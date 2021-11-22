ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Psoriasis Therapeutic Could Tweak an Alternate Target in a Trio

Cover picture for the articleRed, inflamed skin and painful scaly rashes are a hallmark of psoriasis, an autoimmune disease that affects nearly 125 million people worldwide. Available therapies impart limited, temporary or no relief to many patients suffering from the disease. “These therapies don’t reduce disease by 100 percent, and they don’t cure...

MedicalXpress

A potential therapeutic target and biomarker for ovarian cancer

Scientists at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) Cancer Center and an international team of collaborators have identified a new mechanism of cMYC regulation in ovarian cancer. Although the cMYC gene aberration is present in nearly half of all cancer patients, it's been a challenge to use cMYC as a...
CANCER
Benzinga

Plus Therapeutics' Targeted Radiotherapy Shows Encouraging Overall Survival In Brain Tumour Trial

Plus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTV) released interim data from Phase 1 ReSPECT-GBM trial in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM) of Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL). According to the interim data, 186RNL delivered via convection-enhanced delivery (CED) was well-tolerated with favorable overall survival at higher absorbed radiation doses. A positive correlation was observed...
MARKETS
Nature.com

Mechanism of quercetin therapeutic targets for Alzheimer disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus

Quercetin has demonstrated antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, hypoglycemic, and hypolipidemic activities, suggesting therapeutic potential against type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and Alzheimer's disease (AD). In this study, potential molecular targets of quercetin were first identified using the Swiss Target Prediction platform and pathogenic targets of T2DM and AD were identified using online Mendelian inheritance in man (OMIM), DisGeNET, TTD, DrugBank, and GeneCards databases. The 95 targets shared among quercetin, T2DM, and AD were used to establish a protein"“protein interaction (PPI) network, top 25 core genes, and protein functional modules using MCODE. Metascape was then used for gene ontology and kyoto encyclopedia of genes and genomes (KEGG) pathway enrichment analysis. A protein functional module with best score was obtained from the PPI network using CytoHubba, and 6 high-probability quercetin targets (AKT1, JUN, MAPK, TNF, VEGFA, and EGFR) were confirmed by docking simulations. Molecular dynamics simulation was carried out according to the molecular docking results. KEGG pathway enrichment analysis suggested that the major shared mechanisms for T2DM and AD include "AGE-RAGE signaling pathway in diabetic complications," "pathways in cancer," and "MAPK signaling pathway" (the key pathway). We speculate that quercetin may have therapeutic applications in T2DM and AD by targeting MAPK signaling, providing a theoretical foundation for future clinical research.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Hepatitis Drug Boosts Bacterial Antibiotic Sensitivity, Dampens Resistance to Frontline TB Therapy

An FDA-approved drug for hepatitis C can increase bacterial sensitivity to antibiotics and reduce the likelihood of antibiotic resistance, according to the results of research led by New York University (NYU) scientists. The drug, telaprevir, works by blocking the function of chaperones—important proteins that fold other proteins in the cell—in bacteria. When tested in laboratory model strains of Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb) cells—Mtb is the bacterium that causes tuberculosis (TB)—telaprevir boosted the activity of aminoglycoside antibiotics, and reduced resistance to the frontline TB drug, rifampin.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

AI and Large Bone Marrow Cell Data Set Help Identify Blood Disease

Diagnosing blood disorders relies on a century-old method of using optical microscopes to analyze and classify samples of bone marrow cells. The method used to look for rare, but diagnostically important, cells is well-established, albeit laborious and time-consuming. Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to improve this method. However, training an AI algorithm requires a large amount of high-quality data. Now a team has used a data set of more than 170,000 microscopic images to train neural networks to identify bone marrow cells with high accuracy.
CANCER
Genetic Engineering News

Antibody Protection against Gut Fungi May Be Disrupted in Crohn’s Disease

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), a family of autoimmune diseases of the gut, has set researchers on a hunt to understand which microbes are responsible for launching the immune system into overdrive. Previous studies have demonstrated and pointed to gut fungus as a culprit in the inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease. Now, Weill Cornell Medicine researchers report that antibody protection against harmful forms of fungi in the gut may be disrupted in some patients with Crohn’s disease.
SCIENCE
uci.edu

UCI-led team develops new screening process, could lead to next-generation therapeutics for a broad spectrum of diseases

High-throughput screening provides insight into functional role of key G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) rhodopsin (Rh) Irvine, Calif., November 16, 2021 — A new study led by University of California, Irvine researchers developed a high-throughput screen methodology to identify compounds affect a key G protein coupled receptor (GPCR) rhodopsin (Rh). GPCRs mediate many important physiological functions and are considered to be one of the most effective therapeutic targets for a broad spectrum of diseases, ranging from diabetes to immune system disorders.
IRVINE, CA
Nature.com

The interaction between S100A2 and KPNA2 mediates NFYA nuclear import and is a novel therapeutic target for colorectal cancer metastasis

Nucleocytoplasmic transport of proteins is disrupted and dysregulated in cancer cells. Nuclear pore complexes and cargo proteins are two main transportation regulators. However, the mechanism regulating nucleocytoplasmic transport in cancer remains elusive. Here, we identified a S100A2/KPNA2 cotransport complex that transports the tumor-associated transcription factor NFYA in colorectal cancer (CRC). Through the S100A2/KNPA2 complex, depending on its interaction with S100A2, NFYA is transported to the nucleus and inhibits the transcriptional activity of E-cadherin, which in turn promotes CRC metastasis. Targeting the S100A2/KPNA2 binding sites with the specific inhibitor delanzomib is a potential therapeutic approach for CRC.
CANCER
ScienceAlert

Plants Used by The First Australians Seem to Stop Cancer Cells Rejecting Treatment

The sticky leaves of a native Australian shrub, used by the nation's First Peoples as medicine, have been found to contain compounds that could possibly assist with cancer treatment. Crude extracts of resin from the species Eremophila galeata appear to stop cancer cells from pushing medicine out via 'efflux' pumps. In short, the extract takes away the defense some cancer cells use to spit treatments like chemotherapy out of their 'bodies'. For thousands of years, the resin from this Australian family of flowering plants, whose name translates to 'desert loving', has been used by Aboriginal people in smoking ceremonies designed to boost...
CANCER
leedaily.com

Pfizer CEO’s Wife Is ‘Alive’ And Well, She Is Suffering from COVID-19 Vaccine

The Assertion the Wife of Pfizer’s Ceo Died as a Result of Covid-19 Vaccination Effects. After being criticized for spreading false information by erroneously reporting that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla had been arrested by the FBI this week, conservativebeaver.com has published another post alleging that Bourla’s wife, Myriam Bourla, has “died from complications of the COVID-19 vaccination.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Grandma, 56, Told Stomach And Back Pain Were Signs Of Menopause Delays Second Opinion And Is Diagnosed With Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer

A Delayed Second Opinion leads To Stage IV Cancer Diagnosis. In February of last year, Joanne Eales, 56, first started to experience back and stomach pain but delayed seeing her doctor as the country went into lockdown. She assumed it was the result of menopause, and her doctor agreed when she eventually made an appointment.
CANCER
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

The One Sure Sign You Have COVID Now

The Delta variant of the coronavirus has mutated to become more contagious—as easy to catch as chickenpox, experts now say. At the same time, the most common symptoms of COVID seem to be changing, and a new symptom is most frequently reported. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH

