Eugenie’s father-in-law died just days before his grandson August’s christening

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorge Brooksbank, the father of Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, had been unwell for some time and had Covid last year. Princess Eugenie’s father-in-law, George Brooksbank, died just days before her son August was christened, it has emerged. Mr Brooksbank, 72, the father of Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, had been...

New York Post

Queen Elizabeth remerges in public for great-grandsons’ christening

Queen Elizabeth II, out of public view since being hospitalized last month, emerged Sunday on the day of her grandsons’ christening ceremony. The 95-year-old monarch was spotted leaving Windsor Great Park in Windsor Sunday, when Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall’s sons, August and Lucas, are to be christened at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Berkshire.
Zara Tindall
Jack Brooksbank
Shropshire Star

Family tribute to Eugenie’s father-in-law ‘who loved good things in life’

George Brooksbank died three days before his grandson, August Brooksbank, was christened at Windsor. The family of Princess Eugenie’s father-in-law, George Brooksbank, have paid a touching tribute to him as having “loved all the good things in life” especially his close family and friends. Mr Brooksbank, 72, died on Thursday,...
arcamax.com

Princess Eugenie's father-in-law dies aged 72

Princess Eugenie's father-in-law, George Brooksbank, has died aged 72. The tragic news comes just hours after Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter's son August - whom she has with husband Jack Brooksbank - was christened in a joint service with Zara and Mike Tindall's son, Lucas Philip, at All Saints Chapel in Great Windsor Park on Sunday (21.11.21).
arcamax.com

Mike Tindall says his son's christening was 'a lovely day'

Mike Tindall called his son's christening "a lovely day". The former rugby player and his wife Zara, together with her cousin Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank held a joint baptism for eight-month-old Lucas Tindall and nine-month-old August Brooksbank at All Saints Chapel, at the Royal Lodge, Windsor, last weekend and they all enjoyed the occasion.
TheDailyBeast

Recovering Queen Shows Up for Great-Grandson’s Double Christening

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s son, August, was christened today along with their second cousin, Lucas Tindall, at the All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park, reports the DailyMail. Queen Elizabeth, 95, was there to celebrate after much speculation about her attendance because of her recent health issues and back injury, which caused her to miss the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph last week. With the queen unable to address the Church of England’s national assembly for the first time, the Earl of Wessex delivered a speech on her behalf, warning that “none of us can slow the passage of time.” She reassured courtiers that she would be attending the christening of Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall’s first-born sons, though there were still doubts about whether she would recover from her injury in time. Nonetheless, the monarch made it and celebrated the day with her family in Windsor Great Park.
purewow.com

Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Princess Diana's Ex Unlikely To Give Crown To Prince William? Camilla's Husband Reveals Queen Elizabeth's Real Health State

Prince Charles, reportedly, wants to become king once Queen Elizabeth abdicates. Prince Charles was dubbed “King in Waiting” for being the only person who waited so long to rule the British realm. Should Queen Elizabeth finally pass on the crown and power to her eldest son, the husband of Camilla Parker-Bowles would also be the oldest king to assume the British throne.
countryliving.com

Prince William Is "Deeply Frustrated" That 'The Crown' Will Cover Princess Diana's Panorama Interview

The Crown is currently filming its upcoming season, and it looks like the show will potentially cover Princess Diana's Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, which was obtained unethically. According to The Daily Mail, The Crown is set to dedicate "an entire episode" of the upcoming fifth season to the interview, in which Diana spoke about her marriage to Prince Charles.
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry Could Leave Wife One Day For UK Because Of THIS

Meghan Markle still has not entirely snatched Prince Harry from the royal family as the Duke might need to return to the UK soon. Before Megxit happened, Prince Harry was one of the most-trusted central members of the royal family. He also used to do engagements only the main royals are allowed to cover. But when he left the UK for Meghan and their family, he lost his senior royal perk and positions.
The Independent

Kate Middleton takes Queen’s place on balcony at Remembrance Sunday service

The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cornwall at the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London this weekend.Royal family members, politicians, veterans and their families gathered in Whitehall on Sunday, 14 November, to remember the country’s war dead.Appearing on a balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth office, Kate wore a structured black Alexandra McQueen coat paired with pearl-drop earrings.The coat was adorned with several red poppies, and her hair was covered by a black hat.The women watched from the balcony as Prince Charles laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in memory of Britain’s...
tatler.com

Tiara of the Month: Queen Victoria Eugenie of Spain's Fleur-de-Lis Tiara

In 1906 Princess Victoria Eugenie of Battenberg, the granddaughter of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, married King Alfonso XIII of Spain. Alfonso gave Victoria Eugenie a grand diamond tiara to wear on their wedding day, which he had commissioned from the Spanish royal jewellers - Ansorena. The diamonds were set in platinum in the design of three Fleur-de-Lis, the symbol for his family – the House of Bourbon. Yet it wasn't all romance: their union was unpopular among anarchists in the increasingly politically unstable Spain and as they left their wedding ceremony a bunch of flowers was thrown at their carriage which concealed a bomb, killing and injuring over 100 people - leaving the new queen's wedding dress splattered with blood.
Parade

10 Things That Will Happen When Queen Elizabeth II Dies

The subject of Queen Elizabeth II‘s passing is a delicate one, but in recent days the 95-year-old queen herself has acknowledged her own mortality. After missing the General Synod Service and Opening Session of the Church of England last week for the first time in its 51-year history, she issued a statement via her youngest son Prince Edward in which she said, “It is hard to believe that it is over 50 years since Prince Philip and I attended the very first meeting of the General Synod.
