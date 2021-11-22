Glial Cell in Heart Found to Be a Regulator of Heart Rate

Advances in patient screenings and breakthrough therapies allow Cystic fibrosis (CF) patients now to live into their mid-to-late 30s or 40s, sometimes even longer. However, even the ~90% of patients (dependent on the continent) with the most common CFTR mutation, called ΔF508, who can be treated with available drugs, are still plagued by bacteria settling in their mucus, which causes inflammation in their lungs. The repeated bouts of infection and inflammation, as well as a chronic lower-grade inflammation between infections, gradually weakens and scars patients’ airways, which eventually causes their respiratory systems to fail. For the remaining ~10% of patients with various other CFTR mutations, no targeted treatments even exist yet. A major barrier to developing new and urgently needed treatments is the lack of human in vitro models that recapitulate the CF disease’s pathology.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO