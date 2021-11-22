ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Etienne lifts Wichita St. over UNLV on late foul shots

By Ryan Newton, The Associated Press
 6 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KSNW) — Tyson Etienne made a pair of foul shots with three seconds remaining to lead Wichita State to a 74-73 win over UNLV in the consolation game at the Roman Main Event.

Etienne had 28 points to lead the Shockers. Bryce Hamilton led the Runnin’ Rebels with 18 points.

The Shockers are now 4-1. The Shockers face the Missouri Tigers Friday night at 8 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

