Tampa, FL

Crash slows Howard Frankland traffic from Tampa to St. Petersburg

By Dennis Joyce
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 6 days ago
A Howard Frankland Bridge traffic jam was labeled “major” on the Florida 511 website, according to a 7:40 a.m. update. [ Florida Department of Transportation ]

TAMPA — A crash involving a number of vehicles has blocked the left two lanes on Interstate 275 at the east approach of the Howard Frankland Bridge from Tampa to St. Petersburg.

The traffic jam was labeled “major” on the Florida 511 website of the state Department of Transportation, according to an 8:10 a.m. update.

This is a developing story. Stay with tyampabay.com for updates.

Tampa Bay Times

One man dead after two motorcycles crash in Pasco County

DADE CITY — One man died after two motorcycles collided Sunday morning in Pasco County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A motorcyclist, a 34-year-old man from St. Petersburg, was riding north on Jessamine Road, approaching Amberlea Road at 10 a.m. Sunday. Another motorcyclist, a 48-year-old man from Wesley Chapel, was traveling behind him, troopers said.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa surgeon in Tesla struck bicycling banker at about 80 mph, records say

TAMPA — As dawn broke one recent morning, a surgeon and a banker approached a curve in a New Tampa road from opposite directions. Adam Hasebroock, a 43-year-old bank branch manager and avid triathlete, had rolled out on his bike early Nov. 4 to log some training miles and was pedaling south on Lizards Tail Road. Dr. Philip Henkin, a Tampa neurosurgeon with a penchant for breaking the speed limit, hurtled north in a Tesla sedan.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Land O’Lakes motorcyclist killed in Wesley Chapel crash

A Land O’Lakes motorcyclist died following a Friday night crash with an SUV in Wesley Chapel. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the SUV was heading east on State Road 54 near the intersection of Eiland Road at about 7:30 p.m., while the motorcyclist was heading west. The SUV, driven by a 16-year-old girl from Dade City, turned left into Eiland, and the motorcycle hit the passenger’s side of the vehicle.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Motorcyclist dies in Hernando County crash

A Spring Hill man was killed early Sunday morning in a traffic accident on Mariner Boulevard in Hernando County. The man, 58, was traveling southbound on Mariner Boulevard near the intersection of Casa Grande Circle, when he lost control of his motorcycle and entered the median, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Boy, 13, shot near Tampa community center, dies, police say

TAMPA — A 13-year-old boy has died after he was shot and critically injured Nov. 23 near the Lee Davis Community Resource Center, Tampa Police said Saturday. Tampa Police received several calls at 4:42 p.m. that day that a person was shot near the intersection of E 26th Avenue and N 22nd Street. Officers responded and found the 13-year-old boy who appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

To find more missing persons, send more alerts, Hillsborough sheriff says

TAMPA — Cieha Taylor should have been celebrating her 30th birthday last week. Instead, for the second year in a row, her mother met that day with friends and family where the railroad tracks cross Trapnell Road in Plant City — the spot where her daughter’s black Toyota Solaris was found abandoned and running with her purse and cellphone inside on Feb. 6, 2020.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Man dies after Clearwater shooting, police say

CLEARWATER — A man has died after a Clearwater shooting Saturday afternoon, police said. Clearwater Police received a call a little after 12:30 p.m. from Palmetto Street and Vine Avenue about the incident. When emergency services arrived, the victim was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. The man was pronounced...
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

On book banning in Pinellas schools, there are two sides to ‘parental rights’ | Letters

Pinellas school district orders removal of ‘Gender Queer’ book | Nov. 19. In a time when Florida politicians are touting “parental rights,” an ironic situation has developed in Pinellas County. The Pinellas public school administration removed the graphic novel Gender Queer from collections at Dunedin and Lakewood high schools, preventing all students’ access to the book, no matter what their parents might say. Reason? The Teaching and Learning Services Committee deemed the book “not to be age-appropriate for all high school students.” Pinellas policy allows parents to remove their child’s access to a specific book; this decision removes this book from all students. Deciding “appropriateness” based on the lowest common denominator (least mature in age or development) denies access also to those not in that group. A 1982 Supreme Court decision recognizes the difference between classroom curriculum and optional library materials, saying schools may not decide what students may read on their own. Parents may. The school (or its board) may not do so based on personal opinion. If you, as parents, want to restrict your child’s reading, do so. But do not restrict what my child may read. Pinellas has a review policy, and it did not follow its own policy. The decision needs to be reversed.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Man arrested in Clearwater homicide, police say

CLEARWATER — A 20-year-old is facing a murder charge after a shooting in Clearwater left a man dead Saturday. Clearwater Police have arrested Amani Jackson on a first-degree murder charge Sunday, after police announced they were looking for him the day before. Police responded to a call about a shooting...
CLEARWATER, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Thanksgiving in Tampa Bay: What’s open and closed

As always on Thanksgiving, many businesses are closed for the day. But if you need some last-minute pie ingredients, a caffeine jolt or just a reason to get out of (escape?) the house, you’ve got a few options. Check out our list below of Thanksgiving hours at businesses around the Tampa Bay area.
TAMPA, FL
