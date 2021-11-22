ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

President Herzog Meets the Prince of Wales

By Jewish Press News Desk
The Jewish Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, President Isaac Herzog met HRH The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, at his residence at Highgrove House. President Herzog and HRH The Prince of Wales discussed the urgent challenges of the climate crisis. The President thanked HRH The Prince of Wales for his leadership on the environment over the...

www.jewishpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Barbados will spur others to ditch the Queen: experts

On a rainy night in Hong Kong in 1997, Prince Charles read a message from his mother Queen Elizabeth II, as Britain handed back sovereignty of the territory to China after more than 150 years of UK rule. On Monday, nearly a quarter of a century on, Charles will be present at another handover, when Barbados becomes the world's newest republic, with an elected president -- not the queen -- as head of state. The ceremony will not be on the same scale as in Hong Kong, when military marching bands and bagpipes provided the backdrop to a momentous occasion that was described as "the epilogue of empire". But the Caribbean island's abandonment of constitutional monarchy is significant, not just for the monarch and her heir, but for the new republic -- and others that may follow.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Charles
Salamanca Press

Prince Charles, Camilla visit Jordan, meet King

Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla visit Jordan as part of the first royal tour since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/d8174dde134f40a2b090763815690f7d.
WORLD
The Jewish Press

‘Greater Israeli-Chinese Collaboration’: Israel’s President Herzog and China’s President Xi Have First Talk

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog spoke on Wednesday by phone with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China, the first-ever phone call between the presidents of China and Israel. Herzog’s office stated that the conversation “was conducted in a friendly and positive spirit,” and the two leaders discussed opportunities...
POLITICS
atlanticcitynews.net

Prince Harry, Meghan meet Afghan refugees in New Jersey

Washington [US], November 14 (ANI): Prince Harry and his wife Meghan visited the US military camp in New Jersey to meet Afghan refugees who are seeking asylum in the US. The couple spoke with women, who recently arrived at Task Force Liberty in New Jersey, which is home to more than 10,000 Afghan refugees, CNN reported.
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Herzog to Visit Britain Next Week

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal are slated to travel Sunday for his first official three-day visit to Britain, Herzog’s office announced Thursday. The Israeli president is scheduled to meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, parliamentary lawmakers and British Jewish community leaders. “This visit is in many...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prince Of Wales#The Prince#Hebrew University#University Of Edinburgh#British Army#Bergen Belsen#Jews
The Guardian

Inquiry into foundation linked to Prince of Wales launched

The Charity Commission has launched a statutory inquiry into allegations that donations intended for the Prince of Wales’ Prince’s Foundation went instead to the Mahfouz Foundation. The investigation – which the watchdog revealed was formally begun at the beginning of November, will examine dealings at the Mahfouz Foundation – which...
CHARITIES
newschain

Charles meets President of Israel at Highgrove

The Prince of Wales has met the President of Israel at Highgrove. Charles welcomed Isaac Herzog to his country retreat in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, on Monday morning. Mr Herzog, who took office in the summer, arrived in the UK on Sunday for a three-day official visit. The president has warned the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
The Jewish Press

President Herzog to Light 1st Hanukkah Candle in Hebron, Angering Leftist Meretz

President Isaac Herzog will light the first Hanukkah candle this year on the menorah at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron. Herzog, whose Labor party affiliation during his years in the Knesset placed him firmly as a center-left lawmaker, has maintained a neutral but passionately Zionist stance since taking office this summer.
RELIGION
Telegraph

Prince of Wales to reaffirm ‘affection’ for Barbados at republic ceremony

The Prince of Wales is to "reaffirm" the "admiration and affection" between Barbados and Britain as he visits the Caribbean island to watch it become a republic on Monday. The Prince will tell the people of Barbados it is personally “important” to him to join them for a ceremony to replace the Queen as head of state.
U.K.
The Independent

France cancels meeting with UK following Boris Johnson letter to Macron

The French government has dramatically cancelled talks with home secretary Priti Patel following Boris Johnson’s latest intervention in the migrant crisis. The French interior ministry said Ms Patel was “no longer invited” to the meeting with her French counterpart Gerald Darmanin and ministers from other European countries on Sunday.The ministry said Mr Johnson’s public letter to French president Emmanuel Macron – in which he called for joint patrols to prevent more boats leaving French beaches – was “unacceptable”.The minister statement said: “We consider the British prime minister’s public letter unacceptable and contrary to our discussions between...
POLITICS
The Independent

Kate Middleton takes Queen’s place on balcony at Remembrance Sunday service

The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cornwall at the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London this weekend.Royal family members, politicians, veterans and their families gathered in Whitehall on Sunday, 14 November, to remember the country’s war dead.Appearing on a balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth office, Kate wore a structured black Alexandra McQueen coat paired with pearl-drop earrings.The coat was adorned with several red poppies, and her hair was covered by a black hat.The women watched from the balcony as Prince Charles laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in memory of Britain’s...
U.K.
townandcountrymag.com

All About Prince Charles's Visit to Barbados as the Country Cuts Ties With The Monarchy

Prince Charles will fly into Barbados late Sunday for a short solo visit to attend Monday’s ceremony as the country declares itself a republic. The two-day trip will also see him carry out a brief program of engagements before returning home to the UK on Tuesday. It may be a fleeting visit, but it carries huge significance, with the Prince being present for the moment Barbados removes the Queen as head of state, meaning he will also no longer ever hold that role. Here, we take a look at what it all means and what will happen during his stay.
U.K.
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Princess Diana's Ex Unlikely To Give Crown To Prince William? Camilla's Husband Reveals Queen Elizabeth's Real Health State

Prince Charles, reportedly, wants to become king once Queen Elizabeth abdicates. Prince Charles was dubbed “King in Waiting” for being the only person who waited so long to rule the British realm. Should Queen Elizabeth finally pass on the crown and power to her eldest son, the husband of Camilla Parker-Bowles would also be the oldest king to assume the British throne.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy