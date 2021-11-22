Psoriasis Therapeutic Could Tweak an Alternate Target in a Trio

Quercetin has demonstrated antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, hypoglycemic, and hypolipidemic activities, suggesting therapeutic potential against type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and Alzheimer's disease (AD). In this study, potential molecular targets of quercetin were first identified using the Swiss Target Prediction platform and pathogenic targets of T2DM and AD were identified using online Mendelian inheritance in man (OMIM), DisGeNET, TTD, DrugBank, and GeneCards databases. The 95 targets shared among quercetin, T2DM, and AD were used to establish a protein"“protein interaction (PPI) network, top 25 core genes, and protein functional modules using MCODE. Metascape was then used for gene ontology and kyoto encyclopedia of genes and genomes (KEGG) pathway enrichment analysis. A protein functional module with best score was obtained from the PPI network using CytoHubba, and 6 high-probability quercetin targets (AKT1, JUN, MAPK, TNF, VEGFA, and EGFR) were confirmed by docking simulations. Molecular dynamics simulation was carried out according to the molecular docking results. KEGG pathway enrichment analysis suggested that the major shared mechanisms for T2DM and AD include "AGE-RAGE signaling pathway in diabetic complications," "pathways in cancer," and "MAPK signaling pathway" (the key pathway). We speculate that quercetin may have therapeutic applications in T2DM and AD by targeting MAPK signaling, providing a theoretical foundation for future clinical research.

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO