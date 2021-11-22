ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airway-On-Chip Recapitulates Cystic Fibrosis Lung Conditions

Cover picture for the articleAdvances in patient screenings and breakthrough therapies allow Cystic fibrosis (CF) patients now to live into their mid-to-late 30s or 40s, sometimes even longer. However, even the ~90% of patients (dependent on the continent) with the most common CFTR mutation, called ΔF508, who can be treated with available drugs, are still...

Nature.com

CyFi-MAP: an interactive pathway-based resource for cystic fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a life-threatening autosomal recessive disease caused by more than 2100 mutations in the CF transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, generating variability in disease severity among individuals with CF sharing the same CFTR genotype. Systems biology can assist in the collection and visualization of CF data to extract additional biological significance and find novel therapeutic targets. Here, we present the CyFi-MAP-a disease map repository of CFTR molecular mechanisms and pathways involved in CF. Specifically, we represented the wild-type (wt-CFTR) and the F508del associated processes (F508del-CFTR) in separate submaps, with pathways related to protein biosynthesis, endoplasmic reticulum retention, export, activation/inactivation of channel function, and recycling/degradation after endocytosis. CyFi-MAP is an open-access resource with specific, curated and continuously updated information on CFTR-related pathways available online at https://cysticfibrosismap.github.io/. This tool was developed as a reference CF pathway data repository to be continuously updated and used worldwide in CF research.
healio.com

Virtual oxygen assessment feasible, safe for adults with cystic fibrosis

Virtual oxygen assessments were a safe and feasible method for reviewing ambulatory oxygen requirements in adults with cystic fibrosis, according to results of a pilot study. “We have been in the midst of a global pandemic for coming up to 2 years now and, as such, virtual solutions to assessments and patient monitoring have been expedited and paramount to maintaining contact with our patients, most of whom in the cystic fibrosis population are in the highly vulnerable category,” Tom M. Tobin, BSc, specialist physiotherapist at the Royal Brompton Hospital, London, said during a presentation at the North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference.
technologynetworks.com

Cystic Fibrosis Modeled Using New Microfluidic Organ-on-a-Chip

The inherited progressive disorder cystic fibrosis (CF) causes severe damage to the lungs, and other tissues in the body by affecting the cells that produce mucus, sweat, and digestive juices. In individuals carrying mutations in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene, which encodes an ion channel controlling the flow of ions and water in and out of cells, the mucus in airways and other passageways, which normally is thin and slippery, becomes sticky and thick – thus instead of acting as a lubricant, it becomes a contestant.
Times Union

The fight to end cystic fibrosis relies on local chapter

ALBANY — People in the rare disease community know that in order to make any progress finding cures, they have to band together. So it was that in 1955 a group of concerned parents whose children weren’t expected to live past 5 years old came together to create the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Few people at the time had the genetic disease, which affects the way a person’s body makes mucus and limits their ability to breathe over time. Today, 35,000 people in the U.S. are living with it.
dbusiness.com

MSU and Spectrum Health Partner on Promising Cystic Fibrosis Treatment Study

In a partnership between Michigan State University in East Lansing and Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids called the Cystic Fibrosis Translational Research program, a team of researchers is studying the effectiveness of a promising FDA approved treatment called Trikafta that is a combination of the drugs Elexacaftor, Tezacaftor, and Ivacaftor.
WTVQ

Make-A-Wish recipient with Cystic Fibrosis goes on Cabella’s shopping spree

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Bath County teen is living with an incurable lung disease called cystic fibrosis, a rare, progressive, and life-threatening condition that effects your breathing. Recently, the Make-A-Wish Foundation gifted him some supplies from his favorite fishing and hunting store. 14 year old Gabriel Blake Holland is making his list and checking it twice with the help of family and Cabella’s staff.
