Crash slows Howard Frankland traffic from Tampa to St. Petersburg

TAMPA — A crash involving a number of vehicles has blocked the left two lanes on Interstate 275 at the east approach of the Howard Frankland Bridge from Tampa to St. Petersburg.

The traffic jam was labeled “major” on the Florida 511 website of the state Department of Transportation, according to an 8:10 a.m. update.

