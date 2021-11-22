ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, MI

Cider donuts are more than just a seasonal treat, Michiganders say

By Faraz Javed
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=382LcB_0d3oP5I100

It's no secret: A true Michigander will never compromise on cider donuts.

In fact, most also know where to get the best ones across metro Detroit.

But for Kevin Michaels, a second generation donut maker at Franklin Cider Mill, it's a lifestyle.

"It's part of fall, that's for sure. Kind of carrying on the tradition who made them before me," Michaels said.

Kevin started helping his dad make donuts at the Franklin Cider Mill at the age of 12.

And now even though he works full time as a chiropractor, Michaels continues to keep the seasonal tradition alive for over 30 years because it brings back good old memories.

"He would always come home smelling like a donut, so that smell of a donut got associated with my dad," Michaels said.

Michaels doesn’t plan to reveal his dad’s secret recipe for making the best cider donut but has a few tips to share.

"Texture is the temperature it's cooked at, the good flavor is the ingredients and the oil you fry it in makes a big difference too," Michaels said.

And that’s why husband and wife Paul and Leanne Zuzich drove for three hours just to get hot cider donuts at Franklin Cider Mill.

"They've been consistent over the years, which is what keep everyone coming back every year," Paul Zuzich said.

But according to Maddy and Chloe, donuts are not their mom's cup of tea.

"Because she hates sugar, she is the sugar police," Maddy Mullen said.

And their dad Chris Mullen has a theory.

"There are two types of Michiganders: Ones that eat the donuts and talk openly and the other is the one who pretends they don't eat the donuts," Chris Mullen said.

Regardless of the situation, cider donuts will always be people's favorite. Just remember the season is almost over, so go get some while stocks last.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 17 News West Michigan

My Michigan Beach hosting holiday giveaway

If you're looking for a great way to celebrate the holidays here in the Mitten, My Michigan Beach is here to help. They're offering a Merry Michigan Beach Giveaway this holiday season. They're asking Michiganders to share their favorite ways to celebrate the holidays. Winners will get a chance to win a gift basket from Cherry Republic, or a $100 gift card to the My Michigan Beach Store.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Restaurants
City
Franklin, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Cider#Donut#Food Drink#Michiganders#The Franklin Cider Mill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy