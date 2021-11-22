Delucenay to face felony charges for growing too much marijuana

Marilyn Delucenay, 59, will face felony charges of possession with intent to deliver marijuana after a state inspection of her medical marijuana caregiver operation found more than 261 plants on site.

Branch County District Judge Brent Weigle bound the case over at the request of Prosecutor Zack Stempien after testimony showed probable cause for that charge rather than the original of illegal manufacture.

“We received information that a a flower company, Smoking Day Lilies in Branch County, was basically a storefront for sales, marijuana specifically.”

Delucenay maintained the website.

The veteran trooper said his assignment is to inspect “all businesses that sell tobacco products. We also do inspections at all licensed facilities that either grow, process, test, or sell medical and recreational marijuana.”

As a medical marijuana patient herself and a caregiver for the maximum of five others she was allowed to have a grow operation. Lewis asked to see it.

The trooper said he was taken to the garage.

“There was a large platform that contained several hundreds of individually planted marijuana plants ranging from one foot to three feet. Most of the plants were observed in the budding stage." She told the troopers they had harvested six weeks earlier.

Lewis said she would have been allowed 72 plants under the Michigan Medical Marijuana Act.

Also located in the basement was six five-gallon buckets and a 33 gallon tote of marijuana “shake”, leaves and stems from the plants.

The trooper said Delucenay was surprised to learn there were over 200 plants. She said there were more than the allowed 72 because some plants are “culled out”

The troopers also found smaller plants used for future crops, chemicals and grow lights.

Joshua Covert, a Lansing lawyer who specializes in marijuana cases, argued a new definition of marijuana that went into effect Oct. 11 should apply.

“Marijuana is defined by the THC Delta nine concentrations. The marijuana has to have at least point 3% Delta nine THC concentrations to be marijuana or it is industrial hemp," he said.

The troopers had done field tests on the seized marijuana and had not done a chemical analysis under the new law.

Weigle ruled the new law can be applied only going forward and did not apply in June.

Covert also had argued that simply manufacture of marijuana in quantities larger than allowed under Michigan law is a misdemeanor. After Michigan voters legalized marijuana in 2018, Michigan residents over the age of 21 can grow up to 12 plants at their home if screened from public view.

Weigle felt the totality of testimony from the troopers showed more than allowed by both the recreational marijuana act and the medical marijuana act.

Delucenay will be arraigned in Circuit Court in January to give Covert time to consider an appeal.

Delucenay had rejected a plea to a misdemeanor.