Airway-On-Chip Recapitulates Cystic Fibrosis Lung Conditions

Lung function reflects the ability of the respiratory system and is utilized for the assessment of respiratory diseases. Because type 2 airway inflammation influences lung function, genome wide association studies (GWAS) for lung function would be improved by adjustment with an indicator of the inflammation. Here, we performed a GWAS for lung function with adjustment for exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO) levels in two independent Japanese populations. Our GWAS with genotype imputations revealed that the RNF5/AGER locus including AGER rs2070600 SNP, which introduces a G82S substitution of AGER, was the most significantly associated with FEV1/FVC. Three other rare missense variants of AGER were further identified. We also found genetic loci with three candidate genes (NOS2, SPSB2 and RIPOR2) associated with FeNO levels. Analyses with the BioBank-Japan GWAS resource revealed genetic links of FeNO and asthma-related traits, and existence of common genetic background for allergic diseases and their biomarkers. Our study identified the genetic locus most strongly associated with airway obstruction in the Japanese population and three genetic loci associated with FeNO, an indicator of type 2 airway inflammation in adults.

