We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. While many across the country are getting ready to celebrate Thanksgiving over a meal with family or friends, many others will be treating the holiday as just an extra-long weekend. If you’re in the latter camp — for any reason — you might be looking for something fun and special to do to fill your time. That’s where DIYing comes in! With a long weekend at your fingertips, it’s the perfect time to tackle a fun project that can beautify your space and fill your heart, too. These eight projects are achievable in a long weekend with minimal supplies, meaning you’ll get the satisfaction of seeing your work complete before Monday. Choose one to take on, and practice a little self care through a fun, creative home project.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 6 DAYS AGO