CT Forecast

Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around. 5 mph, becoming west. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly. sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest...
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING. TO 11 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and. seas 3 to 5 feet expected. * WHERE...Sandy Hook NJ to Montauk Point NY...
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to...
Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks. .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5...
Comments / 0