloads of humans may not know them but they’re billed above Colin Firth, Olivia Colman, Glenda Jackson. Odessa: “We’re there with the legends. We were the weak links!”. Lots of nudity. Odessa trots around naked. “Longer love scenes...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr Music#West Africa#Ithaca College#Tech#Npr Hq#Togo#Npr West#Npr Ny#Marketplace Productions#Senior Broadcast Engineer#Airpods
themusicuniverse.com

Josh Groban’s global holiday livestream returns

Josh Groban has announced an encore performance of his 2020 holiday livestream. Fans can stream the premieres of the show on Friday, December 17th from the Australia showing to the West Coast US and Canadian showings. It will then be available on demand to ticket holders through December 19th at 11:59 pm PDT.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Bob Dylan Center acquires newly discovered early Dylan recordings

Memberships are now available for next year’s grand opening. In advance of the Bob Dylan Center’s (BDC) grand opening on May 10, 2022, the center’s archivists have newly acquired a priceless trove of early Bob Dylan recordings and other one-of-a-kind tapes, journals, books and historical elements to add to the more than 100,000 exclusive cultural treasures found in the Bob Dylan Archive. These acquisitions shed new and revealing light on Dylan’s formative years as an artist, and will increase the public’s understanding of the myriad influences and environments that forged one of the world’s most important cultural figures.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Greece
NewsBreak
Celebrities
991thewhale.com

Bob Dylan Returns to New York City: Review, Set List

Bob Dylan’s Never Ending Tour never really ended, only paused. Last month, he and his band launched his Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour, marking his first live appearances since the onset of the pandemic. This evening he returned to one of his usual haunts, New York City's Beacon Theatre, for the first time in nearly two years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wncw.org

Wednesday 11/24: David James Allen – The Architect

Folk, blues, and alt-country from this Ontario singer/songwriter on his third album, in which he addresses love, music, and politics. “When I write a song, I want it to work on many different levels for different people and I try to get to the core of an emotion that a lot of people have experienced, so they feel less alone. I want to make somebody feel like they are connected and not isolated.”
MUSIC
hawaiinewsnow.com

Entertainment: Josh Tatofi to hold concert at Waikiki Shell

Grammy award-winner Babyface to perform at the Blaisdell Arena in February while Bruno Mars takes home win for Silk Sonic at the American Music Awards. BELFAST is a comedy-drama about of a working class family in that Northern Ireland city in 1969 when Protestants and Catholics were fighting each other in the streets. It’s based on the memories of director Kenneth Branagh who was a 9 year old boy at the time. Actor-writer-director Branagh’s film is a crowd pleasing love letter to his parents, his grandparents and his young self. It presents joyful, touching and traumatic moments in his family’s lives as they struggled financially and worried they might have to move away from the only home they’d ever known just to escape the dangerous violence that was erupting all around them. The Irish accents are hard to decipher at times and a few scenes are over romanticized, but bittersweet drama, gorgeous cinematography and superb acting make BELFAST a pleasure to watch. (Only in theaters. Regal Dole Cannery & Koko Marina)
CELEBRITIES
wncw.org

A Brief History of Southern Culture on the Skids

There are few people working in the music business today that can say that they have worked in several of its eras. Rick Miller, Mary Huff and Dave Hartman are three who can, having started out in a time when radio airplay was the first step in becoming known outside of their hometown of Chapel Hill, NC. Back then, in the mid to late 1980s, getting your music in the hands of your fans meant you would make cassettes, 45s or LPs. At first, you would make them via the DIY route, sending those out to small regional record labels and select radio stations, usually radio stations in towns where you had some foothold by having played shows there and already being on that music scene’s radar. Once your band got airplay on radio (typically college radio), you would leverage that along with your successful shows to get picked up by an indie label, and keep going from there. Essentially, this is how Southern Culture on the Skids began. Many others did not make it past this era, but they did.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy