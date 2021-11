247Sports

Highest-rated football recruits from Washington, D.C. over the last 20 years

Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Washington, D.C. since 2000 using 247Sports . Players are ranked by national ranking with ties broken by rating. Keep reading to discover the highest-rated football recruits from your home state.

#50: Greg Hudgins (2020)

- College: Purdue

- High school: St. John's (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #528 in 2020 (3 stars, 0.8762 rating)

- Position ranking: #22 (WDE)

#49: Caleb Coombs (2021)

- College: Marshall

- High school: St. John's (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #521 in 2021 (3 stars, 0.8762 rating)

- Position ranking: #79 (WR)

#48: Hunter Stewart (2019)

- College: Virginia

- High school: Gonzaga (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #515 in 2019 (3 stars, 0.8808 rating)

- Position ranking: #31 (OLB)

#47: DJ Brown (2018)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: St. John's (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #487 in 2018 (3 stars, 0.8802 rating)

- Position ranking: #49 (CB)

#46: Walter Rouse (2019)

- College: Stanford

- High school: Sidwell Friends School (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #470 in 2019 (3 stars, 0.8837 rating)

- Position ranking: #37 (OT)

#45: Ed Hendrix (2018)

- College: Syracuse

- High school: Woodson H.D. (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #463 in 2018 (3 stars, 0.8817 rating)

- Position ranking: #76 (WR)

#44: Olu Fashanu (2020)

- College: Penn State

- High school: Gonzaga (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #405 in 2020 (3 stars, 0.8871 rating)

- Position ranking: #32 (OT)

#43: Noah Boykin (2018)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Woodson H.D. (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #366 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.8916 rating)

- Position ranking: #34 (CB)

#42: Reggie Ellis (2008)

- College: Illinois

- High school: Dunbar (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #365 in 2008 (3 stars, 0.8844 rating)

- Position ranking: #26 (DT)

#41: Ken Crawley (2012)

- College: Colorado

- High school: Woodson H.D. (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #363 in 2012 (4 stars, 0.8919 rating)

- Position ranking: #26 (CB)

#40: Mordecai McDaniel (2020)

- College: Florida

- High school: St. John's (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #361 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.8922 rating)

- Position ranking: #28 (CB)

#39: Kevin Hogan (2011)

- College: Stanford

- High school: Gonzaga (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #356 in 2011 (3 stars, 0.8764 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (PRO)

#38: Kevin McReynolds (2011)

- College: UCLA

- High school: St. John's (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #339 in 2011 (3 stars, 0.8786 rating)

- Position ranking: #27 (DT)

#37: Cam Spence (2017)

- College: Maryland

- High school: St. John's (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #328 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.8913 rating)

- Position ranking: #20 (DT)

#36: Devin Butler (2013)

- College: Notre Dame

- High school: Gonzaga (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #318 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.8933 rating)

- Position ranking: #23 (CB)

#35: Yannick Ngakoue (2013)

- College: Maryland

- High school: Friendship Academy (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #317 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.8933 rating)

- Position ranking: #18 (ILB)

#34: Quinten Johnson (2019)

- College: Michigan

- High school: St. John's (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #316 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.8982 rating)

- Position ranking: #27 (S)

#33: Nathaniel Clarke (2010)

- College: Maryland

- High school: Archbishop Carroll (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #279 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9 rating)

- Position ranking: #13 (OG)

#32: Quarvez Boulware (2015)

- College: Maryland

- High school: Friendship Academy (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #264 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9039 rating)

- Position ranking: #18 (OG)

#31: Tony Tucker (2007)

- College: Pittsburgh

- High school: St. John's (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #260 in 2007 (3 stars, 0.8875 rating)

- Position ranking: #9 (WDE)

#30: Taizse Johnson (2021)

- College: Maryland

- High school: St. John's (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #258 in 2021 (4 stars, 0.9073 rating)

- Position ranking: #33 (DL)

#29: Lamar Milstead (2007)

- College: Virginia

- High school: Coolidge (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #256 in 2007 (3 stars, 0.8875 rating)

- Position ranking: #22 (OT)

#28: Keilan Robinson (2019)

- College: Alabama

- High school: St. John's (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #244 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9094 rating)

- Position ranking: #15 (RB)

#27: Deon Long (2009)

- College: West Virginia

- High school: Dunbar (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #241 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9049 rating)

- Position ranking: #33 (WR)

#26: Kasim Hill (2017)

- College: Maryland

- High school: St. John's (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #233 in 2017 (4 stars, 0.911 rating)

- Position ranking: #10 (PRO)

#25: Peter White (2009)

- College: Maryland

- High school: St. John's (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #215 in 2009 (4 stars, 0.9108 rating)

- Position ranking: #12 (OG)

#24: Javarie Johnson (2010)

- College: Maryland

- High school: Dunbar (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #215 in 2010 (4 stars, 0.9148 rating)

- Position ranking: #15 (OLB)

#23: Mychale Salahuddin (2018)

- College: Pittsburgh

- High school: Woodson H.D. (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #214 in 2018 (4 stars, 0.9179 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (APB)

#22: Joseph Weté (2019)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Gonzaga (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #198 in 2019 (4 stars, 0.9187 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (WDE)

#21: Anton Harrison (2020)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Archbishop Carroll (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #178 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9271 rating)

- Position ranking: #17 (OT)

#20: D'Andre Payne (2014)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: Woodson H.D. (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #172 in 2014 (4 stars, 0.9019 rating)

- Position ranking: #22 (CB)

#19: Jauan Williams (2016)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Archbishop Carroll (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #167 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9288 rating)

- Position ranking: #16 (OT)

#18: Richard Merritt (2016)

- College: Maryland

- High school: Archbishop Carroll (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #150 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.8969 rating)

- Position ranking: #14 (OG)

#17: Aaron Hansford (2016)

- College: Texas A&M

- High school: St. John's (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #148 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9341 rating)

- Position ranking: #12 (OLB)

#16: Marcus Lewis (2015)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Gonzaga (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #139 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9381 rating)

- Position ranking: #8 (ATH)

#15: Tre Williams (2020)

- College: Clemson

- High school: St. John's (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #94 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.9569 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (DT)

#14: Derwin Gray (2013)

- College: Maryland

- High school: Friendship Academy (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #91 in 2013 (4 stars, 0.9589 rating)

- Position ranking: #7 (OT)

#13: Doug Dutch (2004)

- College: Michigan

- High school: Gonzaga (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #86 in 2004 (4 stars, 0.9669 rating)

- Position ranking: #11 (WR)

#12: Terrell Lewis (2016)

- College: Alabama

- High school: St. John's (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #67 in 2016 (4 stars, 0.9671 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (WDE)

#11: Richie Petitbon (2015)

- College: Alabama

- High school: Gonzaga (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #62 in 2015 (4 stars, 0.9696 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (OG)

#10: Vernon Davis (2003)

- College: Maryland

- High school: Dunbar (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #55 in 2003 (4 stars, 0.9751 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (TE)

#9: Rico McCoy (2005)

- College: Tennessee

- High school: St. John's (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #46 in 2005 (4 stars, 0.9813 rating)

- Position ranking: #5 (OLB)

#8: MJ Sherman (2020)

- College: Georgia

- High school: St. John's (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #33 in 2020 (4 stars, 0.983 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (OLB)

#7: Rakim Jarrett (2020)

- College: Maryland

- High school: St. John's (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #27 in 2020 (5 stars, 0.9868 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (WR)

#6: Calvin Ashley (2017)

- College: Auburn

- High school: St. John's (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #26 in 2017 (5 stars, 0.987 rating)

- Position ranking: #6 (OT)

#5: Teez Tabor (2014)

- College: Florida

- High school: Friendship Academy (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #15 in 2014 (5 stars, 0.9925 rating)

- Position ranking: #4 (CB)

#4: Arrelious Benn (2007)

- College: Illinois

- High school: Dunbar (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #12 in 2007 (5 stars, 0.9937 rating)

- Position ranking: #2 (WR)

#3: Eddie Goldman (2012)

- College: Florida State

- High school: Friendship Academy (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #10 in 2012 (5 stars, 0.9944 rating)

- Position ranking: #3 (DT)

#2: Caleb Williams (2021)

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Gonzaga (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #6 in 2021 (5 stars, 0.997 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (QB)

#1: Marvin Austin (2007)

- College: North Carolina

- High school: Ballou (Washington, DC)

- National ranking: #4 in 2007 (5 stars, 0.9979 rating)

- Position ranking: #1 (DT)

