Glial Cell in Heart Found to Be a Regulator of Heart Rate

Cover picture for the articleResearchers at the University of Notre Dame discovered a new type of cell in the heart that may help regulate heart rate, and may lead to understanding certain types of congenital heart defects and other diseases that affect the heart. Their findings are published in the journal PLOS Biology...

